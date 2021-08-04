Nixa’s Courtney Frerichs wins silver medal in 3,000 meter steeplechase

TOKYO, Japan – Nixa native Courtney Frerichs finished 2nd in the 3,000 meter steeplechase final, winning the silver medal in Tokyo.

Frerichs set the pace early, leading for the majority of the race, and was able to hold on to finish 2nd with a time of 9:04.79. Once she crossed the finish line, she raised her hands above her head and let out a big smile.

Dozens of people in Nixa set their alarm clocks early this morning to watch Courtney Frerichs compete in the 3,000 meter steeplechase final. 10 minutes away! #Olympics @kolr10kozl @courtfrerichs8 @MattVereen @DanLindbladTV @DanLucySports pic.twitter.com/pHUFlbigwn — David Chasanov (@DavidChasanov) August 4, 2021

This was the best American finish ever in the steeplechase at the Olympics, and just the 2nd medal won by an American in the race at the Olympics.

Silver medalist Courtney Frerichs, of the United States, poses during the medal ceremony for the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Frerichs qualified for the final by winning her heat earlier in the games with a time of 9:19.34.

Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai won the gold medal, finishing in 9:01.45.

Family, friends and fans cheered Frerichs on during a watch party at Big Whiskey’s in Nixa. Below is video from Big Whiskey’s as Frerichs passes the finish line!