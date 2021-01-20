Republicans, Democrats hoping for unity after the inauguration

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Local Republicans and Democrats said they have never seen so much division in their life, but now is the time to come together.

“It’s very upsetting because Joe Biden, our president now is talking about unity, and we still seem very divided,” said Bobby Walker, a tenth grader at Nixa High School.

Cameron Owens, a Springfield resident, said his political views impact who he spends time with.

“I have people that I hang out with that don’t want to hang out with me because I’m a Republican, and I got Republican friends that don’t want to hang out with Democrats, I don’t think that that should be a thing,” said Owens.

Kylie Burk and Grayson Corliss have different political views.

“Having people who have the same mindset as you doesn’t challenge you in any way, but us having different opinions challenge us to be better, and we’re better people and friends because of it,” said Corliss.

Burk said her and Corliss’ political views don’t stop them from being good friends.

“We don’t judge each other based on each other’s opinions,” said Burk.

Bobby Walker, a man from Clever, said he and his cousin have different political views.

“He’s very, very liberal,” said Walker, “Me, I’m very, very right. And we’re family first. That is always the number one rule.”

Christian Counselor Aaron McGuire reminds people to spread love and not hate.

“Christ was real clear, we are to love him and love others, so it has no place even if we differ with someone,” said McGuire.

Owens said he wants all Americans to move forward as one people.

“The election didn’t go the way that I wanted it, but I hope President Biden does great things for this country,” said Owens.

Biden has already signed at least 17 executive orders since he took office Wednesday, Jan. 20.