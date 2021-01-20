Political analyst looks at Biden’s several executive actions signed in office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR10’s political analyst Brian Calfano goes over the several executive actions President Joe Biden is expected to sign during his first day in office.
All the executive orders are listed below:
- Start a “100 Days Masking Challenge”
- Restructure federal government coordination to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO)
- Extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums
- Continue “pause” on student loan payments until September 30
- Rejoin the Paris Climate agreement
- End Keystone XL pipeline and revoke oil and gas development at national wildlife monuments
- Actions to advance racial equity through the federal government
- Count non-citizens in U.S. Census again
- Strengthen workplace discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity
- Defend “Dreamers” program for undocumented young Americans
- End so-called “Muslim travel ban
- Change Trump’s arrest priorities for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE )
- Stop border wall construction
- Keep protections for a group of Liberians in the country
- Freezing last-minute Trump administration regulatory actions
- Formulate Executive Branch ethics doctrine
Hear what Calfano has to say on the executive orders and Trump’s letter to Biden in the video above.