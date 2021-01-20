Political analyst looks at Biden’s several executive actions signed in office

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — KOLR10’s political analyst Brian Calfano goes over the several executive actions President Joe Biden is expected to sign during his first day in office.

All the executive orders are listed below:

  1. Start a “100 Days Masking Challenge”
  2. Restructure federal government coordination to the COVID-19 pandemic
  3. Rejoin the World Health Organization (WHO)
  4. Extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums
  5. Continue “pause” on student loan payments until September 30
  6. Rejoin the Paris Climate agreement
  7. End Keystone XL pipeline and revoke oil and gas development at national wildlife monuments
  8. Actions to advance racial equity through the federal government
  9. Count non-citizens in U.S. Census again
  10. Strengthen workplace discrimination protections based on sexual orientation and gender identity
  11. Defend “Dreamers” program for undocumented young Americans
  12. End so-called “Muslim travel ban
  13. Change Trump’s arrest priorities for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE )
  14. Stop border wall construction
  15. Keep protections for a group of Liberians in the country
  16. Freezing last-minute Trump administration regulatory actions
  17. Formulate Executive Branch ethics doctrine

Hear what Calfano has to say on the executive orders and Trump’s letter to Biden in the video above.

