2021 Inauguration Coverage

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
U.S. Capitol Riot
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
COVID-19: Back To School
Pass or Fail
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Courageous Conversations
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Trump to depart DC for Florida ahead of Biden’s inauguration
Eric Church, Jazmine Sullivan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LV
Judge sets bail for James Mast, father of Benton County 4-year-old who died
Richard Barnett transferred to Washington D.C.
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking – Cash & Lucy
Top Stories
Tuesday, January 19 Morning Forecast
Video
Monday, January 18 Overnight Forecast
Video
Wagging & Walking – Henry
Video
Monday, January 18 Morning Forecast
Video
Sports
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
KOLR Commentary: A sports podcast – Episode 2: Hennething is possible
Top Stories
Mets general manager admits sending explicit texts and images to female reporter, report says
Kyrou’s goal lifts Blues to 5-4 comeback win over Sharks
Texans interview Bieniemy, 3 others in coaching search
‘Souvenir of a lifetime’: Chiefs fan snags ball Patrick Mahomes launched into Arrowhead’s upper deck
Video
The Big Game
COVID Vaccine Updates
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Buy Local
Pro-Football Challenge
Home For The Holidays
Price-Cutter-Football-Party-Giveaway
Extravaganza
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Springfield’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Tailgate – Thursday Night Football
Community Calendar
Music of the Ozarks
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
2021 Inauguration Coverage
Trump to depart DC for Florida ahead of Biden’s inauguration
2 Guard members with ‘ties’ to fringe right militias removed from Biden inauguration
Newsfeed Now: Final preparations for Inauguration Day, Saints fans discuss possible Drew Brees retirement
Video
Inauguration prop bets: How long will Biden’s address last?
No indication of insider threat before inauguration, says acting Pentagon chief
Video
More 2021 Inauguration Coverage Headlines
Garth Brooks set to perform at Biden inauguration, says it’s ‘not a political statement’
2021 Inauguration Day schedule: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take office Wednesday
Video
Biden inauguration rehearsal evacuated after fire in homeless camp
Female kicker who made history invited to Biden inauguration
Facebook banning ads for gun accessories until after Inauguration Day
Police arrest man trying to enter D.C. security checkpoint with loaded gun, fake inauguration credentials
Facebook blocks creation of new events near White House and Capitol buildings amid inauguration security concerns
Security heightens around US Capitol as Inauguration Day draws closer
Video
Washington DC ramps up security ahead of Biden inauguration
Video
Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden’s inauguration
Trending Stories
Mercy creates portal to register for COVID-19 vaccines
Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine in the Ozarks
One person dead after being hit by vehicle early Tuesday morning
You may be surprised to see who oddsmakers think will win the 2024 election
Two from Harrison arrested for murder after body found in church parking lot