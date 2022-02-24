Hy-Vee On Sunshine

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
24°
LIVE NOW
WATCH KOLR10 News at 5
Springfield
24°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Boomtown
Tell Me Something Good
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Cassidy Rainwater
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
Arkansas
National News
Crime Traveler
Washington DC
Politics
Ozarks Tonight
Crime
Coronavirus
BestReviews
Newsfeed Now
Report It
Entertainment
Putting the Ozarksfirst
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
Rebecca Ruud case: trial date rescheduled
PREVIEW: Springfield pastor from Ukraine responds …
Video
Why Ukraine isn’t called ‘the Ukraine’
3 ex-cops convicted of rights violations in Floyd …
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
Your Weather Photos
Top Stories
Thundersnow? Rare weather in the Ozarks
Video
Top Stories
Current Missouri and Arkansas road conditions
Video
Top Stories
Forecast: Icy Mix Moves Back into Ozarks
Video
Springfield To See Another Wave Of Icy Weather Thursday
Video
Forecast: Cold air sets in as winter weather moves …
Video
Winter Storm Begins Wednesday
Video
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
China 2022
Local Sports
KC Kickoff
High School Athlete Of Week
Ozarks High School Sports
NFL
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Bears send seniors off with victory lap
Video
Top Stories
Evangel comes from behind in Heart quarterfinals
Video
MLB: Season will be short deal isn’t reached soon
Prim playing best ball going into senior night
Video
Kickapoo wins 10th straight over Glendale
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
About Us
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Newsletter Sign-Up
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hy-Vee On Sunshine
Trending Stories
School Closings
Current Missouri and Arkansas road conditions
Missouri legislators speak on Ukraine invasion
Man pleas guilty to murdering 4-year-old Jessica …
Thundersnow? Rare weather in the Ozarks