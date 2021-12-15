Host Chat – 12/15/2021

START, La. (KTVE/KARD)-- There's nothing like being home for the holidays, and when United State soldier Kelvin Green learned he would return home one week away from Christmas day; he and his wife Kanisha Green decided to give their sons the surprise of a lifetime.

Since March 2021, Jakhari and Devin Green have communicated with their father via zoom calls and Facetime. Little did they know, their father would return home to Start, Louisiana just before Christmas from a nine-month deployment in Kuwait.