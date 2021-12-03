Homegrown Holidays: J. Rae Pottery & Hold Fast Brewing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Christmas countdown is on and you have about 21 more shopping days left. In our weekly Homegrown Holidays segment, we have been introducing you to local artisans, hoping to give you a few ideas for those on your Christmas List. J. Rae Pottery makes hand-thrown pottery based in Marshfield. Hold Fast Brewing bottles four-packs to go in downtown Springfield. Both offer unique gifts for those on your Christmas list.

Jennifer Farr fell in love with pottery in junior high and now as an adult, she has built a successful business in J. Rae Pottery. What makes her stand out is how useable her pieces are.

“Most everything is microwave, oven, and dishwasher safe. So usable, functional pottery,” explains Farr.

From start to finish, each piece is about a two-week process with only 100 pieces a week coming to market. It makes each of her pieces special.

The most popular item is a little piece of home says Farr, “The most popular item I sell all the time is coffee mugs. The Missouri mug is probably the favorite. A lot of people like it because it gives them more control. That little spot to hold it and drink out of it.”

J. Rae Pottery can be found in local businesses around the Ozarks. She will also ship. You can find J. Rae Pottery on Facebook for more information. (1) J. Rae Pottery | Facebook

In a building that once was Fire Station #1, Hold Fast Brewing opened up two years ago. Hold Fast was grown out of a midlife crisis and the pull to move back home. Carol McLeod co-owns the brewery with her sister. It has been a dream come true says Carol, “Springfield just loves beer. I love being back home and seeing the growth.”

One month ago, Hold Fast launched resealable four-packs of beer, and customers have given rave reviews.

“We only launched it in November. It was kind of a let’s try it out and see how it goes and it has been a huge success,” says McCleod.

This month, they have brought back their most popular beer; Vanilla Bean Blonde, which sold out on the first day.

“I spent most of my afternoon making vanilla bean blonde to sell today.”

For more information on Hold Fast Brewing, you can visit their website here.