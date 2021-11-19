Homegrown Holidays- Highland Home Custom Creations & Lala Links Jewelry

BRANSON, Mo. – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas and it could be a Christmas like no other when it comes to getting the gift you want. Supply chain issues are taking over the headlines. OzarksFirst wants to help with your Christmas list this year by introducing makers from here in the Ozarks.

Highland Home Custom Creations is a new business based out of Branson that started out of quarantine boredom. Eric Dalton makes hand-poured candles and wax melts.

Dalton believes the draw is variety, “What I’ve learned is, people have different noses. What I like, some people don’t like. That’s why I try to have a variety of things since everybody is so different.”

Gage Becker, the other half of Highland Home Custom Creations, does hand-painted home portraits. Each portrait takes up to four hours to complete.

“We work with a lot of realtors in the area and first-home buyers. Also, people just getting married and holidays. For that person you don’t really know what to get, this is the perfect gift for them,” explains Becker.

You can find more information on the Highland Home Custom Creations website. They are also on Facebook and Instagram.

Lala Links was created after Kala Baker couldn’t find what she was looking for. Kala wanted a permanent bracelet she had seen on the internet.

“I started doing research to see if there is anywhere I could find one and I couldn’t. So I decided to do it myself,” laughs Baker.

Lala Links is permanent, meaning there is no clasp to take it on and off. The jewelry is welded on quickly and painlessly. The jewelry has taken off in the younger crowd, but it’s been popular with guys and seniors.

“I’ve had some older populations get them too,” explains Baker, “I think it’s great because if you’re by yourself, it’s hard to get a bracelet on and off.”

It takes only a few minutes for Kala to fit and then weld the jewelry on. She can do bracelets, necklaces, and anklets. When you’re ready to take it off, it can simply be cut off.

Lala Links Jewelry can be found on Facebook and Instagram.