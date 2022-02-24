Home Link Properties

We Buy Houses! Sell Your House Fast!
- Any condition
- Any price
- Any location
- Close quickly
- No inspections
- Guaranteed to close
- Cash offers
Hello, my name is Lincoln Amstutz and I own and operate HomeLink Properties. We buy properties in any condition, any price, and any location. We are based in Springfield MO and love operating in this area! We love seeing our community improve, houses get restored and people’s lives changed for the better by working with our team at HomeLink.
can get? Either way, we would love to connect with you and see how we can help. We purchase dozens of properties each year from homeowners that are looking for a simpler and hassle-free solution to selling their house.
agents, and the fees that would normally be associated. There are no formal inspections, appraisals or contingencies and we will buy the property completely as-is no matter the condition it is in – good, bad, or ugly!
It is our guarantee that if we give you an offer on your house that we will indeed follow through on a closing every time. With on-market sales there can often be the worry of financing falling through or an appraisal not getting met. At HomeLink we have the funds to close your house every time without those usual factors being an issue.
At the end of the day, we are here to help you reach your selling goals with a timeline that works best for you. Selling a property can seem like a difficult task, but with our buying expertise we will make the process simple and straightforward, as it should be.
Thank you so much for checking in and we look forward to connecting with you! Please reach out anytime.
Lincoln Amstutz
Real Estate Investor
1736 E Sunshine St, Ste 513,
Springfield, MO 65804
Phone: 417-569-5078 | lincoln@homelinkprop.com
homelinkprop.com