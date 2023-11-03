Home For The Holidays Contest

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
52°
Sign Up
Springfield
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Investigates
Missouri News
Arkansas News
Crime
Your Local Election HQ
Health Code Violations
Back to School
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Fans prep for an early morning Kansas City Chiefs …
Video
Top Stories
U of A fraternity suspended, under investigation
Video
‘Fireball’ spotted flying through Kentucky sky
Gallery
‘Gilmore Girls’: Why is it such a fall show?
Giraffes could go extinct: 5 biggest threats they face
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Ozarks Regional Live Weather Cameras
Watches and Warnings
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Your Weather Photos
Weather Class
School Closings
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
Warm and Wonderful Weekend Weather
Video
Top Stories
Mild weekend followed up with near record highs next …
Video
Above normal temperatures return to the Ozarks
Video
Cold fades as we return to a mild mode this weekend
Video
October weather: How did the month end up for the …
Video
Video
Watch Newscasts
Latest Video
Right Now Livestream
KOLR 10 Daybreak
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
Basketball Challenge
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
LIV Golf
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race – Indy
Lucas Oil Speedway
Top Stories
Fair Grove volleyball wins first state championship
Bears drop heartbreaker to Redbirds at Plaster Stadium
Video
Fair Grove volleyball flys into Class 2 championship …
1st and 10 Week 11 2023 scoreboard
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live
Putting the Ozarks First
Extravaganza
Tell Me Something Good
Exploring the Ozarks
Contests / Events
Entertainment
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Best of Branson
Gas price tracker
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
About Us
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team KOLR 10 & FOX 49
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
Home For The Holidays Contest
Trending Stories
Where to watch the Chiefs vs. Dolphins game in Springfield
Bigshots a catalyst for growth in north Springfield
SGF actress cast to play Priscilla Presley in biopic
Bolivar Police seek help finding driver in hit & …
Pro Football Challenge