Skip to content
KOLR
Springfield
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Weird News
Health and Medical
Finance and Business
Newsfeed Now
Washington-DC
Ozarks FOX
Courageous Conversations
Top Stories
300 soldiers graduated from Fort Leonard Wood today
Top Stories
Local schools don’t tolerate lunch shaming
Iraq War veteran, Purple Heart recipient to take over Missouri National Guard
Public funeral in Missouri for slain Ole Miss student
American Airlines accused of punishing workers who use sick time
Watch
Live Stream
Ozarks Fox AM
Ozarks Live!
KC Blitz
Nguyen-Win-Situation
From The Tailgate
Digital Originals
Total TV – TV Schedule
50th Anniversary of the Moon Landing
One Year Anniversary of the Duck Boat tragedy
Weather
Daily Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Storm Preparedness
Report It
Sports
Local Sports
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Racing
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
Lasers ground Aviators, move to 7-1
Top Stories
Springfield stays hot, crushes Soddies
Chiefs open training camp with Kelce, Mahomes
PGA’s Gligic never quit on his golf dream
Mahomes, rookies report to Chiefs camp
Living Local
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
ozarks hero
Community Calendar
Viewers Club
Marketplace
Obituaries
Professionals
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers
Down 2 Earth – 7/25/19
Home & Family
Posted:
Jul 25, 2019 / 04:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 25, 2019 / 04:16 PM CDT