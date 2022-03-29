Hollywood Happenings

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
50°
Springfield
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Gas price tracker
Crime
Boomtown
Tell Me Something Good
Cassidy Rainwater
St. Louis News
Kansas City News
Arkansas News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Putting the Ozarksfirst
Crime Traveler
National News
Washington DC
Politics
Coronavirus
Entertainment
BestReviews
Report It
Newsfeed Now
Press Releases
Top Stories
SGCHD reports daily COVID-19 cases drop below 10
56% don’t know when this year’s tax deadline is!
Toyota recalls 460K cars over stability control issue
Pfizer to seek COVID booster for healthy kids 5-11
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
Wagging & Walking: Lilly
Video
Top Stories
Forecast: Brighter conditions return for our Thursday
Video
Top Stories
Forecast: Cool And Quiet Weather Thursday Starts …
Video
Tornado damage reported in areas of Texas
Video
Watch: Heavy rain falls on Branson
Video
Tornado watches issued for counties in the Ozarks
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
KOLR10 Daybreak
Morning News
A Better You
Matters of the Art
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
Webb City no-hits Hornets 10-0
Video
Top Stories
West Plain’s Judd signs with Mizzou
Video
Track Olympian Allyson Felix announces retirement
Link Academy: From unknown to national power
Video
Franklin enters transfer portal
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Contests / Events
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Extravaganza
Community Calendar
Veterans Voices
Hispanic Heritage Month
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
Top Stories
Pet Connection: meet Big Boy the bulldog
Video
Top Stories
Springfield’s Remarkable Women: Dr. Elizabeth Washington, …
Video
About Us
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Hollywood Happenings
Search
Please enter a search term.
Hollywood Happenings
Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel swap shows for April Fools’
Top Hollywood Happenings Headlines
Trending Stories
Springfield man shot in the leg overnight
Inmates’ families want more oversight of MO DOC
Crime Traveler: The Ft. Leonard Wood Massacre
3 men charged a second time for duck boat deaths
Two found unconscious in Pulaski County Jail