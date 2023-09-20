Donald Trump Jr.’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked Wednesday morning, leading to the spread of false and inflammatory posts under his name.

A representative for Trump Jr. confirmed to The Hill that the account, which has more than 10 million followers, was hacked.

In one post, the hacker wrote: “I’m sad to announce, my father Donald Trump has passed away. I will be running for president in 2024.”

“This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked,” read another post.

Another post from the hacked account read, in part, “F‑‑k @JoeBiden.”

The posts were deleted just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, having been up on Trump Jr.’s page for less than an hour.

A spokesperson for X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump Jr. still maintains a large following on X and regularly uses the platform despite his father’s use of Truth Social, a social media platform that the former president has a financial stake in.

Elon Musk purchased Twitter earlier this year and rebranded it as X in July. Musk’s takeover was viewed as a win for conservatives such as Trump Jr., who complained that the previous ownership had repressed conservative voices.