Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) announced on Thursday that he will not seek reelection to the Senate in 2024, almost certainly handing Republicans a seat in next year’s elections in a deep red state.

“After months of deliberation and long conversations with my family, I believe in my heart of hearts that I have accomplished what I set out to do for West Virginia. I have made one of the toughest decisions of my life and decided that I will not be running for re-election to the United States Senate,” Manchin, 76, said in a statement. “But what I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there is an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together.”

Manchin, who has held his seat since 2010, had long been considered the most vulnerable Senate Democrat on the map heading into 2024 and was, until Thursday, the lone incumbent who hadn’t made his 2024 plans public. His announcement had been expected later this year or closer to the January filing deadline.

He was staring down the toughest electoral challenge of his Senatorial career as West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has increasingly become the favorite to win next year.

Democrats have said throughout the past year that Manchin is the only member of their party to have a shot of winning in the ruby red state and the seat will now almost certainly fall into GOP hands.

Former President Trump carried West Virginia in 2020 by 39 percentage points.

“We head into the election with a 50-50 Senate,” one Senate Republican aide said, adding that it is a “huge” development.

Manchin, a former West Virginia governor, won his 2018 reelection contest over West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) by more than three percentage points.

Manchin’s decision also leaves a major void in the center of the Senate. He has been at the center of bipartisan negotiations of many stripes in recent years and has been widely considered the most moderate member of the Senate Democratic caucus, with questions persisting throughout whether he could leave the party, especially after Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) did so late last year.

However, he’d also earned the derision of voters back home with his support for the Inflation Reduction Act last year, having previously thwarted the effort by President Biden and Senate Democrats to pass the Build Back Better agenda, a multi-trillion social spending package.

