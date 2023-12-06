The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) rolled out its first investments of 2024 on Wednesday, targeting six battleground states.

The group is investing close to $300,000 in Michigan, Arizona, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. In Michigan, the group is investing $82,000 in the House Caucus, while $70,000 is going to the joint caucus in Arizona. The DLCC is also spending $50,000 and $30,000 in the New Hampshire and Pennsylvania state Houses, respectively. In Wisconsin, the group is spending $24,000 between the Assembly and the Senate and in North Carolina, $15,000 is being spent on the House.

According to the DLCC, the investment will aim to strengthen candidate recruitment, digital investments, and staff hirings.

“2024 is the year of the states. As we saw in Virginia and other legislative elections in 2023, early investments are often the deciding factor in who wins and loses state races. The DLCC is proud to be one of the first organizations on the ground in these states, investing early in the most important level of the ballot,” said Heather Williams, the group’s interim president.

“These early investments are multipliers, building the infrastructure and campaign operations that will win these races next November. That’s why the DLCC is already committing six figures – in 2023 – to set the foundation needed to flip key chambers and break supermajorities in 2024. Today’s announcement is just one of many more to come.”

The first round of investments come after state Democrats saw major wins in Virginia last month, with the party maintaining its control on the state Senate and flipping the House of Delegates. Virginia Democrats largely focused on painting their Republican counterparts as extreme on abortion restrictions and labeled them as “MAGA Republicans.”