SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While National Hispanic Heritage Month may be coming to an end, one local organization in Springfield will bring a little taste of Mexico to the Ozarks.

The Sister Cities Association is a non-profit that helps people from Springfield and connects them with similar cities from foreign nations as a way to familiarize them with one another.

The association is spread worldwide with over 2,100 cities involved in 121 different countries.

One of those cities is from the Mexican state of Jalisco named Tlaquepaque.

The two sister cities have had many visits to each other town with the Springfield sister city planning on visiting Tlaquepaque here in a couple of weeks and twice in the early part of 2023.

The event tonight is slated to begin at 7 p.m.

There will be food provided by a local Mexican restaurant and art from Tlaquepaque.

Musicians from the honored city will be performing at the event as well.

Tickets are $75 and student tickets are $45. Proceeds benefit Sister Cities’ cultural programs that promote “Peace Through People.”