LEBANON, Mo. – Lebanon High School is showcasing the vibrant culture of the community through a stunning mural in honor of Hispanic Heritage.

The artwork celebrates the rich heritage of Hispanic culture and brings together students, staff, and community members in a collaborative effort.

The mural symbolizes unity and pride for the community and has become a permanent part of the community’s history. It features traditional dishes, music, stories, and families, and for students like Cassandra Simental who said “It was just really meaningful to me. And I was really excited to be able to be a part of it.”

Charity Lopez, a community member who participated in the mural, shared that the artwork takes her breath away and connects her to many people.

“I can look around and tell you memories that I have with all of these, you know, these people who painted on here, and all of the different scenes that I see are just so connected to my family and myself,” said Lopez.

The project brought the community together and encouraged people to talk about their culture and heritage. Lebanon High School’s vibrant mural is a beautiful tribute to the rich heritage of Hispanic culture, and it serves as a reminder of the importance of diversity and unity in our communities.