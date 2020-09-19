Family originating from Mexico runs successful restaurant in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two local families with parents from Mexico shared their first generation success.

Jesus Perches the second and his family bring 100% authentic mexican food to the Ozarks.

“It was my mom’s dream to have a restaurant, both her and my dad worked really hard,” said Perches. “I don’t know, I took it as a challenge to try to accomplish her dream.”

Their restaurant in Springfield has been open 15 years and business just keeps growing.

“The community has been great too, embracing my mom’s recipes and that’s how we started,” said Perches.

The extended Perches family doesn’t only serve dishes to the community, they also serve the community.

Danny Perches says his job is to help existing businesses grow and expand and try to make sure they do that locally versus somewhere else.

“By having a good pulse on what our existing business climate is that allows us to pursue and look for new businesses to come into our regions,” said Danny.

Danny and his brother, David, say they lost their father, Perfecto, 16-years ago. Their mother, Lorenza spoke little english for a while and was forced to raise her two sons as a single mother. Her hard work, commitment to education and determination to provide for her children paid off.

“My mom works for Mercy in Microbiology,” said Danny. ” I really, really look up to her”

The two brothers say they plan to pass on the work ethic, dedication to education and the community to their children. Passing on that generational success.

Another man says he found a way to spend everyday doing something he loves while bringing some of his roots with him.

Eddie Sandoval and his family traveled down to Mexico each year and brought back Blue Pinole, a nutrient rich ground corn used in tortillas and baked goods.

Because Blue Pinole is hard to come by in America, Eddie used his education in finance to start a business selling pinole.

“I found an organic blue corn supplier in Chihuahua Mexico and that’s were I thought “I think this would be a good idea,'” said Eddie. “My mom thought it was the craziest almost dumbest idea.”

Four years later, Pinole Blue products made in Wichita are sold in 300 locations across 18 states and shipped nationwide.

Eddie says his heritage motivated him to work hard and give back by donating part of his proceeds to the Tarahumara community of Mexico.