Bentley Skincare and Wellness – 5/14/20

BRANSON, Mo – The Branson Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to remove all local restrictions passed last month on public gatherings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

This means residents and businesses in the City of Branson are only required to follow all state requirements from the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services. Those requirements can be found here: https://governor.mo.gov/show-me-strong-recovery-plan-guidance-and-frequently-asked-questions. This ordinance will go into effect immediately.