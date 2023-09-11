GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include pest control issues, handwashing, and improper temperatures.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from September 4-8:

BAMBINO’S CAFE & BAKE SHOP – 2810 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Walk-in cooler not holding proper temperature, establishment permit suspended due to inadequate refrigeration. Still using improper cooling methods and prep cooler still not holding foods at 41F or below.

Priority Violations Found: 3 Observed: All foods in walk-in cooler above 41F, pasta at 74F, milk at 48F etc. Permit suspended until walk-in cooler is properly cold holding foods at 41F or below. Observed: Foods in prep cooler held at temperatures above 41F, sliced tomatoes at 45F and lettuce at 45F. Foods discarded. Observed: Foods cooked at 10:30 this morning still above 41F at 5:00 pm. Chicken at 76F, pasta at 73F, etc.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BAMBINO’S CAFE & BAKE SHOP – 2810 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Foods in walk-in cooler held at temperatures above 41F, cooked chicken at 76F, milk at 48F, pasta at 73F. Repairman was to be on the way to fix walk-in. Manager said he would put cooled items in shallow pans and place on ice, pasta and chicken and all items cooked today. All items from before today will be discarded. Observed: Foods in prep cooler still holding above 41F, sliced tomatoes at 45 and lettuce at 45F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Warm foods placed in deep plastic containers and covered then stacked on top of each other.



BRAUM’S ICE CREAM #272 -2555 N KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

Facility was putting up chemical-free fly strips that were controlling the flies. Also, the outside area was cleaner and the ice bins were being cleaned more frequently.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CRAZY HATS – 1611 N CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1. Pest control company is under contact until Oct 1 of 2023. Company applies spray every two weeks and provides glue traps to owner. Most recent spray was conduct on Monday 8-28-23.

2. No live pest found during the inspection but dead insects along inside of patio door to front entrance. Glue traps needing to be replaced more frequently. Education given.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 5 Observed: Pest control devices found full and need to be changed more frequently. Education given and repeat violation. Observed: Equipment in kitchen no longer in use and miscellaneous items in pool hall and back storage room need to be removed. Education given. Observed: Exterior door to patio you can see daylight along the bottom of the door. Education given. Observed: Quat sanitizer being used in bar but did not have quat sanitizer test kit. Education given. Observed: Employee hand sink in kitchen found with kitchen utensils inside it. Education given.



CROSSTOWN BARBEQUE – 3850 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Small cutting board is scored. Replace or resurface.



DIAMOND HEAD – 1225 E HINES ST REPUBLIC Map it

Priority item corrected. All foods held at 41F or below.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DOMINO’S PIZZA – 4032 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Core item corrected: Hot water over 100F now available in men’s restroom.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DON PEDRO GRILL – 1224 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

Discussed needing a thermometer in prep cooler.

Priority Violations Found: 3 Observed: Foods held at temperature above 41F in walk-in cooler, chicken at 42F, diced tomatoes at 43F. Observed: Butter held on ice at 60F. Observed: Raw chicken stored over ready-to-eat crab meat. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Warm foods placed in 8″ deep pans for cooling. Observed: Hand sink by dish machine leaking and turned off.



ELKS LODGE #409 – 2223 E BENNETT ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed PHF’s being held at 50 F in walk in cooler. All PHF’s were voluntarily discarded.



FAIR GROVE SUPER STOP – 120 W OLD MILL RD FAIR GROVE Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed various chemicals stored directly above packs of soft drinks on customer shelves. Education given and corrected on site by staff removing the chemicals from the customer shelves.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GATHER’N PLACE – 2931 E CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed loose food items and ice build up at the bottom of the freezer. Required non-food contact surfaces of equipment to be clean at a frequency to prevent build up.



GENESIS HEALTH CLUBS OF SPRINGFIELD SOUTH – 1249 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

No violations cited during inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HAMMONS FIELD DOMINOS PIZZA – 935 E TRAFFICWAY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority violation was corrected prior to re-inspection. Cooler temperature is below 41F.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

H-N-H CHINESE RESTAURANT – 307 E PROCTOR RD WILLARD Map it

We discussed that personal food items need to be labeled “personal”.

Priority Violations Found: 2 Observed: There were a few containers of broth and deep fried chicken in refrigerators that lacked “use by” dates. This was corrected prior to exit. Observed: There was a small disposable container of lemon slices being stored in ice bin. Promptly corrected

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3 Observed: The toilet in men’s restroom was not clean. Observed: There was a bucket setting in hand sink when I arrived. This was promptly removed from the sink. Observed: There were several milk crates inside walk-in refrigerator that were moldy.



HY-VEE DELI KITCHEN/CLUB ROOM – 1720 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority items corrected: Food contact surfaces of pans and ladles are clean; sanitizer at 200 ppm in 3-vat sink, deli meat cooler is now below 41F as required, and flies have been minimized. Core items corrected: Vent hood and filters have been cleaned and equipment such as fryers and areas around fryer. Continue with increased cleaning frequency.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HY-VEE DELI KITCHEN/CLUB ROOM – 1720 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 4 Observed: Several flies landing on food and food contact surfaces is deli slicing area, fryers, and dish room. Contact pest control and eliminate harborage conditions. Observed: South end of deli meat cooler holding deli meats and other potentially hazardous food at 42-44F. South end holding at 41F as required. Cold held PHFs should be held at 41F or lower. Observed: Pans, ladles and tongs stored with food debris still on food contact surfaces. Food contact surfaces should be clean to sight and touch after cleaning and sanitizing. Corrected by rewashing and sanitizing. Tongs need an alternate storage spot as the wall is ont a sanitized surface. Corrected on-site. Observed: Fried chicken and chicken in hot case holding at 120-130F. Chicken removed and reheated to over 165F in oven. Hot case temperature increased by manager. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Non-food contact surfaces of fryer vent hood and filters have heavy grease build up, equipment around the fryer area and shelving also has build up of grease and/or food debris. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent the accumulation of grease and debris. Observed: Wiping cloths stored in solution at 0-100 ppm quat. Manager obtained sanitizer from alternate 3-vat sink. Corrected on-site. Education given on testing solution each time it is dispensed.



HY-VEE STARBUCKS – 2150 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed whipping cream in dispenser at 57 F. Whipping cream was voluntarily discarded.



KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN – 1808 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority item corrected: small cube cooler now holding cold food below 41F as required.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCALISTER’S DELI – 590 E HARRISON ST REPUBLIC Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Foods held at temperatures above 41F, sliced tomatoes at 43F and cooked peppers at 44F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCDONALD’S 33174 – VR BATTLEFIELD, LLC – 4022 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Hamburgers on right side of grill cooking to 144F. Manager identified scraping issue on grill, voluntarily discarded the undercooked batch and cooked new batch to 172-180F. Corrected on-site. Manager agrees to retrain grill cookers.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Staff on assembly line not wearing hair restraints. Corrected on-site.



MOMO SUSHI AND GRILL – 2767 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 4 Observed: Three door reach-in sushi cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 43-44F. Items moved to alternate cooler. Observed: Sushi chef not washing hands after changing gloves and switching from one type of fish to another; sushi chef walking through curtains without removing gloves first and hand washing. Corrected, education given. Observed: Person in charge not able to demonstrate knowledge of the Missouri Food Code as demonstrated by having priority violations. Correct by having persons in charge take a food safety course by 9/12/2023. Observed: Yum yum sauce stored in cooler past the discard date. All four gallons were voluntarily discarded. Use or discard prior by the seven day use by date. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 7 Observed: Vent hood filters and frame have grease build up. Increase cleaning frequency. Observed: Imitation crab and fish thawing in 3-vat sink. Corrected on-site, items placed in refrigeration. Education given on completely submerging thawing item under running water if using the three vat sink. Observed: No time stamp on sushi rice, tempura, and tempura batter. Corrected by placing discard time on items. Observed: Eel sauce cooling in large stock pot on counter; corrected by using shallow pans and placing sauce in shallow pans in walk-in freezer. Use approved methods for proper cooling. Observed: Rice and grill utensils stored in water at 75F; if water is used it must be at 135F or over. Corrected by placing utensils through dish machine; person in charge agrees to store utensils in clean pan with no water. Observed: No thin probe thermometer available for cook’s use. Thermometer must be available for festival that will be attended on 9/8/2023 as well. One needed for restaurants and one needed for any events attended off site. Observed: No hot water available at hand sink next to kitchen three vat sink. Note – hot water was available at second hand sink and dish machine. There are two hot water heaters. Plumber contacted for repair.



MONROE COFFEE CO – 71 S MAIN ST FAIR GROVE Map it

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

OMO JAPANESE SOUL FOOD – 2101 W CHESTERFIELD BLVD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority items corrected: Two door reach-in cooler now holding below 41F as required; season eggs are being cooled by an ice bath method

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hand sink is leaking at faucet when turned off. Owner has contacted the plumber and a part has been ordered; plumber is scheduled to return 9/7/2023 to repair.

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #1288 – 1037 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

A re-inspection will occur on 9/8/2023.

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Live flies landing on food contact surfaces, and dead flies, and mouse droppings on the floor.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Food debris on the floor around the food establishment and under shelving in dry storage area. Observed: Gaps on bottom of front and back doors and around the front windows.



PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 RUBY JEANS – 3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Employee did not have hair restraint on. Education given.



PRIME – CAMPUS CAFE – 2610 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL – 4370 S REPMO DR REPUBLIC Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Hot foods held at temperatures below 135F,Chicken Philly sandwich at 129F and tater tots at 127F. Corrected at time of inspection by reheating to 165F and turning warming oven up.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER/TENNIS CONCESSION – 4370 S REPMO DR REPUBLIC Map it

Discussed needing to get test strips for chlorine sanitizer.

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Hot dogs held at 50F in refrigerator. Hot dogs immediately cooked since they have been in refrigerator less than 2 hrs.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

RETRO METRO – 2150 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 3 Observed: Salad prep cooler holding potentially hazardous food items such as lettuce and spinach at 44F. Items moved to alternate cooler. Person in charge agrees to adjust and/or have unit serviced. Observed: Bar dish machine at 0-10 ppm chlorine. Person in charge contacted chemical company immediately. Dish machine in kitchen will be used until repaired. Observed: Several flies in kitchen landing on food contact surfaces. Contact pest control. Person in charge agrees to keep coolers, steam tables and plates covered to prevent flies from landing on them.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Cutting boards on large and small prep coolers are scored. Resurface or replace.



RITA’S (JP DELIGHTS) – 2100 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Discussed proper handling of single serve cups.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STEAK ‘N SHAKE – 3755 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Several flies landing on food contact surfaces in shake station area and at trash cans that are not in use. Keep area clean, cover trash cans that are not in constant use and contact pest control. Keep open shake topping area covered.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Non-food contact areas of equipment are not clean such as side of shake machine, top of dishwasher, and walls of walk-in cooler. Increase cleaning frequency.



STEAK ‘N SHAKE – 3755 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority item corrected: Flies have been minimized. Core item corrected: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment have been cleaned.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TACO BELL #001669 – 1348 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE CLUBHOUSE – 4136 E KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

