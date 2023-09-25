GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include a restaurant reopening after a sewage backup incident and food not being stored at the right temperature.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from September 18-22:

ARBY’S ROAST BEEF RESTAURANT #600 – CITY View History

2225 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/21/2023 1:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Container of shredded lettuce in walk in cooler not date marked. Commercial packaging of cut leaf lettuce opened and not date marked. Education provided. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BAIR’S ALL-AMERICAN SPORTS GRILL – REPUBLIC View History

1644 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

9/22/2023 7:41:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BAIR’S ALL-AMERICAN SPORTS GRILL – REPUBLIC View History

1644 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

9/19/2023 3:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Foods held at temperatures above 41F, Cheese at 47F in lower part of large prep cooler.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BOSS HOGS BBQ – CITY View History

235 N KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/16/2023 9:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Reinspection required for cold holding.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed in 2-door cooler: Coleslaw at 45F, Bologna at 46, and air at 51F. Food was transported in a cooler with no ice and the cooler was not on. The cooler was overcrowded. Had owner move items to ice to cool and allow more airflow in the cooler. The facility has more food than they can keep at 41F or below. Final air temperature after moving items to allow more air flow was 35F. Only bring enough food that will fit in mechanical refrigeration. Reinspection required for cold holding violation.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BURGER KING – CITY View History

3009 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/15/2023 12:50:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Heavy grease build up still observed in between fryer area and on sides of fryer units. Vent hoods are in place and clean. Manager agrees to send pictures of the area when cleaned by 9/22/23.

CAPTAIN DS #3765 – CITY View History

2604 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 4:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CHARLEYS PHILLY CHEESE STEAK – CITY View History

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/15/2023 3:30:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Nacho cheese temperature was holding above 135F. Cooler was not in use, but not fixed yet. Re-Inspection will occur on the cooler after it is fixed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CLUB RODEO – CITY View History

2032 W BENNETT ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/21/2023 7:15:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority items corrected. Pre-rinse sprayer now has proper air gap and sanitizer is at proper strength at the 3-compartment sink.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

COPPER CANYON COFFEE ROASTERS – CITY View History

4243 W 3RD ST BATTLEFIELD Map it

9/16/2023 9:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT – BISTRO – CITY View History

3527 W KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 10:23:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: There was a stain steel bowl setting in back hand sink when I arrived. It was promptly removed from sink.

Observed: Two hand sink were out of paper towels. This was promptly corrected at my request.

Observed: There were a number of open boxes of food setting on the floor of walk-in freezer.

CROSSTOWN BARBECUE – CITY View History

1331 E DIVISION ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 10:00:00 AM – Offsite; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Low splash bleach on-site for sanitizing. Low splash bleach is not an approved sanitizer. Corrected on-site; owner brought plain unscented bleach.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DON PEDRO GRILL – CITY View History

1224 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

9/22/2023 7:42:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DON PEDRO GRILL – CITY View History

1224 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

9/15/2023 11:35:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Foods held at temperatures above 41F in walk-in cooler.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DOWN SOUTH FRIED FISH CO – REPUBLIC View History

Map it

9/16/2023 10:50:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Reinspection conducted for cold holding. New reach in cooler has been provided in unit. Violation has been corrected.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ED V. WILLIAMS SCHOOL – CITY View History

2205 W KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 11:12:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations were observed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EDIBLE ART – COUNTY View History

3167 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/15/2023 2:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EL RINCON – CITY View History

306 E COMMERCIAL ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/16/2023 10:37:00 AM – Offsite; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: No chlorine residual in spray bottle. Owner purchased bleach, correcte on-site.

Observed: Cabbage holding at 50-52F. Corrected by placing on time control. Owner arrived with ice at time of visit, however due to time product was spent above 41F, cabbage was placed on time control. Corrected. Education provided.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EUROPEAN MARKET AND BAKERY – CITY View History

3023 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FIREHOUSE SUBS – CITY View History

4135 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/21/2023 2:45:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FLAT CREEK BAR AND GRILL – REPUBLIC View History

772 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

9/15/2023 4:00:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected. All foods held at proper temperature and using proper procedures for vacuum packaging.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GO BURRITO – CITY View History

2100 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/15/2023 1:45:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Core items corrected: Thin probe thermometer and lactic acid test strips now available.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GREEK BELLY – CITY View History

320 E WALNUT ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/16/2023 10:30:00 AM – Offsite; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HARUNO JAPANESE SUSHI BAR & GRILL – CITY View History

3044 S FREMONT AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 11:50:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

At the time of the reinspection, the reach-in cooler was properly maintaining temperature.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HILLCREST HPER (VB AND BASKETBALL) – CITY View History

3319 N GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 5:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee hand washing sink did not reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit. During the inspection I let unit run for awhile and hottest temp received was 89 degrees Fahrenheit. Education given

KVC MISSOURI – CITY View History

1212 W LOMBARD ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/21/2023 10:55:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LAKELAND BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SYSTEM – CITY View History

440 S MARKET AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/21/2023 11:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Tater Tots tested at 110F. Hamburger Patty tested at 111F. Ambient air tested at 110F. Food inside was prepped 10 minutes prior to placing inside hold holding cabinet. Food was placed on Time as Control and to be used for immediate service. PIC stated a work order will be placed on Hot Holding Cabinet. PIC stated they will continue to use time as control. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LEONG’S ASIAN DINER – CITY View History

1540 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 3:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: In-use rice scoops stored in 60F water. Store in hot water above 135F or store in dry, sanitized clean pan or other sanitized food contact surface. Corrected by storing in clean pan. Education provided.

Observed: Wet wiping cloths stored on prep tables on cook line. Corrected on-site; wet cloths placed in dirty container, sanitizer buckets made with 200 ppm quat and new cloths placed in them.

LUCY’S CHINESE FOOD – CITY View History

3330 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/21/2023 3:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed knife being stored unclean on magnetic strip holder when utensils are required to be stored clean to sight and touch. Knife pulled from service to be cleaned.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LUNAR LUNCHBOX LLC – CITY View History

1933 S KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/16/2023 10:25:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Facility using quat sanitizer but had chlorine sanitizer test strips. Education given

MCDONALD’S – CITY View History

2811 N KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 10:41:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

The dish machine was out of service, due to temperature issues. However, facility was using their 3 vat sink and it was set up properly. No violations observed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCDONALD’S – CITY View History

1717 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/21/2023 9:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

NEW HOUSE – CITY View History

2744 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 7:38:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

NOT’CHO ORDINARY TACO – CITY View History

440 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/16/2023 9:30:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

NOT’CHO ORDINARY TACO – CITY View History

440 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/16/2023 9:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Faucet on employee hand washing sink found leaking.

Observed: No test kit to check the concentration of the sanitizer. Education given.

PANERA BREAD – CITY View History

2641 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 9:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PAPI’S COCINA & CANTINA – REPUBLIC View History

808 S ILLINOIS AVE REPUBLIC Map it

9/22/2023 7:40:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

POPEYE’S #780 – HZ OPS HOLDINGS INC. – CITY View History

3195 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/21/2023 6:01:00 PM – Suspended Permit Reinspection; Result: Approved

Approved to re-open: priority items have been corrected: 1. Manager and district manager are clear and knowledgeable on when to close the establishment for imminent health hazards as listed in the standard operating procedure. 2. The back up of sewage has been resolved and no sewage was backing up at the time of inspection with all sinks in the facility running and draining.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No hot water at cook’s hand sink. Hot water is available at drive thru hand sink for cook’s to use. Repair by 9/28/2023. Hot water also available at all other sinks in building, including restrooms.

POPEYE’S #780 – HZ OPS HOLDINGS INC. – CITY View History

3195 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/20/2023 4:53:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Suspend, Public

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Sewage backing up throughout kitchen and into lobby. All prepped chicken and food that was out at time of visit voluntarily discarded. Permit suspended. Facility cannot open until inspector returns for pre-opening inspection when issue is corrected.

Observed: Priority violation issued; manager still operating with back up of sewage. Backing up of raw sewage is an imminent health hazard. Permit suspended.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

POPEYES LOUISIANA KITCHEN #13947 – REPUBLIC View History

1397 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

9/19/2023 4:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Rice cooked in the morning was not cooled to 41F within 6 hrs.

Observed: Food on time control not discarded at required discard time. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Food prep employee not wearing effective hair restraint.

Observed: Floors in walk-in and under and behind equipment not clean.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 RUBY JEANS – CITY View History

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/26/2023 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee did not have hair restraint on. Education given.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #52 DELI – CITY View History

2021 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 8:42:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected: Deli case now holding below 41F as required.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #52 DELI – CITY View History

2021 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/15/2023 1:27:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority items corrected: Sushi and salad bar cases now below 41F as required.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Two areas in deli case still holding at 42-48F and 44F. The entire case should be able to hold the internal temperature of items below 41F. No potentially hazardous foods in the case at time of visit; water temperature taken. Follow up 9/18/2023. Manager agrees not to store any PHFs in unit until inspector re-checks.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

Q66 – CITY View History

Map it

9/16/2023 9:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted during the inspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

QDOBA MEXICAN GRILL – CITY View History

4127 S KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/20/2023 3:12:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Queso heated after lunch rush at 106-120F in hot hold cabinet and steam table; it was determined the initial reheat temperature of the queso and diablo cheeses are not reaching 165F. Corrected by reheating to over 135F as required. Education provided.

Observed: Small prep cooler holding milk and shredded cheese at 46-49F. Three half pans of shredded cheese and three small milks voluntarily discarded. Correct by 9/25/23.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Single service items stored in boxes on floor under soda fountain cabinet. Store at least six inches off floor. Corrected by moving to cabinet with a shelf in it.

Observed: Vent hood has grease build up on the frame and filters. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent build up.

RAPID ROBERTS #114 – CITY View History

3351 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 10:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC EAGLE STOP – REPUBLIC View History

2804 N BROOKLINE AVE BROOKLINE Map it

9/22/2023 7:38:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER/TENNIS CONCESSION – REPUBLIC View History

4370 S REPMO DR REPUBLIC Map it

9/22/2023 7:28:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ROADZARKS CONCESSIONS – COUNTY View History

2224 N BOONVILLE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/16/2023 9:05:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Quat sanitizer being used without proper test kit. Education given

RSKK LLC DBA MAYS MART – COUNTY View History

116 S WASHINGTON ST WALNUT GROVE Map it

9/19/2023 3:13:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

All violations had been corrected, except for still needing a few thermometers for small refrigerators.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

RSKK LLC DBA MAYS MART – COUNTY View History

116 S WASHINGTON ST WALNUT GROVE Map it

9/15/2023 11:28:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

A reinspection will be made on or after 9-19-23 to check for correction of priority violations.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: The pizza prep refrigerator was running 52 degrees F and several potentially hazardous food items were voluntarily discarded. The sandwich refrigerator was running 46 degrees F and the potentially hazardous foods in it had to be discarded as well. A reinspection will be made on or after 9-19-23 to check for correction.

Observed: There were open packages of ham, turkey and roast beef in walk-in refrigerator that were not labeled with “use by” dates.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Inside of ice machine was not clean.

Observed: The thermometers in sandwich refrigerator and pizza prep refrigerator are inaccurate and need replaced.

Observed: Staff were unable to find chlorine test strips for checking sanitizing solutions.

Observed: Ice scoop was being stored on a cardboard box on top of ice machine. Should be stored on a clean and easily cleanable surface.

SENOR JULIAN MEXICAN BAR & GRILL – CITY View History

3405 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 2:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SGF SPORTS, LLC – CITY View History

209 N AIRPORT BLVD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 6:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted. Discussed time control procedures.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SONIC DRIVE-IN – CITY View History

210 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 10:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SPRINGFIELD CATHOLIC FOOTBALL – CITY View History

2340 S EASTGATE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 5:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SPRINGFIELD FAMILY RESTAURANT – CITY View History

2222 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/22/2023 8:45:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

All previous cold holding violations were corrected. New cooler installed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STRAFFORD HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA – COUNTY View History

201 W MCCABE ST STRAFFORD Map it

9/21/2023 12:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STRAFFORD MIDDLE SCHOOL – COUNTY View History

201 W MCCABE ST STRAFFORD Map it

9/21/2023 11:10:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Walk-in vents unclean. Required physical facilities are cleaned with a frequency to keep them clean. Repeat.

SUBURBAN SNOW – CITY View History

839 RIDGE PARK Map it

9/16/2023 9:32:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No test strips available for quaternary sanitizer. Obtain test strips and have available on mobile unit at all times.

SUBWAY – COUNTY View History

225 E EVERGREEN ST STRAFFORD Map it

9/18/2023 1:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE ALMIGHTY SANDWICH SHOP – CITY View History

1530 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/16/2023 11:05:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE CHOP SHOP BURGER – CITY View History

1535 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/16/2023 9:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE INFINITE KITCHEN – CITY View History

Map it

9/16/2023 10:10:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations during the inspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET #5692 RETAIL/BAKERY – CITY View History

3150 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/21/2023 3:02:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WHATABURGER #1279 – CITY View History

2337 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/18/2023 4:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Underneath the dining room area soda fountain machine was a small leak.

Observed: Half of the facilities cold hold units did not have thermometers placed in them. Repeat violation and Education given.

Observed: Boxes of single-use articles in shipping box found stored on the floor by the first drive-thru window area. Education given.

ZIGGIE’S CAFE – CITY View History

1772 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

9/21/2023 2:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3