GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include a couple of restaurants shut down until proper measures are taken care of.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from September 11-15:

7 BREW DRIVE THRU COFFEE – CITY

2970 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 3:30:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Hot water was restored. Permit reinstated.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

7 BREW DRIVE THRU COFFEE – CITY

2970 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 10:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Suspend, Public

Observed hot water at 77 F. Facility was closed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed no hot water at either handsinks or three vat sink. Health Food Permit was suspended.

7 BREW DRIVE THRU COFFEE – CITY

2970 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

9/12/2023 11:55:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed PHF’s above required temperature. Items were discarded.

Observed no hot water available at handsinks and 3- vat sink. Corrected on site. Hot water now available at all hanksinks and 3-vat sink at 100 F as required.

BAO BAO CHINESE BISTRO – CITY

2101 W CHESTERFIELD BLVD SPRINGFIELD

9/14/2023 12:59:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Walk-in cooler leaking at compressor cover in back of unit. Repair.

Observed: Food stored under compressor leak in walk-in cooler. Catch tay is in place, however no food can be stored under. All items moved to alternate shelf.

BEFORE AND AFTER BREWING – CITY

2940 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 3:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BEFORE AND AFTER BREWING – CITY

2940 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 3:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result:

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BINGO EMPORIUM – CITY

2345 W CATALPA ST SPRINGFIELD

9/14/2023 6:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BRAUM'S ICE CREAM #284 – CITY

2617 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 12:55:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected: Open case dairy cooler now holding at 41F or lower as required. Approved to store potentially hazardous food items in again.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BROWN DERBY #12 DELI – CITY

2023 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/12/2023 4:55:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Potentially hazardous foods not being held cold at or below 41F in Make Table 1. Items were voluntarily discarded. (Chicken 60F, Ham 52F, Chicken salad 54F)Observed: Potentially hazardous foods not being held cold at or below 41F in Make Table 2. Items were placed on time control. Sausage 45F

Observed: Potentially hazardous foods not being held cold at or below 41F in Make Table 3. Items were voluntarily discarded. (Lettuce 62F, Cabbage 68F, Chicken 61F, Half/Half 60F)

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BUBBA'S BBQ – CITY

504 N WESTBYPASS BYP SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 11:29:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed storage of canned items in smoker area. Make sure that you continue to clean parking lot of debris from wood used to smoke meat.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There were some refrigerated, ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous food items that were not labeled with “use by” dates: cooked wings, pan of bbq beans and chunks of cooked meat in walk-in refrigerator. Promptly corrected

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Outside dumpster has a broken lid and was being left open.

Observed: The pressure relief valve on water heater and another water line in this closet were leaking.

Observed: There is a hole in wall by mop sink and in front area by tappers.

Observed: One open drain line by glass doored refrigerator needs sealed, sign of use by drain flies.

BURGER KING – CITY

3009 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/15/2023 12:50:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Heavy grease build up still observed in between fryer area and on sides of fryer units. Vent hoods are in place and clean. Manager agrees to send pictures of the area when cleaned by 9/22/23.

BURGER KING – CITY

3009 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 11:59:00 AM – Complaint; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Heavy build up of grease around fryer vent hood frame and inside frame where filters are missing. Heavy grease build up on sides of fryers and on bottoms of fryers. Grease build up on UHT and microwave shelf. Correct by 9/15/2023. Cleaning frequency needs to be increase to a frequency that prevents the build up of grease and debris.

Observed: Grease and food debris build-up on floors beneath fryers. Increase cleaning frequency.

CATRINAS CANTINA LLC – CITY

2925 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 11:55:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CHARLEYS PHILLY CHEESE STEAK – CITY

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 2:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Nacho cheese being held in dispenser at 112-129F. Cheese was placed on time control to be discarded at 3pm.

Observed: Potentially hazardous foods (chicken tenders 58F, Mozzarella sticks 57F) not being cold held at or below 41F. Items were voluntarily discarded.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CLUB RODEO – CITY

2032 W BENNETT ST SPRINGFIELD

9/14/2023 8:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Discussed increasing cleaning frequency of ice machine.

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Pre-rinse sprayer is handing down inside of the sink.

Observed: Insufficient sanitizer at large 3-compartment sink.

Observed: Spray bottles of toxic chemicals stored over food contact items. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DOMINO'S PIZZA – COUNTY

4032 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

9/8/2023 12:44:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Core item corrected: Hot water over 100F now available in men’s restroom.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DON PEDRO GRILL – CITY

1224 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC

9/15/2023 11:35:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1Observed: Foods held at temperatures above 41F in walk-in cooler.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ELKS LODGE #409 – CITY

2223 E BENNETT ST SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 4:25:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

No violations at time of reinspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ELKS LODGE #409 – CITY

2223 E BENNETT ST SPRINGFIELD

9/8/2023 12:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed PHF’s being held at 50 F in walk in cooler. All PHF’s were voluntarily discarded.

FIRST WATCH – CITY

3103 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 10:55:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FIRST WATCH – CITY

2946 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 10:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Gravy cooling in walk-in cooler with lids on the containers. Education was given on proper cooling methods, and the lids were offset on each container cooling. Corrected on site.

FLAT CREEK BAR AND GRILL – REPUBLIC

772 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC

9/11/2023 5:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Discussed the requirement for beard and hair restraints and using hand sink for purposes other than hand washing.

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Vacuum packaging food without marking food with date or time of packaging and keeping food longer that the 48 hrs. allowed for vacuum packaging without a HACCP.

Observed: Corn held at 105F in hot holding.

Observed: Foods held at temperatures above 41F, fish at 43F.Diced tomatoes at 46F and sour cream at 45F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: No thermometer in several cold holding units.

Observed: Using non-continuous cooking method for chicken wings without health department approved written procedures.

FUSION EATZ – CITY

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 3:40:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GLENDALE FOOTBALL CONCESSION – CITY

2727 S INGRAM MILL RD SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 5:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GO BURRITO – CITY

2100 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

9/15/2023 1:45:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Core items corrected: Thin probe thermometer and lactic acid test strips now available.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GO BURRITO – CITY

2100 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

9/14/2023 4:00:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority items corrected: 1. Salsa now holding below 41F as required. 2. Flies have been minimized in kitchen. 3. Hot water heaters has been repaired and is not leaking.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: No thin probe thermometer available for cook’s use. Two bimetallic stem thermometers were available, however the diameter of the probe is too wide.

Observed: Quat test strips were available, however the sanitizer connected to the 3-vat sink has a lactic acid base; obtain correct test strips.

GO BURRITO – CITY

2100 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 2:19:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Salsas holding on cold self serve bar at 50F. Cold hold below 41F. Salsas voluntarily discarded. More ice added to bar. Discussed filling only half way instead of all the way to the fill line. The ice should go around the container to the level of the salsa in order to keep it below 41F. The salsa temperatures should be checked frequently with a sanitized thin probe thermometer. Repeat.

Observed: Several flies observed, there are more at the back dish room area where water is on the floor from the water heater. A few observed at service line. Contact pest control and eliminate harborage such as water on the floor.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: No test strips available for sanitizer testing. Solution should be tested by employees each time a sink or sanitizer bucket is made up.

Observed: Water heater is leaking, causing water on the floor. Note – hot water is still available at all sinks. Person in charge agrees to call plumber.

Observed: No thin probe thermometer available for cook’s use. Thin probe thermometer should be available to check temperatures.

HY-VEE – BAKERY/RETAIL – CITY

1720 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 11:18:00 AM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HY-VEE DELI KITCHEN/CLUB ROOM – CITY

1720 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

9/8/2023 9:56:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority items corrected: Food contact surfaces of pans and ladles are clean; sanitizer at 200 ppm in 3-vat sink, deli meat cooler is now below 41F as required, and flies have been minimized. Core items corrected: Vent hood and filters have been cleaned and equipment such as fryers and areas around fryer. Continue with increased cleaning frequency.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HY-VEE FAST AND FRESH – CITY

2130 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

9/12/2023 10:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HY-VEE STARBUCKS – CITY

2150 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

9/8/2023 10:35:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed whipping cream in dispenser at 57 F. Whipping cream was voluntarily discarded.

JIMMY'S EGG – CITY

3315 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 10:35:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed PHF’s above required temperature. All PHF’s were voluntarily discarded.

KAIJU COFFEE – CITY

1126 N BROADWAY AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 1:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KARAI – CITY

640 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 1:43:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1Observed: Sushi station wiping cloth solution over 500 ppm quat. Corrected on-site by remaking to 200 ppm quat as the manufacturer requires.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Sushi knives in use stored in cold water. Water must be hot, above 135F if used; or the utensils can be stored on a clean food contact surface as long as the pan or board is washed, rinsed and sanitized at least every 4 hours while in constant use. Corrected on site.

Observed: Sushi station cutting boards on both sushi prep stations are scored. Resurface or replace.

Observed: Cook does not have beard properly restrained. Manager agrees to order beard nets.

Observed: Bar 3-vat sink set up incorrectly in wash, sanitize, and rinse order. Corrected on-site to wash, rinse, and sanitize.

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN – CITY

1808 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

9/8/2023 12:09:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected: small cube cooler now holding cold food below 41F as required.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LOL RESTAURANT – COUNTY

340 W ENTERPRISE CT FAIR GROVE

9/14/2023 3:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations were cited during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LONDON CALLING PASTY CO. – CITY

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 3:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCDONALD'S 6061 – CITY

4101 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 4:43:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCDONALD'S 33174 – VR BATTLEFIELD, LLC – COUNTY

4022 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

9/8/2023 2:23:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hamburgers on right side of grill cooking to 144F. Manager identified scraping issue on grill, voluntarily discarded the undercooked batch and cooked new batch to 172-180F. Corrected on-site. Manager agrees to retrain grill cookers.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Staff on assembly line not wearing hair restraints. Corrected on-site.

MOMO SUSHI AND GRILL – CITY

2767 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

9/12/2023 3:15:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority items corrected: 1. Owner and two employees have been through food safety training certificates available. 2. Safe thawing practices in place, fish being thawed in reach-in cooler 3. Various potentially hazardous foods made in house date marked and within the 7-day use by dates. 4. Hand washing is occurring.

Core items corrected: 1. Approved cooling practices in place; rice cooling in large, stainless steel two inch pan uncovered in walk-in cooler. 2. Rice utensils stored in hot water over 135F. 3. Thin probe cook thermometer available. 4. Hand washing sink and second 3-vat sink have hot water over 100F.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Three door sushi cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 43-44F. Items moved to alternate cooler. Repeat. Contact repair company, cooler should hold below 41F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Vent hood filters and fram have grease build up. Increase cleaning frequency.

Observed: No time stamp on sushi rice. Time was 3 pm; owner relayed the sushi rice was made at 11 a..m. Sushi rice voluntarily discarded. Corrected on-site. Repeat.

NEW HOUSE – CITY

2744 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 12:40:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Chicken held at 130F.

Observed: foods held at temperatures below 41F, chicken at 43F.

Observed: Several potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods not marked with discard date.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Heavy buildup of grease and debris on floors and walls.

Observed: Using cardboard to line shelves.

NOTHING BUNDT CAKES #404 – CITY

2906 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/12/2023 1:40:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

OMO JAPANESE SOUL FOOD – CITY

2101 W CHESTERFIELD BLVD SPRINGFIELD

9/8/2023 4:50:00 PM – Offsite; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PAPA JOHN'S PIZZA #1288 – CITY

1037 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/8/2023 3:00:00 PM – Complaint Reinspection; Result: Active

Priority violation had been corrected prior to re-inspection. A deep clean of establish had occurred and presence of pests had been reduced.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PAPI'S COCINA & CANTINA – REPUBLIC

808 S ILLINOIS AVE REPUBLIC

9/11/2023 5:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Foods held at temperatures above 41F, steak at 50F, chicken at 53, fish at 47F, etc.

Observed: Several spray bottles of cleaners not labeled.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER 85 – DELI – COUNTY

163 W OLD MILL RD FAIR GROVE

9/11/2023 11:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed walk-in cooler vent fans are unclean. Required to clean physical facilities in a frequency to prevent any form of build up.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 RUBY JEANS – CITY

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

12/26/2023 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee did not have hair restraint on. Education given.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #52 DELI – CITY

2021 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

9/15/2023 1:27:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority items corrected: Sushi and salad bar cases now below 41F as required.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Two areas in deli case still holding at 42-48F and 44F. The entire case should be able to hold the internal temperature of items below 41F. No potentially hazardous foods in the case at time of visit; water temperature taken. Follow up 9/18/2023. Manager agrees not to store any PHFs in unit until inspector re-checks.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #52 DELI – CITY

2021 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 11:22:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 5

Observed:l Deli case holding potentially hazardous foods at 46-50F. Cheese at 41 at end of unit moved to walk-in cooler; all other items 46-50F voluntarily discarded including approximately various deli salads, meatballs, chicken, etc. Approximately 31 chubs and 15 partial chubs of various deli meats including chicken, roast beef, ham, pastrami, bologna, genoa and hard salami, pepperoni all voluntarily discarded and denatured. Maintenance arrived onsite, manager agrees not to stock unit until I return Friday 9/15/2023 to check the unit.

Observed: Sushi cooler holding at 43F. One package of sushi in unit. Hold below 41F. Maintenance arrived on-site at time of inspection.

Observed: One section of salad bar holding seafood salad, cheeses and macaroni salads at 43-44F. Items were removed from salad bar. Maintenance arrived on-site.

Observed: Employee preparing salad bar items with runny nose and cough. Manager sent employee home. Food employees with persistent discharges from nose should not work with exposed food, clean equipment, utensils, linens, or unwrapped single service items. Corrected on-site.

Observed: Several serving spoons stored on clean rack with food debris on food contact surfaces. Corrected on-site by rewashing, rinsing and sanitizing.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Non-food contact surfaces around grill area have grease build up. Increase cleaning frequency.

RETRO METRO – CITY

2150 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

9/12/2023 2:31:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority items corrected: Bar dish machine now at 50-100 ppm chlorine as required. Prep cooler now holding potentially hazardous foods below 41F as required. Flies have been minimized, only one observed in kitchen at time of visit.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1Observed: Cutting boards on large and small prep cooler are scored. Resurface or replace. Correct by next routine inspection.

RIB CRIB – CITY

2922 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/12/2023 3:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed prep table cutting board needs resurfaced or replaced.

RSKK LLC DBA MAYS MART – COUNTY

116 S WASHINGTON ST WALNUT GROVE

9/15/2023 11:28:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

A reinspection will be made on or after 9-19-23 to check for correction of priority violations.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: The pizza prep refrigerator was running 52 degrees F and several potentially hazardous food items were voluntarily discarded. The sandwich refrigerator was running 46 degrees F and the potentially hazardous foods in it had to be discarded as well. A reinspection will be made on or after 9-19-23 to check for correction.

Observed: There were open packages of ham, turkey and roast beef in walk-in refrigerator that were not labeled with “use by” dates.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Inside of ice machine was not clean.

Observed: The thermometers in sandwich refrigerator and pizza prep refrigerator are inaccurate and need replaced.

Observed: Staff were unable to find chlorine test strips for checking sanitizing solutions.

Observed: Ice scoop was being stored on a cardboard box on top of ice machine. Should be stored on a clean and easily cleanable surface.

RUTHIES ON C-STREET – CITY

504 E COMMERCIAL ST SPRINGFIELD

9/12/2023 6:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Ash tray found full behind the bar counter. Education given including City of Springfield’s smoking ordinance. Situation corrected on site.

Observed: Sliced tomatoes found without date labeling. Education given and corrected of site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 6

Observed: Front exterior door you can see daylight along the bottom. Education given and repeat violation.

Observed: Women’s restroom door is not self closing. Education given and repeat violation

Observed: Bar three vat sink faucet found broken. Education given.

Observed: Bar hand sink had no hot water and was shut off due to three vat sink faucet broken. Education given.

Observed: Bar hand wash sink found with food utensils in it. Education given

Observed: Miscellaneous items found behind the bar to the back of the kitchen that are no longer in use found.

SAM'S SOUTHERN EATERY 2 – CITY

2259 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 4:05:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Suspend, Public

Due to imminent health hazardous listed in report facility has been closed and meetings with owners has been set.

Priority Violations Found: 6

Observed: Employee handled raw fish and switched to ready to eat food without changing gloves and washing hands. Employee handled cell phone while simultaneously performing food prep and did not wash hands. Employee gloves touched soiled apron and employee did not discard gloves or wash hands. Staff was stopped and given education on proper washing procedures. Corrected on site.

Observed: Container of rice on countertop tested at 91F. Container of Mac and Cheese on countertop tested at 112F. Education given. Food items voluntarily discarded. Corrected on site.

Observed: Container of lettuce tested at 76F. Container of Tomatoes tested at 75F. Bottle of Mayonnaise tested at 75F. Education Provided. All food items voluntarily discarded. Corrected on site.

Observed: Multiple food items such as Fried Chicken and Gumbo not date marked. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

Observed: Can of Coil Cleaner was stored directly above 2 boxes of open rice. Education Given. Corrected on site.

Observed: Employee used knife to prep raw potentially hazardous foods then used same knife to cut a ready to eat sandwich in half. Education provided. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Rice scoop was stored directly inside rice cooker with handle directly touching rice. Education Given Corrected on site.

SONIC DRIVE-IN REPUBLIC – REPUBLIC

790 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC

9/14/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: several foods held on time control not marked with discard time. Food discarded. Corrected at time of inspeciton.

SPRINGFIELD PARK'S CATERING KITCHEN – CITY

1923 N WELLER AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/8/2023 5:30:00 PM – Offsite; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STARBUCKS COFFEE #28802 – CITY

3230 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 12:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SUBWAY – COUNTY

4852 S STATE HIGHWAY FF BATTLEFIELD

9/13/2023 4:06:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WAYO JAPAN – CITY

2119 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

9/11/2023 4:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited during inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WILLARD INTERMEDIATE SCHOOL NORTH – COUNTY

407 S FARMER RD WILLARD

9/12/2023 11:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Tiger Tales (after school program) had outdated milk and salad in one back refrigerator. The manager indicated that she would make sure that it is discarded, even though it is not her area.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WILLARD NORTH ELEMENTARY – COUNTY

407 S FARMER RD WILLARD

9/12/2023 11:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

We discussed proper way to date potentially hazardous foods that are frozen for later use then thawed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ZAXBY'S – CITY

3220 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

9/13/2023 11:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed periodic cleaning of the prep coolers including racks. Education given.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0