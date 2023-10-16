SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s restaurant health code violations include dirty can openers, unplugged fridges, and employees with no hairnets or hats.

Below is a list of health code violations from Oct. 9-13.

ANDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD INC. – CITY

4420 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 3:06:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

There was a small amount of buildup on condensor in walk-in refrigerator.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Some areas of floor has badly eroded grouting.

APPLEBEE'S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR – CITY

1855 E PRIMROSE ST SPRINGFIELD

10/12/2023 2:20:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

At the time of the reinspection, violation had been corrected.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

APPLEBEE'S NEIGHBORHOOD GRILL & BAR – CITY

1855 E PRIMROSE ST SPRINGFIELD

10/10/2023 4:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Sanitizer concentration at the bar 3 compartment sink is too weak. Dispenser is not functioning properly is waiting to be serviced. A reinspection will be performed.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ASH GROVE H.S. CONCESSION STAND (GYM LOBBY) – COUNTY

100 N MAPLE LN ASH GROVE

10/10/2023 6:23:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

This facility has extra tongs and the school cafeteria does their cleaning and sanitizing of utensils, since they only have a single sink. Hot dogs on roller grill were turned up since only 119 degrees and had been on about an hour.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Facility did not have a metal stem thermometer for checking reheating temperatures.

ASIA FOOD AND GIFT MARKET – CITY

1314 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/10/2023 2:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

AUNTIE ANNE'S (EAST) – CITY

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

AVIARY BY LAVENDER FALLS – CITY

2144 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 5:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Discussed the following: 1) Providing a splash guard on front hand sink between the sink and the adjacent ice bin. 2) Sorting through fruit before washing and discarding and fruit that is moldy. 3) Need to clean wall in dish area.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Foods held in cooler at temperatures above 41F, Shrimp at 50F, mashed potatoes at 60F lettuce at 52F. Foods were discarded and they will use time control on these coolers until they are repaired.

Observed: Half & half stored at 49F. Discarded.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Eggs and cooked potatoes held on time only control with no written procedures or discard time on them.

Observed: Cutting boards deeply scored and not able to be effectively cleaned.

Observed: Fan cooler found with a build-up of mold and dust.

BATTLEFIELD EAGLE STOP – CITY

820 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/10/2023 5:15:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

At the time of the reinspection, violation had been corrected.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BATTLEFIELD EAGLE STOP – CITY

820 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 5:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Numerous gnats at hand wash sink next to 3 compartment sink, Treat area and a reinspection will be performed.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BRICK AND MORTAR COFFEE – CITY

1666 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD

10/11/2023 10:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CAMPBELL ELEMENTARY – CITY

506 S GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 10:25:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CICI'S PIZZA – CITY

319 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/12/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Drain in back of house is missing an adequate air gap. Air gap needs to be present to allow for proper drainage and to prevent backflow.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Nozzle on soda bag touching the floor in back of house. Corrected on site by cleaning and sanitizing in place. Education given.

CITY BUTCHER – CITY

3650 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 4:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CITY CAFE – CITY

2129 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

10/12/2023 2:57:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CORPORATE DINING CONCEPTS – CITY

2645 N AIRPORT PLAZA AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 10:10:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

The refrigerator had been serviced and was running 36 degrees F at this time.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DAVID HARRISON ELEMENTARY CAFETERIA – CITY

3055 W KILDEE LN SPRINGFIELD

10/11/2023 10:43:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected: Food in hot hold cabinet above 135F as required.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DEL'S LEMONADE – CITY

2463 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 5:11:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No test strips for sanitizer.

DOGGY STYLE FOOD TRUCK – REPUBLIC

542 N MAIN ST REPUBLIC

10/6/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Cream cheese held at 44F. Temperature correction made at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FIZZ SIPS N SWEETS – CITY

1535 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 10:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FUJISAN SUSHI BAR ( SAM'S) – CITY

3660 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

10/10/2023 10:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GEORGE AND SQUEEZY'S DELUXE LEMON SHAKE UPS LLC – CITY

Map it

10/6/2023 2:22:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GREENE VALLEY SCHOOL – CITY

1601 E PYTHIAN ST SPRINGFIELD

10/12/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HOODS RESTAURANT – COUNTY

1651 S STATE HIGHWAY K BOIS D'ARC

10/9/2023 11:06:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Raw shell eggs stored over open container of hash browns and cartons of hash browns. Person in charge moved hash browns to top shelf and placed eggs below. Corrected on-site; education provided.

Observed: Ham in bottom of prep cooler past use by date of 10/6/23. Ham voluntarily discarded. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Build up of grease and debris in vent hood filters and on vent hood frame. Increase cleaning frequency to prevent build up.

Observed: Only large probe thermometer available for cook’s use; a small diameter thin probe thermometer is needed for cook’s use.

Observed: Cutting boards on both prep coolers and steam table are scored. Resurface or replace; surface should be smooth and easily cleanable.

HORACE MANN SCHOOL – CITY

3745 S BROADWAY AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/12/2023 10:52:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HORTON SMITH GOLF COURSE – CITY

2409 S SCENIC AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/12/2023 11:51:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected: Prep cooler now below 41F as required. Core item corrected: Chlorine test strips available to test sanitizer solution.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HY-VEE – ITALIAN & CHINESE – CITY

1720 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 3:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Employee observed cutting celery with bare hands. Celery voluntarily discarded. Education provided.

Observed: Imitation crab container sitting above containers in top of sushi prep cooler at 43F. Corrected on-site by moving to bottom of unit. Education provided.

Observed: Fried chicken on speed rack in walk-in cooler stacked too high with chicken touching bottom of pan above; chicken still at 48-50 in the center. Manager voluntarily discarded entire pan. Cool from 135F to 70F within 2 hours; then 70F to 41F or below within 4 more hours. Corrected on-site. Education provided.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Cutting boards on pizza prep cooler are scored. Resurface or replace so surface is smooth and easily cleanable.

IMMACULATE CONCEPTION SCHOOL – CITY

3555 S FREMONT AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/12/2023 12:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KING'S ASIAN CHEF – CITY

1336 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/12/2023 2:06:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KONA ICE BARRY COUNTY – CITY

611 13TH ST

10/6/2023 11:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #1484 – CITY

1211 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 9:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #480 – CITY

777 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/10/2023 10:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: In open air cooler hot dogs at 44.0 degrees Fahrenheit. Discussed: Monitoring temperatures and the option of adding plastic curtains to maintain 41.0F degrees or below. Air temperature back to 41.0F before end of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LOS MICHOACANOS GARCIAS 2 – CITY

1779 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 3:00:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority violations had been corrected prior to re-inspection. Cooler was holding foods below 41F(lettuce 36F, sour cream 34F). Chicken was stored under other meats in the walk-in cooler. Date-marking had been fixed. Hot water was working at the hand sink by the dish machine. There were less flies in the kitchen area.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCALISTER'S DELI – CITY

2445 N KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD

10/12/2023 3:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Back paper towel dispenser was not operational. Staff went and got new batteries, then figured out that it was just out of paper towels. Corrected prior to exit.

Observed: Kitchen floor is badly pitted and has been a long term issue that needs plans made to correct.

MCALISTER'S DELI – CITY

210 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

10/10/2023 2:40:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Both 3 compartment sinks have leaks. 3 Comp sink closest to dishwasher has leak that sprays directly onto clean knife hanging rack. Education Provided. PIC stated they will put work orders in immediately.

Observed: Ice scoop holder had visible dust acclimation inside holder. Ensure scoop bin is removed and cleaned routinely. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

MO PIZZA COMPANY – CITY

Map it

10/6/2023 1:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MOJO MELTS – COUNTY

2412 N FARM ROAD 199 STRAFFORD

10/6/2023 10:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

OEF- BEEF HOUSE – CITY

3001 N GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 11:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Sanitizer test strips found expired.

OEF- E PLEX CONCESSIONS EAST – CITY

3001 N GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 9:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hand sanitizer and other cleaner found stored above can goods and tomato sauce. Education given and corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No sanitizer test strips to check the concentration of sanitizer being used.

OEF- E PLEX CONCESSIONS WEST – CITY

3001 N GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 10:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Chipped and cracked spatula, ice scoop and food container. Education given and corrected on site.

Observed: Sanitizer concentration wasn’t present in three vat sink compartment. Education given and corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee’s handling food without hair restraints on. Education given.

OEF- MOTORWAY CAFE – CITY

3001 N GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 11:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Vegetable slicer found stored not clean. Education given and corrected during the inspection.

Observed: Pulled beef in hot hold cabinet found at 120F. Education given and corrected during the inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Employee’s handling food without wearing hair restraint. Corrected during inspection.

Observed: Hvac vent leaking in front of enclosed oven.

Observed: Sanitizer test strips found expired.

OEF- SOUTHERN PRIDE TRAILER – CITY

3001 N GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 12:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hot water in Igloo cooler found at 95F.

OEF- WHITE TRAILER – CITY

3001 N GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 12:05:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

OZARKS EVENTS – CITY

2915 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 11:55:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

All previous violations were corrected.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PASTA EXPRESS – CITY

321 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/12/2023 12:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Marinara in walk-in cooler date marked 10/5. Chicken in prep cooler date marked 10/5.

Observed: Employee observed touching ready to eat pasta with bare hands. Pasta discarded, corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PICKLEMAN'S GOURMET CAFE – CITY

333 E WALNUT ST SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 5:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Sanitizer solution did not test at a required concentration. Sanitizing dispenser needs adjusted/repaired/replaced. Q/A solution needs to test between 200-400 parts per million.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Ice accumulation in walk-in freezer. Remove ice accumulation and maintain.

Observed: Walk-in cooler/freezer floor needs repaired due to floor coming up. Repair/replace and maintain in good repair.

PIPKIN MIDDLE SCHOOL – CITY

1215 N BOONVILLE AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 11:25:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Can opening blade had visible debris on blade. Portion scoop had dried food residue on inside of scoop. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

POPEYE'S #780 – HZ OPS HOLDINGS INC. – CITY

3195 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 4:55:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Item corrected: Cook’s hand sink now has hot water over 100F as required.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 RUBY JEANS – CITY

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

12/26/2023 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee did not have hair restraint on. Education given.

RAPID ROBERTS #105 – CITY

3106 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/12/2023 9:23:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Core item from previous year is corrected; ingredient list is available at donut case.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Men’s restroom door is not self closing, the closing device is broken. Repair so door self closes.

Observed: No quat test strips available to test quat sanitizer.

Observed: Seal on ice machine lid is loose and beginning to crack. Replace seal.

RAPID ROBERTS #126 – CITY

1221 E KINGSLEY ST SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC PRICE ELEMENTARY – REPUBLIC

518 N HAMPTON AVE REPUBLIC

10/12/2023 11:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Food held on ice above 41F, yogurt at 43F and cheese sticks at 44F. Temperature correction made at time of inspection

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SAM'S CLUB #8296 CAFE/SNACK BAR – CITY

3660 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

10/10/2023 10:35:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SIGNAL FOOD STORE – CITY

2810 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 1:14:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: There were a few boxes of candy setting on the floor near cashier station.

Observed: There were some boxes of lids and cups being stored on floor of walk-in refrigerator.

SOCIETEA – CITY

1653 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

10/10/2023 4:25:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority violation had been corrected prior to re-inspection. Cooler was cold holding below 41F(Milk 40F, Cream cheese 40F, Half/Half 41F).

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SOCIETEA – CITY

1653 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 4:55:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Potentially hazardous foods not be held at or below 41F (half/half 46F, cream cheese 44F, salted cream 44F). Items were voluntarily discarded. A re-inspection will occur.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SPRINGFIELD BREWING COMPANY – CITY

305 S MARKET AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 2:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Ground Beef was stored above whole cuts of beef in walk in cooler. Education provided. Corrected on site.

Observed: 2 Door Prep table in cook’s station tested at 51 F for ambient air. Chipotle sauce tested at 54F. All Potentially hazardous foods inside cooler were voluntarily discarded. PIC stated they will have RICE look at cooler in the morning. Until the unit can be fixed PIC stated they will not store any PHF inside the cooler. Education provided. Reinspection Required.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ST. GEORGE'S DONUT SHOP – CITY

3012 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 1:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STARBUCKS – CITY

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 12:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Dishes stored in hand sink in backroom. Dishes were moved before the end of inspection. Corrected on site.

Observed: Food debris on floor under counters and on floor in storage room.

STORMING CRAB – CITY

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/9/2023 2:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No date-mark on sausage in the walk-in and line 2 door cooler. Education given about date-marking. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Ice machine deflector plate non-food contact surface not clean.

SUBWAY #36040 – REPUBLIC

1150 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC

10/12/2023 5:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed turning sink in the back room into a hand sink again and using the rinse sink for a prep sink.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Wet mops stored in mop bucket and bottom of mop sink. Corrected at time of inspection.

THE BIG SLICE – CITY

1454 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE CREPE SHACK – CITY

2463 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

10/6/2023 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed getting bleach that is not low-splash or scented.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Spinach held at 60F and ham at 55F. Correction made by placing food on time control.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE WOK ON SCENIC – CITY

4153 S SCENIC AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/11/2023 12:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Sanitizer solution in 3-vat sink at 10 ppm chlorine. Corrected on-site; now at 50-100 ppm chlorine. Education provided. Make sure staff is testing the solution each time it is made up and changing the solution frequently.

Observed: Raw chicken container on top of flour bin while cutting raw chicken. Corrected by placing chicken on bench. Lid of flour was sanitized. Education provided on where to place the container and to make sure areas are sanitized after handling raw chicken.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: In use rice scoop stored on top of rice hot hold unit. Store scoop in cleaned and sanitized container and make sure it is washed, rinsed, and sanitized every 4 hours while in use. Corrected on-site; rice scoop rewashed and sanitized and placed in clean pan.

TRUMAN SCHOOL – CITY

3850 N FARM ROAD 159 SPRINGFIELD

10/10/2023 11:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WALNUT GROVE HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL CONCESSIONS – CITY

501 N WALL ST WALNUT GROVE

10/10/2023 5:36:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

The chest freezer and home style refrigerator – freezer were both unplugged when I arrived. The Frozen items were mostly thawed but were at 30-34 degrees F. Both units were plugged back in and began cooling before I left concession stand. There was sour cream and nacho cheese in the refrigerator that were 60 and 62 degrees F that were voluntarily discarded at this time.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There was an unplugged chest freezer and home style refrigerator-freezer that had potentially hazardous foods in them. The sour cream and nacho cheese were discarded and units were plugged back in and were cooling prior to exit.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Concession workers were unable to locate a metal stem thermometer for checking food temperatures.

Observed: There is wood under the counter that is not sealed or painted.

Observed: There is a gap of about 1 inch under back outside door that could allow entrance of pests.

WALNUT GROVE SCHOOL CAFETERIA – COUNTY

300 E COLLEGE ST WALNUT GROVE

10/12/2023 11:13:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: A bag of cut-up ham in the refrigerator lacked a date mark. This was corrected prior to exit.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WELLER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – CITY

1630 N WELLER AVE SPRINGFIELD

10/11/2023 11:35:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WILLARD CENTRAL ELEMENTARY – COUNTY

2625 N FARM ROAD 101 SPRINGFIELD

10/11/2023 11:58:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The was moderate buildup on floor of walk-in freezer under the condenser.

WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL – COUNTY

515 E JACKSON ST WILLARD

10/9/2023 11:25:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WILLARD HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL CONCESSION – COUNTY

515 E JACKSON ST WILLARD

10/10/2023 4:27:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

They have a two vat sink and use a tub for sanitizing utensils as needed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Several guys in the kitchen were not wearing hats or any hair coverings.

WILLARD MIDDLE SCHOOL – COUNTY

205 N MILLER RD WILLARD

10/10/2023 11:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WILLARD PARKS HIGHLINE SOCCER COMPLEX – COUNTY

8326 W FARM ROAD 64 WILLARD

10/12/2023 9:23:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2