SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include cockroaches in the kitchen and food not stored at the proper temperature.

Below is a list for the week of October 16-20:

ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD INC. – CITY View History

3830 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/20/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: 4 cans of butterscotch sauce discarded due to denting in the seams. Cans discarded during inspection. Education given and product discarded.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Two-door prep cooler door seal is damaged and peeling on the inside. Will need repaired by next regular inspection.

Observed: All three sanitizer test strips that were provided by employee were expired.

Observed: Bulk milk container dispensing tube with more than one inch protruding and not cut at an angle from chilled dispensing head.

ASH GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – COUNTY View History

100 N MAPLE LN ASH GROVE Map it

10/18/2023 11:03:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There were a few packages of frozen ground beef the were labeled: “Not for Sale”. These were promptly removed from food to be used for student lunches.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Kitchen ceiling around vents were not clean.

ASH GROVE HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA – COUNTY View History

100 N MAPLE LN ASH GROVE Map it

10/18/2023 11:51:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BAMBU VIETNAMESE CUISINE – CITY View History

1338 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/16/2023 4:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Open employee drink on preparation table when employee drinks are required to have a lid and straw. Drink removed and education provided.

Observed: Not properly cold holding a potentially hazardous food when the sprouts sitting out at room temperature read 67F when required to be held at 41F or below. Sprouts were discarded.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BIG WHISKEY’S REPUBLIC – REPUBLIC View History

900 N OLD TOWN AVE REPUBLIC Map it

10/20/2023 3:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Lettuce held at 54F on ice. Food discarded.

Observed: Foods held at temperatures above 41F, Pico at 44F and Sliced tomatoes at 42F in 2-door reach-in cooler.

Observed: Foods cooked the day before still above 41F in walk-in cooler, pasta at 43F and rice at 43F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BOIS D’ARC SCHOOL CAFETERIA – COUNTY View History

10315 W STATE HIGHWAY T BOIS D’ARC Map it

10/17/2023 11:47:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

The bottom shelves in dry storage area should be adjusted higher (about 6 inches) to allow the floor to be cleaned under them more easily. School has an issue with birds roosting, nesting and crapping on walk way to outside walk-in, please take additional actions to minimize bird issues.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The ceiling over hand sink and counter is in poor repair.

CARVER MIDDLE SCHOOL – CITY View History

3325 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/17/2023 12:27:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE #1058 – REPUBLIC View History

604 N MAIN ST REPUBLIC Map it

10/20/2023 2:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Food held above 41F, milk at 43F and cheese at 43F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CROSSMARK – SAM’S CLUB 4985 – CITY View History

745 W EL CAMINO ALTO DR SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/20/2023 1:02:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EAGLE STOP BATTLEFIELD SOUTH – COUNTY View History

4022 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/19/2023 2:55:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Daylight is coming through at bottom of back door; replace door sweep to prevent pests from entering. Repeat.

GETAWAY GOLF – CITY View History

3833 E STATE HIGHWAY D SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/17/2023 12:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HORRMANN MEATS – CITY View History

1537 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/17/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Raw Ground Hamburger stored above whole cuts of Beef and Whole Cuts of Pork. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HY-VEE – ITALIAN & CHINESE – CITY View History

1720 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/18/2023 4:24:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

JAMAICAN PATTY CO. – CITY View History

301 PARK CENTRAL WEST SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/17/2023 3:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN/LONG JOHN SILVER – CITY View History

240 N WESTBYPASS BYP SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/16/2023 1:42:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Walk-in cooler holding chicken at 44F. All chicken transferred to the second walk-in cooler. Manager contacted maintenance immediately.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Back door is not tight fitting, daylight is coming through on side of door at frame at frame and door. Door should be tight fitting.

KICKAPOO HIGH SCHOOL – CITY View History

3710 S JEFFERSON AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/19/2023 11:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #1479 – CITY View History

510 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/18/2023 2:02:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority items corrected: Both prep coolers now holding below 41F as required; no pests or evidence of pests in kitchen at time of visit.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #550 – CITY View History

3264 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/16/2023 9:53:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LOGAN-ROGERSVILLE MIDDLE SCHOOL CAFETERIA – COUNTY View History

476 N MISSOURI BLVD ROGERSVILLE Map it

10/16/2023 11:11:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

We discussed making sure that dumpsters are closed when full of refuse to minimize bird and fly usage. No violations cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MAMA JEAN’S NATURAL MARKET RETAIL & PRODUCE – CITY View History

3530 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/20/2023 12:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCDONALD’S – CITY View History

3740 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/23/2023 2:26:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee used blue glove for fresh raw hamburger, after placing on grill moved to the chicken nugget fry station. Employees should wash hands in between changing tasks to avoid cross contamination. Corrected on-site; education provided.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Staff on line and fry line area without hair restraints. Hair should be effectively restrained when preparing or handling food. Corrected on-site.

MCDONALD’S – CITY View History

3510 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/16/2023 11:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed turning on the air curtains during the day when the temperature is warm.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Heavy dust build-up on fan coolers in walk-in cooler.

METRO ON THE GO QUESADILLA CAFE @ COX – CITY View History

3801 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/16/2023 1:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Unapproved employee drink container sitting on make table. Employee drinks must have a lid and straw and be properly stored. Drink removed and education provided.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MEXICAN VILLA – CITY View History

1408 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/19/2023 3:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Queso in warmer not being held at or above 135F. (White queso 100F, Chili con Queso 115F) Queso was re-heated above 165F. Warmer will be monitored. Corrected on site.

Observed: Sanitizer buckets filled with improper chemical sanitizer for food contact surfaces. Sanitizer was re-made with bleach and tested correctly. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: No paper towels at hand sink in back building prep area. Corrected on site. Repeat.

Observed: Walls in the back prep kitchen area not clean with a build up of food debris.

Observed: Dead flies found in window sill by booths. Discussed a deep clean.

MISAKI – CITY View History

1635 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/19/2023 11:00:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MISAKI – CITY View History

1635 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/16/2023 12:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Live roaches found in multiple areas of the kitchen. Detailed direction given. Corrective action and procedures must be in place by follow up inspection. Follow up inspection set for 10-19-23.

Observed: Dish machine sanitizer found not working during inspection. Education given and reinspection set for 10-19-23.

Observed: Multiple containers of cut vegetables in the walk-in cooler with no date labeling. Education given and reinspection set for 10-19-23.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 6

Observed: No sanitizer test kit for dish machine.

Observed: Pest control devices not being changed out as needed. Education given with reinspection set for 10-19-23.

Observed: Area behind cook line, dish area, ice machine and soda machine found not clean. Repeat violation and reinspection set for 10-19-23.

Observed: Holes in the walls and along the floor in kitchen and restrooms. Education given and reinspection set for 10-19-23.

Observed: Pest found in debris and equipment no longer in use. Items must be removed from the facility. Reinspection set for 10-19-23

Observed: Pest found in debris and equipment no longer in use. Items must be removed from the facility. Reinspection set for 10-19-23

MOMO SUSHI AND GRILL – CITY View History

2767 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/18/2023 12:18:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Counter height sushi cooler is still holding at 43-44F. No potentially hazardous foods are being stored in unit; item moved to core instead of a priority violation. Person in charge agrees to continue not storing PHFs in unit. The PIC stated the repair company has been out twice and will let the owner know.

NAKATO JAPANESE STEAK HOUSE – CITY View History

2615 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/19/2023 4:15:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority violation had been corrected prior to the re-inspection. Noodles 36-40F

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

NEW COVENANT ACADEMY – CITY View History

3304 S COX AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/18/2023 11:37:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: No chlorine residual in dish machine. Chlorine container changed and primed; there was still zero ppm chlorine. Person in charge is contacting maintenance. Manager agrees to sanitize all utensils and ware in in 3-vat sink until machine until repaired. Education provided on checking sanitizer with test strip each morning.

Observed: Salsa, sour cream and dressings at 48-50F. Food levels were above the ice batch line. Corrected by remaking ice baths in large metal pan and filling ice level to food level lines. Dressing bottles were halved so dressing stays below ice level line. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Two containers of diced chicken in two door reach-in cooler covered in containers while cooling. Temperature at 64-68F. Chicken removed from containers and placed on large sheet pan and placed in the walk-in cooler to finish cooling. Corrected on-site. Education provided.

PLAINVIEW EAGLESTOP – CITY View History

5384 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/23/2023 10:53:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There were jugs of bleach and dish soap being stored above single service cups and plates. This was corrected by relocating these items prior to exit.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The floor in back room around pop storage was not clean.

POTTER’S HOUSE – CITY View History

724 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/20/2023 9:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Raw shell eggs stored over ready to eat foods in the basement cooler. Eggs were moved and education was given. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER #17 DELI AND BAKERY – REPUBLIC View History

1013 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

10/20/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Discussed the following: 1) Proper storage of wet mops 2) Use hand sink for storing dirty knives and buckets 3) Proper storage of boxes of food and food contact items. 4) Fixing seal on freezer door.

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Foods held at temperatures below 135F in hot case, chicken at 127F, roast beef at 128F, etc. Foods discarded.

Observed: Open chubs of deli meats held past their discard date, turkey had a discard date of 10/5, ham had a discard date of 10/13, etc.

Observed: Open bag of shredded lettuce and sliced deli meats not marked with discard date in walk-in cooler.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Floors not clean.

Observed: No soap at back hand sink.

PRICE CUTTER #17 MEAT MARKET – REPUBLIC View History

1013 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

10/17/2023 5:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Sanitizer too strong in wiping cloth bucket. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No beard restraint on food prep employees. Corrected at time of inspection.

PRICE CUTTER #17 PRODUCE/RETAIL – REPUBLIC View History

1013 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

10/17/2023 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Not sanitizing utensils because they have no sanitizer on hand. Corrected by providing sanitizer for use.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Produce hand sink blocked. Corrected at time of inspection.

Observed: Dust build-up on fan covers and ceiling in retail walk-in milk cooler.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 BAKERY/RETAIL – CITY View History

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/20/2023 12:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: A few dented cans stocked on the shelves. Removed from shelves not to be sold. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Dairy walk-in cooler vents found not clean. Repeat.

Observed: Ice build up in walk-in freezers in the store’s backroom and in the production bakery freezer.

Observed: Exterior door in production bakery you can see daylight along the bottom. Repeat.

Observed: Standing water on the floor inside the small walk-in cooler in the production bakery.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 RUBY JEANS – CITY View History

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/26/2023 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee did not have hair restraint on. Education given.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 SEAFOOD/MEAT – CITY View History

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/20/2023 11:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Inside of ice machine not clean with mold.

Observed: Items sitting inside the hand sink in the meat cooler. Items were removed. Corrected on site.

Observed: Ice build up in the small walk-in freezer.

QDOBA MEXICAN GRILL – CITY View History

2631 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/21/2023 1:00:00 PM – Suspended Permit Reinspection; Result: Approved

All exposed foods and food contact items were discarded. All exposed surfaces were cleaned and sanitized including floors and hood vents. Food that arrived from the other store for them to reopen were placed on time control. They reopened at 1:00 pm.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

QDOBA MEXICAN GRILL – CITY View History

2631 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC COMMUNITY CENTER – REPUBLIC View History

711 E MILLER RD REPUBLIC Map it

10/20/2023 6:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed proper date marking of open hot dogs.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC LYON ELEMENTARY – REPUBLIC View History

201 E STATE HIGHWAY 174 REPUBLIC Map it

10/19/2023 11:43:39 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC MCCULLOCH ELEMENTARY – REPUBLIC View History

234 E ANDERSON ST REPUBLIC Map it

10/23/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC MIDDLE SCHOOL – REPUBLIC View History

1 TIGER DR REPUBLIC Map it

10/20/2023 12:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SAM’S CLUB #4985 BAKERY – CITY View History

745 W EL CAMINO ALTO DR SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/17/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee scratched head and face with gloves on without removing gloves and washing hands. Corrected on-site; education provided.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Condensate at compressor, two boxes voluntarily discarded due to condensate. Freezer should be in good repair.

Observed: Pressure gauge on dish machine is not working.

SAM’S CLUB #4985 GROCERY/MEAT SHOP – CITY View History

745 W EL CAMINO ALTO DR SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/20/2023 12:50:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority item corrected: Bagged salad mix cooler holding items below 41F as required.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Fresh island meat case holding beef at 43F. Repeat.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SAM’S CLUB #4985 GROCERY/MEAT SHOP – CITY View History

745 W EL CAMINO ALTO DR SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/17/2023 4:23:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Open case bagged salad cooler holding above 41F. Bags above 45F voluntarily discarded. Repeat.

Observed: Fresh meat display cooler holding meats at 43-44F. Keep cold PHFs below 41F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Compressor fan covers have heavy build up of debris and/or dust, etc. Clean more frequently.

SAM’S CLUB #4985 HMS/PRE PKG – CITY View History

745 W EL CAMINO ALTO DR SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/20/2023 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hand sink faucet is loose at HMS kitchen hand sink. Maintenance was on-site at time of visit to repair.

SAM’S CLUB #4985 ROTISSERIE/DELI – CITY View History

745 W EL CAMINO ALTO DR SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/17/2023 2:07:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No paper towels at hand sink. Corrected on-site by restocking paper towels.

SILVERLEAF TAPROOM – COUNTY View History

3151 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/19/2023 3:54:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SIMPLY DELICIOUS, L.L.C. – CITY View History

2340 W GRAND ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/16/2023 11:34:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SPRINGFIELD SKATELAND – CITY View History

5163 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/18/2023 7:09:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SUSHI KABAR IN PRICE CUTTER – CITY View History

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/20/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: To go containers stored under hand sink plumbing lines.

TACO BELL #018354 – CITY View History

601 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/18/2023 10:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result:

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Lettuce in prep cooler under prep table temped at 45.0F. Cooler will need to temp 41.0F or below by reinspection. Reinspection on 10/23/2023. Employee noted that unit struggles to stay 41.0F or below due to gaskets being damaged.

Observed: Standing water in three compartment sink area with drain cover unattached. Clean, fix, and maintain in good repair. Will be checked by next regular inspection. Please have corrected by 2/18/2024.

TARGET STORE – STARBUCKS – CITY View History

1825 E PRIMROSE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/19/2023 2:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TARGET STORE T-1031 – CITY View History

1825 E PRIMROSE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/19/2023 3:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

UNIVERSITY PLAZA HOTEL – CITY View History

333 S JOHN Q HAMMONS PKWY SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/20/2023 8:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed open employee drink in food preparation table when employee drinks are required to have a lid and straw. Drink removed and education provided.

Observed employees not wearing hair restraints when preparing food. Education provided.

WAFFLE HOUSE #1431 – CITY View History

436 N WESTBYPASS BYP SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/20/2023 3:49:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hot water should be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands of the establishment.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hot water at hand sinks at 92F. Note – high temperature dish machine is still reaching over 160F surface temperature as required. Manager understands if only cold water is available, the facility must close.

WILLARD INTERMEDIATE SOUTH – COUNTY View History

630 S MILLER AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

10/16/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0