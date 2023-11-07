SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include dishes not properly being cleaned and flies in food preparation areas.

Below are the results of the inspections from Oct. 30 – Nov. 3:

ADVANTAGE FOOD SAMPLING PROGRAM @ WALMART #86 – CITY

2825 N KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD

11/3/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

AMICI – CITY

4728 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

11/1/2023 5:23:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CHILI'S GRILL & BAR – CITY

3020 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

11/2/2023 3:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DOMINO'S PIZZA (A&M PIZZA INC) – CITY

530 N EASTGATE AVE SPRINGFIELD

11/3/2023 12:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Several flies in dish area, flies are landing on clean and sanitized pans and gathering at floor drain. Eliminate harborage areas, keep floor drain cover clean, put lids on trash cans when not in constant use. Manager agrees to contact pest control and relayed a light trap has been ordered, however is on backorder.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FAST-N-FRIENDLY #1 – CITY

2766 N KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD

11/1/2023 11:10:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FIREHOUSE SUBS – CITY

401 S KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD

11/2/2023 12:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee washing peppers did not change gloves in between washing and preparing said peppers, nor when restarting process with new peppers. Employee discarded peppers and promptly changed gloves. Repeat violation. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Mixed deli meat and cheese for a platter was not labeled or dated in walk-in cooler. Employee was not sure when the product was prepped or stored in walk-in. Employee discarded product, corrected on site.

GO BURRITO – CITY

2100 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

10/31/2023 3:50:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HABANEROS MEXICAN CANTINA – CITY

4406 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

11/3/2023 4:21:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority items corrected: Queso in large steam unit is over 135F as required; hand washing is occurring when needed and bar dish machine is at 50 ppm chlorine as required. Core items corrected: Thin probe cooking thermometer available for cook’s use and cutting board has been ordered for prep cooler

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

IHOP #5339 – CITY

3804 S GLENSTONE OUTER RD SPRINGFIELD

10/31/2023 3:13:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The top layer of cooked sausage was 110 on edge of grill. These were promptly reheated to 165 degrees F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: There were several areas that were not clean: floor in walk-in refrigerator, floor in dry storage area had syrup on it, floor under dish line and exhaust hood and vent over dish machine.

Observed: Some areas of grout in dish area and around grill area were badly eroded. Plans need to be made to grout these areas of the floor.

KUM & GO #489 – CITY

4020 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

11/3/2023 9:17:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority items corrected: roller grills holding over 135F as required; employees are washing hands when required, and pest control has been out to minimize pest presence; traps are set and manager agrees to continue to monitor. No evidence of droppings at time of visit.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Gap at front doors; rear door off side room has had the sweep replaced. Send picture of doors with repair within 30 days.

Observed: Boxes and equipment on gravel floor in side room. Declutter and remove any unnecessary items that can be nesting are for pests. Keep items off floor. Manager stated the district manager is working on this issue with maintenance.

LOGAN-ROGERSVILLE HIGH SCHOOL – COUNTY

300 N MISSOURI BLVD ROGERSVILLE

11/1/2023 11:37:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

We discussed ensuring that container of cooking oil is labeled. No violations cited

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCBRIDE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – CITY

5005 S FARM ROAD 135 SPRINGFIELD

11/1/2023 11:48:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Several large hotel size metal pans stored with dirty food contact surfaces. Pans immediately taken to be rewashed, rinsed, and sanitized. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Condensate ice build up on walk-in freezer compressor lines. The shelf of food under the unit had been moved forward so there is no food under the lines and manager had previously placed work order in on unit.

MERCY MOCHA I – CITY

1235 E CHEROKEE ST SPRINGFIELD

11/3/2023 2:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MERCY REHABILITATION HOSPITAL SPRINGFIELD KITCHEN – CITY

5904 S SOUTHWOOD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/31/2023 5:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

OHANA JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE – CITY

310 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

11/2/2023 1:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Knife being stored unclean on magnetic strip holder when required to be stored clean to sight and touch. Knife removed from service to be properly cleaned.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hanging door curtain between kitchen and sushi bar heavily stained. The curtain needs to be properly cleaned or replaced.

ORANGE LEAF FROZEN YOGURT – CITY

1368 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

11/2/2023 2:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PICKWICK & CHERRY – CITY

607 S PICKWICK AVE SPRINGFIELD

11/3/2023 11:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Food items not properly labeled with the common name of contents. Properly label all stored food products with the common name.

RED ROBIN – CITY

3720 S GLENSTONE OUTER RD SPRINGFIELD

11/1/2023 1:40:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

The fish station refrigerator was working properly and chemical dispenser was not leaking.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC SCHOFIELD ELEMENTARY – REPUBLIC

235 E ANDERSON ST REPUBLIC

11/3/2023 12:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ROCCO'S PIZZA SOUTH SFD – CITY

4315 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD

11/2/2023 2:27:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Open bags and working containers of ham, sausage, cheese, etc. with no date marking. Indicate the 7-day use by date. Corrected on-site. Owner agrees to get date marking labels.

Observed: Several spray bottles on front of house cart with no labels. Employee corrected on-site by labeling with common chemical name.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 5

Observed: Wet wiping cloth stored on prep cooler. Store in use wet wiping cloths in sanitizer solution. Corrected on-site by making 100 ppm chlorine solution with plain, unscented bleach and water.

Observed: No chlorine test strips available for dish machine solution and wiping cloth solution.

Observed: No thin probe thermometer available for checking cooking temperatures.Observed: Non-food contact surfaces of equipment under vent hood are not clean. Cooking stove, tables, etc.

Observed: Non-food contact surfaces of coolers and equipment such as outside of dough press are not clean. Increase cleaning frequency. Clean items under vent hood by 11/6/23; clean other items by 11/30/2023.

Observed: Hand sink blocked by cases of 2-liters of soda. Soda moved immediately. Corrected on-site. Discussed with owner moving large prep cooler down so employees can access hand sink easier without going around the prep cooler.

ROGERSVILLE AREA SENIOR CENTER – COUNTY

197 S MARSHALL ST ROGERSVILLE

11/1/2023 12:37:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There were individual bowls of salad setting out for customers without any covers or sneezeguards.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The following areas were in poor repair: missing floor tiles by dish machine, missing wall covering under dish line and some ceiling tiles near walk-in refrigerator and freezer had water damage.

RUMORS – CITY

1750 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

11/2/2023 4:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SHOWTIME JOE'S – CITY

2209 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

11/2/2023 5:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: No paper towels at bar hand sink.

Observed: No test strips for sanitizer.

Observed: No covered trash can in women’s restroom.

STUDIO BAR – CITY

300 PARK CENTRAL EAST SPRINGFIELD

11/2/2023 9:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed no soap or paper towels at back kitchen hand sink or downstairs bathroom sink. Handwashing sinks must be stocked with soap and paper towels at all times. Employee stocked sinks. Corrected on site.

SUBLIME HIPPIE BISTRO – RHONDA BRANTLEY LLC – CITY

Map it

11/1/2023 10:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Several flies in unit. Person in charge was able to minimize flies while waiting on hot water pump to warm up. Discussed fly control, keeping doors shut, tight fitting and using approved methods. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Water pump not working. Person in charge had a back up pump and changed immediately. All faucets have hot and cold running water. Corrected on-site.

Observed: Wastewater line is leaking into parking lot. (temperature well below freezing last two nights) Repair line. Person in charge placed a catch bucket under link. Repair plumbing line before next event.

SUBWAY – CITY

2800 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

10/31/2023 3:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SUBWAY – WALMART – CITY

1923 E KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD

11/1/2023 9:52:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

We discussed stirring hot items periodically to distribute heat better.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There was a stack of disposable cups and lids being stored under paper towels at a hand washing sink. Promptly relocated by staff at inspector’s request.

VICTORY MISSION KITCHEN – CITY

200 W COMMERCIAL ST SPRINGFIELD

11/1/2023 9:55:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Multiple cutting boards found worn down and in need of resurfacing due to scratching and scoring.

WAFFLE HOUSE #1431 – CITY

436 N WESTBYPASS BYP SPRINGFIELD

11/2/2023 10:27:00 AM – Complaint; Result: Active

New hot water lines had been run to back hand sink and 3 vat sink. The drains appear to be working properly. The drainboard near front hand sink had been raised and was draining better, but still holding water on it’s back side.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WENDY'S #25 – CITY

2125 E INDEPENDENCE ST SPRINGFIELD

11/2/2023 4:40:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WILSON'S CREEK 5-6 SCHOOL – COUNTY

4035 W WEAVER RD BATTLEFIELD

11/3/2023 9:52:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected: hot hold unit near serving line now at 135F and above as required Core item corrected: Leak in walk-in freezer has been repaired, no evidence of condensate at time of visit.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0