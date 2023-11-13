SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s restaurant health code violations include dirty food equipment and food not cold holding properly.

Below are the inspections from November 6-10 in the Springfield area.

ACE’S PLACE – CITY View History

2223 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 1:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations found at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ADVANTAGE FOOD SAMPLING PROGRAM @ WALMART #1009 – CITY View History

1150 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

11/6/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BBC CAFETERIA – CITY View History

628 E KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 11:25:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Dead pest found in storage areas.

Observed: Mouse droppings found in storage area.

BBC COFFEE SHOP – CITY View History

628 E KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 10:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No sanitizing test strips present in facility. Education given on sanitizer testing procedures.

BEFORE AND AFTER BREWING – CITY View History

2940 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 3:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BESHALER HOT CHOCOLATE – CITY View History

1645 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/9/2023 1:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BRIARWOOD ONE STOP – COUNTY View History

5092 W SUNSHINE ST BROOKLINE Map it

11/8/2023 10:10:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Walk-in cooler holding milk at 43F. Cold hold below 41F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Ice machine shield is not clean. Clean by 11/13/2023.

Observed: No test strips available for chlorine solution for sanitizing coffee pots and ice scoop.

Observed: No drain plugs available for the 3-vat sink to hold water when washing, rinsing, and sanitizing. Drain plugs must be available.

Observed: Ice packaged on-site does not have address. A stamp is available, person in charge agrees to start stamping all ice bags.

CANTONESE KITCHEN – CITY View History

839 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Pest droppings on the floor, on storage shelves, and inside cabinets. Education given to contact their pest control company to set more traps. A re-inspection will occur.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Egg Rolls on time control not marked with the time taken out of temperature control. Corrected on site. Repeat.

Observed: Grease build up on the floor in kitchen area.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE #1058 – REPUBLIC View History

604 N MAIN ST REPUBLIC Map it

11/6/2023 1:40:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected. All foods held at 41F or below in walk-in cooler.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE #2034 – CITY View History

703 S SCENIC AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Mouse droppings found inside cabinet under soda dispenser.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Seal damaged on back door allowing light to show through on the bottom.

Observed: No hand washing sink in restroom.

CASHEW CHEF – CITY View History

1731 S ENTERPRISE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/6/2023 3:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: PHFs without any date marking. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CHICK-FIL-A – CITY View History

3700 S GLENSTONE OUTER RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/9/2023 4:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Handwashing sink not easily accessible due to rolling cart in front of sink. Cart removed and education provided.

CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS OF SPRINGFIELD – CITY View History

2660 N GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/6/2023 11:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Ambient temperature between 45.0-49.0F in fridge #2. Fruit tray found inside fridge discarded by employee. Fridge shall only be used for non-potentially hazardous foods going forward. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

COPPER CANYON COFFEE ROASTERS – COUNTY View History

4243 W 3RD ST BATTLEFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 9:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CULVER’S OF SPRINGFIELD – SUNSHINE – CITY View History

1400 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 3:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Quat sanitizer testing at 0 ppm. The sanitizer bucket was changed and it tested properly. Corrected on site.

Observed: Sour cream packets not being held at or below 41F in the front counter cooler. Sour cream was voluntarily discarded and will be held in a different cooler. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Nonfood contact surface/backsplash area of soda fountain machines not clean.

DBD GOURMET KRAFT – CITY View History

2035 E BENNETT ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 2:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DOMINO’S PIZZA (A&M PIZZA INC) – CITY View History

530 N EASTGATE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/9/2023 11:30:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected; flies have been minimized.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DRUFF’S – CITY View History

331 PARK CENTRAL EAST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 10:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Chlorine sanitizing solution in green bucket tested over 200 parts per million. Employee diluted solution to acceptable ppm range. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EL CHARRO MEXICAN RESTAURANT – REPUBLIC View History

1668 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

11/7/2023 3:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Discussed requirement for soap, paper towels and handwashing sign at hand sink in drink prep room.

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Foods held at temperatures below 135F, rice at 109F and shredded chicken at 123F. Food discarded.

Observed: Foods held at temperatures above 41F, diced tomatoes at 46, sour cream at 48F and tamales at 45.F. Food discarded.

Observed: Raw steak stored on top of container of cooked meat.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Missing and broken floor tiles and missing coving throughout kitchen prep area.

EL MAGUEY – CITY View History

631 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 1:30:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority violation had been corrected prior to re-inspection. Chlorine tested at the dish machine between 50-100 ppm.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EL MAGUEY – CITY View History

631 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/6/2023 12:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Dish machine chlorine residual below 50 ppm. Dish machine sanitizer was changed and still tested 10 ppm. Education given on not using machine until fixed and washing by hand in the 3 vat sink. Re-Inspection will occur.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Non-food contact surface of soda gun at the bar not clean. Corrected on site.

FAST-N-FRIENDLY #16 – CITY View History

501 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/6/2023 8:15:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Cold holding unit in question is repaired and holding 41F or below per food code requirements.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FAST-N-FRIENDLY #9 – CITY View History

427 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 12:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Chopped beef brisket, hotdogs, and ham not date marked once opened. Items were dated. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Build up of fryer grease on the wall.

Observed: Door seal on the 7-up cooler is in bad repair.

GEORGE’S STEAK HOUSE – CITY View History

339 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Cooked sausage found in the walk-in cooled from the day prior temping 44F. Food was voluntarily discarded. Education given on cooling methods. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Kitchen floor not clean with food debris.

GEORGIA MAC’S – CITY View History

1440 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 4:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Not properly cold holding a potentially hazardous food (lettuce 51F, eggs 50) on the sandwich make table. Items were discarded and a reinspection will be performed.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Ice scoop being stored inside of ice bin with handle touching ice. Corrected with education.

GOLDEN CORRAL – CITY View History

2020 E PRIMROSE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/9/2023 12:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: X2 slicers found dirty with food debris in vegetable prep area. Employee properly cleaned the slicers during inspection. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Large amount of grease build-up found on gas lines behind wok fryers. Large amount of debris found behind equipment in kitchen. Education provided on increasing cleaning frequency in these areas.

Observed: Wooden 2×4 running boards unsealed and not easily cleanable.

JEFFRIES SCHOOL – CITY View History

4051 S SCENIC AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 11:23:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #474 – CITY View History

2930 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 11:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Bacon breakfast tornadoes held past the discard date. Food was voluntarily discarded. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Soda fountain hose lines not clean coated in syrup.

LESLIE’S MEXICAN SUPERMARKET – MEAT DEPARTMENT – CITY View History

216 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 9:50:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

The refrigerator had been repaired and was running 33 degrees F at this time.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LESLIE’S MEXICAN SUPERMARKET – MEAT DEPARTMENT – CITY View History

216 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/6/2023 9:43:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

A reinspection will be made once display cooler 3 is repaired.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The display cooler 3 was running 60 degrees F and several raw meat items were voluntarily discarded. Reinspection as soon as equipment is repaired and not to be used in the meantime.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The paper towel dispenser by hand sink was empty. It was corrected within 10 minutes at my request.

LOGAN ELEMENTARY CAFETERIA – COUNTY View History

7297 E FARM ROAD 164 ROGERSVILLE Map it

11/7/2023 11:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MAMA JEAN’S NATURAL MARKET, LLC – CITY View History

1110 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/9/2023 12:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MERCY SPRINGFIELD CAFETERIA – CITY View History

1235 E CHEROKEE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 12:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MEXICAN VILLA EAST – CITY View History

1337 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 3:24:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Warewashing racks and pegs in plate racks have heavy build up on surface. Replace dish ricks and increase cleaning frequency by making sure the racks are cleaned at a frequency to prevent re-contamination of ware and utensils that are placed on the rack for warewashing. Send picture of correction within 30 days, by 12/7/2023.

MISAKI 2 – CITY View History

2710 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 2:45:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PAT’S CULINARY CAFE – MERCY – CITY View History

1235 E CHEROKEE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 1:50:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

At the time of the reinspection, the violation had been corrected.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PEKING HOUSE – CITY View History

3108 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/6/2023 1:55:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER #17 DELI AND BAKERY – REPUBLIC View History

1013 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

11/7/2023 3:00:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority items corrected. All foods held at proper temperatures, discarded by discard date and properly date marked.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #52 GROCERY/PRODUCE – CITY View History

2021 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 11:42:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Dairy walk-in cooler holding milk at 43F. Cold hold below 41F. Correct by 11/13/2023 due to Friday holiday 11/10/23.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Large amount of ice condensate build up on both compressor lines in dairy walk-in cooler. One pallet of dairy product moved away from under back compressor. Do not store any dairy or food under compressors until repaired.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #52 MEAT/SEAFOOD – CITY View History

2021 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 10:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Cutting blocks are scored; replace or resurface so surface is smooth and easily cleanable. Send picture of correction within 30 days by 12/7/2023.

Observed: Crab dip and cocktail sauce re-packaged from bulk container missing ingredient labels. Label within 30 days and send picture of correction by 12/7/2023.

PRIMAS EAST – CITY View History

3662 S GLENSTONE OUTER RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 3:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC DAIRY QUEEN – REPUBLIC View History

147 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

11/7/2023 4:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed putting a splash guard on hand sink by chest freezer.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Boxes of chocolate crunch stored less than 6f” off floor.

ROCCO’S PIZZA SOUTH SFD – CITY View History

4315 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/6/2023 1:56:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Items corrected: 1. Hand washing sink is now accessible. 2. Chemicals in spray bottles are labeled. 3. Non-food contact surfaces of equipment have been cleaned. 4. Date marking is in place on potentially hazardous foods.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Bleach water solution over 200 ppm chlorine.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: No test strips available for dish machine and bleach solution for wiping cloths. Send picture of purchased test strips by 11/7/2023.

Observed: No thin probe thermometer available for cook’s use. Send picture by 11/7/2023.

SCRAMBLERS – CITY View History

1131 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/9/2023 11:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Open employee drink on food preparation table. Employee drinks are required to have a lid and straw and stored below work surface areas. Drink removed and education provided.

Observed: Bread being stored on metal shelving with no protection barrier. Corrected at time of inspection and education provided.

Observed: Small water leak at trap at 3 compartment sink. Repair water leak.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE – CITY View History

255 E MONASTERY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/6/2023 12:05:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Prime rib in auto cook unit at 121F; manager turned unit up at time of inspection and agrees to cook to 130F for 112 minutes. Corrected on-site.

Observed: Lactic acid solution at 170 ppm lactic acid; chemical rep arrived on-site during inspection and corrected auto dispense unit. Now at 700 ppm as manufacturer requires. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Cutting boards on prep coolers and large white boards used for slicing are scored. Replace or resurface so they are smooth and easily cleanable.

Observed: Back kitchen door has gap at bottom, door frame plate is missing. Door should be tight fitting to prevent pest entry. Send picture within 30 days of correction.

Observed: Heavy condensation on walk-in freezer door and near compressor; door was not shutting and door seal is in poor repair. Repair company arrived on-site during inspection and was able to get door to close. Manager ordered freezer truck and agrees to defrost walk-in cooler. Seal has been ordered.

WHITE OAK STATION #63 – CITY View History

310 S SCENIC AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/7/2023 1:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Insufficient sanitizer in 3-compartment sink.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No test strips for sanitizer.

WILDER SCHOOL – CITY View History

2526 S HILLSBORO AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/8/2023 10:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WILLARD ORCHARD HILLS ELEMENTARY – COUNTY View History

4595 W FARM ROAD 140 SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/6/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed covering cheese sticks with an ice pack to prevent them from warming up too much during lunch service on the top layer.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0