SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s restaurant inspections include dirty utensils and ready-to-eat food not properly dated.

Below is the list of restaurant inspections for Nov. 20-24.

ARIAKE – CITY

11/21/2023 4:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ASH GROVE SUPER STOP – COUNTY

11/20/2023 1:45:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

All the violations have been substantially corrected.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BEEFAROO – CITY

11/21/2023 11:03:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

The door to walk-in freezer is not closing properly, due to ice buildup.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: A few employees did not have hair or beard properly restrained.

Observed: The ice scoop was lying on top of the ice machine. Corrected by placing in a clean container.

Observed: A few areas of the kitchen and dry storage floor were not clean.

BLACK SHEEP -GLENSTONE – CITY

11/20/2023 4:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CASEY'S GENERAL STORE #2613 – COUNTY

11/20/2023 11:51:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

COMMON GROUNDS COFFEE & CAFE, LLC – COUNTY

11/24/2023 11:00:00 AM – Other; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CULVER'S – REPUBLIC

11/20/2023 12:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Discussed proper reheating requirements and requirements for a self-closer on restroom doors.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Employee restroom door open. Corrected at time of inspection.

Observed: Plastic containers not completely air dried before stacking and storing. Corrected at time of inpsection.

DAY'S INN – CITY

11/20/2023 9:10:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DICKEY'S BARBECUE PIT – CITY

11/21/2023 12:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Boiling pot in use with an egregious amount of crusted residue. Manager removed pot, poured out water that was boiling and washed, rinsed and sanitized. Corrected on site.

Observed: Multiple ready to eat foods prepared on site not labeled in walk-in cooler. Education given and food labeled correctly. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Grease residue and substantial dust accumulation found on vent hood.

Observed: X2 cutting boards with deep scoring and staining. Employee removed cutting boards and disposed of them. Corrected on site.

Observed: Mold found in walk-cooler. Walk-in cooler needs to be cleaned and cleaning frequency needs to be increased.

DUNKIN' – CITY

11/22/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Handwashing sink with no soap. Corrected at the time of inspection.

Observed: Handwashing sink with no towels. Corrected at the time of inspection.

FD'S GRILLHOUSE – CITY

11/20/2023 12:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Black mold growth in walk-in cooler. Mold was cleaned before end of inspection. Corrected on site.

STEAK 'N SHAKE – CITY

11/20/2023 11:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Two employees in the kitchen without beard nets.

TAJ MAHAL INDIAN RESTAURANT – CITY

11/20/2023 4:05:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: X3 PHFs not dated in walk-in cooler. Manager was aware that all three were prepared yesterday. Manager properly labeled containers. Corrected on site.

Observed: X3 cooking utensils found unclean in utensil drawer. Manager removed utensils from drawer and had them washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Curry sitting out on counter without hot or cold holding at 122.0F. Curry voluntarily discarded by manager. Corrected on site, education provided.

Observed: Vent hood dirty with dust and flour accumulation. Vent hood needs to be cleaned more frequently, education given.

THE BAYOU BANDIT – CITY

11/22/2023 2:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE PITCH PIZZA & PUB – CITY

11/20/2023 11:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TRAZA BY CANTERA LLC – CITY

11/21/2023 6:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Multiple dirty utensils on drying rack post washing cycle. Owner removed utensils and had them washed, rinsed and sanitized properly. Corrected on site.

Observed: Unsafe/contaminated food found in walk-in cooler/cold-holder discarded as follows:-Moldy peppers found in walk-in cooler discarded-Heavy whipping cream with expiration date of September 28th in walk-in cooler discarded-Half and Half with expiration date of October 16th in cold holder discarded

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: No hot water at bar hand sink. Owner will be reaching out to Farmer’s Park maintenance staff to repair hand sink before next regular inspection.

Observed: Raw fish fillets outside of original packaging being thawed in three compartment sink without running water or refrigeration. Fish fillets discarded by owner. Corrected on site.

Observed: Fish fillets thawing in three compartment sink next to sanitize compartment without running water or refrigeration. Fish fillets discarded due to chemical contamination and improper thawing risk. Corrected on site.

WENDY'S #34 – CITY

11/20/2023 10:49:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2