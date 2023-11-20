SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include a bird cage on the kitchen floor and mice droppings in the cashier area.

Below are the health code violations for Nov. 13-17.

ASH GROVE SUPER STOP – COUNTY View History

100 E BOONE ST ASH GROVE Map it

11/15/2023 11:51:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

A reinspection will be made on or after 11-20-23 to check on priority violations and any others requiring correction by that date.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: There were potentially hazardous food being reheated in crockpots and roller grill that were 113 – 115 degrees F and units were on warm setting only.

Observed: Dishes and utensils were being washed and rinsed only. Dishes and utensils must be washed – rinsed – sanitized – air dried before being used

Nonpriority Violations Found: 5

Observed: Toilet in men’s restroom is draining very slowly. One in women’s restroom was functioning properly.

Observed: There was a hose connected to faucet at mop sink without a backflow prevention device.

Observed: The facility had bleach for sanitizer, but unable to locate chlorine test strips for checking sanitizer.

Observed: There was no hand soap at hand sink in kitchen when I arrived. This was corrected at my request.

Observed: There were no paper towels at hand sink in kitchen when I arrived. This was promptly corrected at my request.

BOBALICIOUS & BAKERY – CITY View History

2926 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/13/2023 12:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Homemade meat-filled buns purchased from a home baker for sale in display case and in 2-door reach-in cooler. No labeling or information on the source. Owner said she buys them from a woman that makes them in her home. Discussed that only foods from approved sources are allowed to be sold/served. Owner voluntarily discarded unapproved buns. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BOMBAY BAZAAR – CITY View History

1915 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/16/2023 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: A live pet bird in a cage sitting on the floor in the kitchen area. Education was given on not having the bird in the food prep kitchen area. Corrected on site.

Observed: No hand towels at the hand sink.

Observed: The 3 vat sink and the mop sink faucets leaking.

BOWERMAN SCHOOL – CITY View History

2148 N DOUGLAS AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/14/2023 11:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted during the routine inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BRIARWOOD ONE STOP – COUNTY View History

5092 W SUNSHINE ST BROOKLINE Map it

11/13/2023 11:48:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority and core Items corrected: 1. Test strips available for sanitizer. 2. Bags of ice stamped with address. 3. Walk-in cooler now below 41F as required. 4. Drain plugs available at 3-vat sink. 5. Ice machine shield is clean.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CESAR’S OLD MEXICO, LLC – CITY View History

2627 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/15/2023 2:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CHINA KING – CITY View History

4301 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/14/2023 1:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Time as a temperature control being used on pre-fried chicken sitting out to be re-fried with a temperature range between 78.0-93.0F. No time as a temperature control log or paperwork provided. Education given on process and chicken was discarded. Corrected on site.

Observed: Peeler and spatula on magnet rack and can-opener found dirty with food residue. Employee removed all three and cleaned. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee cutting raw peppers without gloves. Employee voluntarily discarded peppers and started over by washing hands and putting on gloves. Corrected on site.

CRAFT SUSHI #2 – CITY View History

1282 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/17/2023 3:25:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Raw tuna and raw salmon being served. No parasite destruction paperwork from distributor provided during inspection.

Observed: Vent hood dirty due to dust and grease accumulation.

Observed: Wood cabinets/shelves not sealed or easily cleanable. Will need sealed with proper sealant or paint.

DOMINO’S PIZZA – CITY View History

491 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

11/17/2023 3:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DOMINO’S PIZZA – CITY View History

3308 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/17/2023 3:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: No beard restraints on food prep employees and using visors on food prep employees.

Observed: Scoop handle touching food in cornmeal container.

ELOTES “DON TONO” #2 – CITY View History

1314 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/15/2023 12:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: PHF’s out of date. Voluntarily discarded.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

E’S INN – REPUBLIC View History

253 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

11/17/2023 3:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No sanitizer in wiping cloth bucket. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: No hot water in restroom hand sinks.

Observed: No self-closers on restroom doors.

GEORGIA MAC’S – CITY View History

1440 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/14/2023 5:20:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

At the time of the reinspection, the make table unit was properly maintaining cold holding temperatures.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GLENDALE HIGH SCHOOL – CITY View History

2727 S INGRAM MILL RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/13/2023 11:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HEALTHY SPOT – CITY View History

2900 S FREMONT AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/17/2023 2:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS & SUITES – MEDICAL DISTRICT – CITY View History

310 E MONASTERY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/13/2023 8:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Handwashing sink being used to store items when required to be used only for handwashing. Items removed and education provided.

HOLLAND SCHOOL – CITY View History

2403 S HOLLAND AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/13/2023 10:48:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HOULIHAN’S SOUTH – CITY View History

2110 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/16/2023 3:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Sanitizer in wipe cloth buckets too weak reading lass than 100ppm for quaternary ammonia. Corrected at the time of inspection..

JEANIE’S RESTAURANT – REPUBLIC View History

1692 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

11/15/2023 8:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Sanitizer too strong in wiping cloth bucket.

Observed: Insufficient sanitizer in 3-compartment sink.

Observed: No sanitizer in dish machine.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LOGAN-ROGERSVILLE PRIMARY SCHOOL – COUNTY View History

512 S SENTRY DR ROGERSVILLE Map it

11/13/2023 11:25:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: There was a mop setting in dirty mop water in the kitchen.

Observed: The caulk near the dish sprayer is in poor repair.

MAMA G’S KITCHEN – CITY View History

2463 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/16/2023 4:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No hair restraint on food prep employee. Corrected at time of inspection.

MARTY’S SPORTS BAR – CITY View History

3322 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/16/2023 4:10:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

At the time of the reinspection, the dish machine was properly sanitizing.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MARTY’S SPORTS BAR – CITY View History

3322 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/13/2023 3:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Dish machine not properly sanitizing at the proper concentration of 50-100 ppm for chlorine, Education provided and a reinspection will be performed.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCDONALD’S – CITY View History

1114 W KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/13/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Cabinet under soda machine found not clean. Education given.

MISAKI 2 – CITY View History

2710 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/13/2023 11:50:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MUNCY’S SUPERMARKET – COUNTY View History

112 E BOONE ST ASH GROVE Map it

11/15/2023 10:13:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There were some salads and cut watermelon that were beyond “use by” dates. Promptly discarded by staff.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There were some food items being displayed on only a layer of cardboard in the retail store.

MUNCY’S SUPERMARKET – MEAT DEPT – COUNTY View History

112 E BOONE ST ASH GROVE Map it

11/15/2023 9:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Staff were unable to locate a thermometer in deli refrigerator.

Observed: The walls and door of walk-in refrigerator in meat department is in poor repair.

NORI JAPAN – CITY View History

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/16/2023 3:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Raw beef in grill drawer temping 49-50F. Beef was immediately cooked and placed in a different cooler. Re-inspection will occur for the grill drawer cooler.

Observed: Mice droppings on the floor in the kitchen and on shelves in cashier area. A re-inspection will occur.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Noodles being cooled in large tubs covered tightly with a lid. Education was given. Tubs were unstacked and lids removed. Corrected on site. Repeat violation.

PIZZA HUT #4084 – CITY View History

3868 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/17/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PKD VENUE & CAFE – COUNTY View History

7330 W FARM ROAD 170 REPUBLIC Map it

11/15/2023 8:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No time on eggs on time only control. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No paper towels at hand sink. Corrected at time of inspection.

PLEASANT VIEW SCHOOL – CITY View History

2210 E STATE HIGHWAY AA SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/17/2023 10:00:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

The refrigerator was running 37 degrees F and 3 vat sink plumbing was not leaking at this time.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PLEASANT VIEW SCHOOL – CITY View History

2210 E STATE HIGHWAY AA SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/14/2023 11:36:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

A reinspection will be made on 11-17-23, unless contacted prior to that date.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Three door reach-in refrigerator in cafeteria was running 47 degrees F and some items were voluntarily discarded. Reinspection on 11-17-23.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The piping under 3 vat sink had a slight leak and moderate amount of water setting on floor around grease trap.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #52 GROCERY/PRODUCE – CITY View History

2021 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/13/2023 2:13:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected; walk-in dairy cooler at 40F; core item corrected – condensate has been removed from both compressor lines and there is no evidence of leaking.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SPGLF CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL – CITY View History

2340 S EASTGATE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/14/2023 11:10:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations were noted at time of inspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STARBUCKS COFFEE #13655 – CITY View History

631 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/13/2023 10:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STEAK ‘N SHAKE – CITY View History

1550 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/16/2023 9:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STUSQUATCH’S ROCKSTAR BBQ – CITY View History

2463 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/16/2023 5:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed requirements for pickling onions.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Food made on site with improper date marking. Corrected at time of inspection.

Observed: Cooked onions in vinegar not marked with discard date. Food discarded.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TEXAS ROADHOUSE – CITY View History

255 E MONASTERY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/13/2023 3:12:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Core item corrected: Freezer has been defrosted, door is closing now.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Back kitchen door has gap at bottom, door frame plate is missing. Door should be tight fitting to prevent pest entry. Send picture within 30 days of correction.

Observed: Cutting boards on prep coolers and large white boards used for slicing are scored. Replace or resurface so they are smooth and easily cleanable.

THE BARNHOUSE EVENT CENTER – KITCHEN – REPUBLIC View History

5484 W SUNSHINE ST BROOKLINE Map it

11/13/2023 1:22:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Missing or damaged ceiling tiles in Bingo room downstairs and upstairs in smoke room. There is a tarp covering the missing ceiling tile in the upstairs women’s restroom. Owner agrees to replace upstairs ceiling tile within 30 days or by 12/13/2023. Owner agrees to replace ceiling tiles downstairs within six months.

Observed: Bar hand sink is leaking; repair within 30 days.

THE ROCK RESTAURANT AND BAR – CITY View History

4018 S LONE PINE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/14/2023 3:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK – CITY View History

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/16/2023 5:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Sanitizing solution not properly dispensing at proper concentration at 3 compartment sink. A reinspection will be performed.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

VILLAGE INN – CITY View History

2036 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/13/2023 10:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Ice cream shake mixer with an accumulation of food residue.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WAFFLE HOUSE #628 – CITY View History

3410 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/16/2023 10:55:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WATKINS SCHOOL – CITY View History

732 W TALMAGE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/15/2023 11:10:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Single door stainless steel snack fridge found holding potentially hazardous products above 41F. Potentially hazardous product voluntarily discarded and other product moved to another fridge.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0