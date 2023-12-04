GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include food surfaces with construction dust on them and rodent traps left uncovered.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from Nov. 27-Dec. 1:

ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD – CITY View History

509 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/29/2023 1:27:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Facility was monitoring and taking extra actions to ensure custard mixes were staying at safe temperatures and have unit scheduled for service later today.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD – CITY View History

509 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 2:36:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

A reinspection is planned for 11-29 to check Hopper 1 temperature. Staff were to monitor this hopper very closely and check temperatures every 30 minutes of so and take appropriate actions, if out of temperature.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Chocolate custard in Hopper 1 was 48 degrees F. Staff voluntarily discarded product at this time.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ARRIS’ PIZZA – CITY View History

1332 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/28/2023 12:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: The following food contact utensils were found dirty and were washed, rinsed, and sanitized during inspection:-Can opener found dirty with metal shavings and accumulation of food debris.-Slicer found dirty with food debris on drying rack.-X4 metal spoons found dirty with food staining and debris in kitchen spoon drawer

Observed: X3 spray bottles filled with blue sanitizer solution not labeled. The manager removed spray bottles and properly labeled them. Education was given on labeling procedures, corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Ready-to-eat prepared garlic was found stored on a metal pan on walk-in cooler floor, uncovered. The garlic was discarded by the employee, and corrected on-site. Education was given on correct food storage procedures.

BEE-TRANSFORMED/HONEY HEAVEN – CITY View History

307 W GLENWOOD ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 11:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Floor in cooler and freezer area not clean. Floor in pizza wrapping area not clean. Education Provided: Increase routine cleaning to ensure areas are maintained.

BIG MOMMA’S COFFEE & ESPRESSO – CITY View History

1010 N BOONVILLE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/30/2023 11:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Upon beginning the inspection, the handwashing sink was not accessible due to a stack of boxes blocking the sink. Employee moved the boxes to an appropriate area. Corrected on site.

COMMON GROUNDS COFFEE & CAFE, LLC – COUNTY View History

Map it

11/24/2023 11:00:00 AM – Other; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DOMINO’S PIZZA – CITY View History

538 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FIVE GUYS – CITY View History

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/30/2023 4:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FLAT CREEK BAR AND GRILL – REPUBLIC View History

772 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

11/28/2023 2:55:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Vacuum-packed items in a walk-in cooler with no date or time label. Three vacuum-packed bags of brown gravy, one bag of baked beans, and two bags of macaroni and cheese sauce were voluntarily discarded and denatured at the time of inspection. Repeat violation.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GREEN HOUSE – CITY View History

431 S JEFFERSON AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/28/2023 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HAMPTON INN SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST – CITY View History

3370 E MONTCLAIR ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/29/2023 8:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HARTER HOUSE – MEAT – CITY View History

1500 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: X7 unlabeled spray bottles filled with clear liquid. All 7 spray bottles properly labeled or discarded. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: X2 Windex spray bottles improperly stored on their side inside shipping box of canned sliced apples. Windex bottles removed and placed in safe location. Corrected on site.

HARTER HOUSE – RETAIL/PRODUCE – CITY View History

1500 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 1:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: X5 dented cans found in world flavors section discarded due to significant denting in top and bottom seams. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HIGHLAND SPRINGS COUNTRY CLUB – COUNTY View History

5400 S HIGHLAND SPRINGS BLVD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/30/2023 3:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Not properly cooling a PHF when the chili in the walk-in cooler was found being held at 45F. Chili was reheated to 165F and then cooled properly.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KISS BAR & GRILL – CITY View History

2550 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/30/2023 5:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #464 – CITY View History

2704 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 11:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #468 – CITY View History

609 E ELM ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/29/2023 10:09:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: The area behind some of the self-service soda nozzles were moldy.

Observed: Some coving was missing or loose in the kitchen area.

KUM & GO #498 – COUNTY View History

104 N MISSOURI BLVD ROGERSVILLE Map it

11/30/2023 1:05:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Potentially hazardous food items in second open case in the front of the cooler holding at 43-46F. Oats above 45F voluntarily discarded. All front items moved to alternate cooler, items in back of unit at 39F. Manager placed work order immediately.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LOGAN – ROGERSVILLE H. S. BASKETBALL/VOLLEYBALL CO – COUNTY View History

300 N MISSOURI BLVD ROGERSVILLE Map it

11/29/2023 6:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Two unlabeled spray bottles, one filled with a green liquid and one filled with clear liquid. Spray bottles discarded due to employee not knowing what they were filled with. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MIMI’S SOULFOOD LLC – CITY View History

533 S KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 1:51:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

On site for reinspection due to cold holding violation in the prep cooler. Prep cooler is not holding 41F or below. Reinspection will occur to verify cooler is fixed/replaced and can maintain 41F or below.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Final air temperature in cooler at 49F. No potentially hazardous foods are being stored in this cooler at this time. Adjust/repair/replace cooler to hold 41F or below.

PASTA EXPRESS – CITY View History

3250 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/29/2023 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Four rodent bait stations found uncovered and tamper-prone. All four bait stations discarded by owner. Corrected on site.

Observed: Three rubber spatulas discarded by owner due to large amount of cracking and chipping. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Two boxes of cookie dough and one box of Danish pastries found in walk-in freezer discarded by owner due to ice development in contact with product’s packaging. Owner will monitor walk-in freezer for worsening ice development and will make a service call if needed. Corrected on site.

RAPID ROBERTS #130 – CITY View History

3405 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 4:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No color comparator for quat test strips. Test sanitizer with color comparator each time a solution is made up. Send picture within 30 days.

RELICS EVENT CENTER – CITY View History

2015 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/1/2023 11:02:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Gap at the entrance door at bottom to event center. Replace door sweep or seals so the doors are tight fitting.

SECRET SANDWICH SHOP LLC – CITY View History

208 W MCDANIEL ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/28/2023 1:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SONIC DRIVE-IN OF SPRINGFIELD, MO – CITY View History

1642 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/29/2023 2:26:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Diced tomatoes holding at 56F. Cold hold below 41F. Corrected by placing on time control; discussed that on days there are ‘special promotions’ time control is an option. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Back door is not tight fitting, daylight is coming through where door and frame meet. Door should be tight fitting to prevent pest entry. Send picture of correction within 30 days.

SUBWAY #3826 – CITY View History

321 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/30/2023 11:09:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

We discussed that no single service items or food should be stored under drain lines under hand sink, unless in a container that would prevent contamination.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There were 3 stacks of cups for self-service that were not in plastic sleeves or dispensers.

SUBWAY 22292 – CITY View History

3860 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/29/2023 9:09:00 AM – Suspended Permit Reinspection; Result: Approved

Staff and owner had cleaned up the construction debris and agreed to have work done after hours and protect with plastic sheeting as needed and to clean up area prior to beginning food preparation in the morning.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SUBWAY 22292 – CITY View History

3860 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/28/2023 3:43:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Suspend, Public

Permit suspended due to food/food contact surfaces contaminated with construction dust. Facility closed for cleaning and discarding contaminated foods. Reinspection will occur to verify all necessary cleaning is completed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE HABIT COFFEE COMPANY LLC – CITY View History

5035 S STATE HIGHWAY 125 ROGERSVILLE Map it

11/29/2023 10:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Zero ppm chlorine solution in 3-vat sink with ware and utensils submerged. Corrected on-site to 50-100 ppm chlorine. Education provided.

Observed: No date marking on sausage burritos prepared Monday 11/27/23. Corrected by date marking with correct use by date. Future violations will result in the potentially hazardous food item being discarded. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Three vat sink is slow draining; plumbing should be in good repair, sink should drain easily.

Observed: No test strips available for sanitizer. Please send picture of test strips within 30 days.

TINGA TACOS – DUBERRY LLC – CITY View History

308 W MCDANIEL ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/28/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Multiple dented cans found on shelf. Education Provided. PIC removed cans and placed them to side to return to supplier. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

URBAN AIR ADVENTURE PARK – CITY View History

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 5:40:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

At the time of the reinspection, the sanitizer dispenser was operating properly.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

W.F. CODYS – CITY View History

3138 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 12:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WAFFLE HOUSE #448 – CITY View History

3135 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/28/2023 11:22:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Facility is planning to reopen to the public on 11/29 at 7AM.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Ice bin on front counter was not clean.

Observed: Some areas of counters and equipment were not cleaned up (from construction debris).

Observed: Areas of the floor were not cleaned up after recent construction.

WALMART SUPERCENTER #444 DELI – CITY View History

3315 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 1:10:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WALMART SUPERCENTER #444 RETAIL/PRODUCE – CITY View History

3315 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/30/2023 5:10:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected: Section MTC-10B now on wall cooler now holding below 41F as required.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WALMART SUPERCENTER #444 RETAIL/PRODUCE – CITY View History

3315 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 2:57:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Section of open case cooler on North wall holding cheese at 43-44F. Manager placed work order in immediately and agrees to move product if repair is not immediate.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Seal on reach-in grocery pick-up cooler is in poor repair, door is not sealing. Replace seal.

WATKINS SCHOOL – CITY View History

732 W TALMAGE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

11/27/2023 3:37:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0