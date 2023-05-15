GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes lots of bare hands touching food.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from May 8-12:

May 8

Braum’s Ice Cream #272, 2555 N. Kansas Expy.

Priority violations: Sliced watermelon and cantaloupe tested at 49° in display cooler.

Some portions or equipment and cabinets were not clean.

Ice bagged on the premises lacked store number or address.

Hand sink by grill area was blocked by equipment.

Dr. Phils Food Shop & Storage, 3328 N. Glenstone Ave.

No violations.

Georgia Mac’s, 1440 E. Republic Rd.

No violations.

Hungry 1 Catering LLC & Infused Catering LLC, 1645 W. Republic Rd.

No violations.

I Love Tacos Taqueria II, 430 N. Broadview Pl.

Nonpriority violations: One employee did not have his hair covered. One squeeze bottle of cooking oil was not labeled with common name of item. Trailer was out of paper towels at time of inspection.



Killian Softball Concession, 2141 E. Pythian St.

No violations.

Republic Sweeney Elementary, 720 N. Main St., Republic

No violations.

Taqueria Cachanilla, 1938 S. Glenstone Ave.

Priority violations: Employee preparing food with gloves on and stopped to handle cell phone with the gloves. Employee peeling cucumbers with bare hands and placing in blender. Pans, utensils and ware were not being washed, rinsed and sanitized. Not utilizing all of three-vat sink. Reach-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 45°. Raw meats in top drawer of low-boy cooler stored over vegetables and cheese in bottom drawer.

Nonpriority violations: Spatulas next to grill stored in room-temperature water. Needs to be 135° or above or in a dry and sanitized container.



Zakya Indian Cuisine, 311 S. Jefferson Ave.

Observed multiple potentially hazardous foods not properly date-labeled.

May 9

As You Like It, 3253 E. Chestnut Expy.

Priority violations: Ambient temperature and a few potentially hazardous foods in walk-in cooler tested above 41°.

Nonpriority violations: Multiple ceiling tiles in water heater closet next to cook line missing.



Braum’s Ice Cream #272, 2555 N. Kansas Expy.

Re-inspection after May 8 to see if the cooler was working. It was.

Fast-N-Friendly, 3249 E. Evans Rd.

Priority violations: Ice machine unclean.

Nonpriority violations: Shelves in walk-in cooler unclean.



Hong Yen, 2922 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Shrimp tested at 60°, crab at 59°, park ham at 61° and ambient air at 48° in prep cooler. Food being held at room temperature with no time labels, including boiled chicken and poached egg. No consumer advisory found on menu. Employee observed assembling spring rolls with bare hands.

Nonpriority violations: Ice machine running into a clogged mop sink and water was overflowing onto the floor.



Lindberg’s, 318 W. Commercial St.

Priority violations: Box of cream cheese stored on top of prime rib.

Nonpriority violations: Outside of flour bins unclean. No sanitizer test kits available. Trash can in women’s restroom without lid. Back exterior door by restrooms allows daylight along the bottom. Exterior door to smoker allows daylight along the side and bottom.



Taco Bell #00345, 3511 W. Chestnut Expy.

No violations.

Uptown Pizza House, 312 E. Commercial St.

Priority violations: Can opener found stored with blade unclean.

Nonpriority violations: Soda machine dispenser nozzles found clean but area above the soda dispenser nozzles were not. Coke refrigerator by the pizza oven and three-door refrigerator in kitchen had seals that were missing or coming apart.



May 10

Big Momma’s Drive Through / Queen City Soul Kitchen, 1626 N. Boonville Ave.

Nonpriority violations: No paper towels at kitchen hand sink. Mop found inside mop sink. No thermometers in cold-holding equipment.



Flying J Travel Plaza #1061, 4939 W. Chestnut Expy.

Priority violation: One open-air cooler was running at 45-50° and several potentially hazardous food items were removed from customer service and discarded.

Nonpriority violations: Disposable gloves were being stored in a cabinet below drain lines in the Cinnabon area. Hand sink in the McClain room is plugged and has standing water in it.



Golden Korean Restaurant, 1406 W. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Employee put on gloves to work with food without washing hands first. Strainer had visible build-up and grime.

Nonpriority violations: Hand sink plumbing in food prep area was clogged up and not allowing sink to drain.



McAlister’s Deli, 2445 N. Kansas Expy.

No violations.

Republic Middle School, 1 Tiger Dr., Republic

Priority violations: Milk in milk coolers held at 44°.

Nonpriority violations: Mold growth on non-food contact surface inside ice machine. Wet mops stored in mop wringers.



Rocco’s Pizza South SFD, 4315 S. National Ave.

No violations.

Taj Mahal Indian Restaurant, 1250 E. Republic Rd.

No violations.

Wendy’s #28, 1723 W. Republic Rd.

Priority violations: Amber pans on air-drying rack with grease build-up in pan on food contact surface area.

Nonpriority violations: Walk-in freezer has ice build-up below compressor on chicken boxes and on floor. Three bags of chicken discarded.



May 11

As You Like It Catering, 3253 E. Chestnut Expy.

No violations.

Basilico Italian Cafe, 306 E. Commercial St.

Nonpriority violations: Refrigerator by the stove not sealing tightly when closed. No paper towels by employee hand sink. One of the restroom doors not self-closing. Employee drinks found without a lid and a straw or a lid and a handle.



Golden Korean Restaurant, 1406 W. Sunshine St.

No violations.

Gooey’s Grilled Cheese, 3850 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

Harvest Restaurant, 8011 E. State Highway AD, Rogersville

Priority violations: Raw meats stored about ready-to-eat foods. Rubber spatulas found cracked and chipped.

Nonpriority violations: No hot water at hand sink in women’s restroom.



Mama G’s Kitchen, 2463 W. Sunshine St.

No violations.

Missouri Mike’s BBQ & More, 1724 E. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Nonna’s Italian American Cafe, 306 S. South Ave.

Priority violations: Multiple potentially hazardous foods found past their due dates and not labeled properly.

Nonpriority violations: Clean utensils being stored with food contact surface up. Mold found on prep cooler shelving.



Ohana Japanese Steakhouse, 310 W. Battlefield Rd.

Priority violations: Open employee drink found in food prep area.



Rerico Brazilian Grill, 3371 E. Montclair St.

Priority violations: Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.

Nonpriority violations: Walls, floors, shelves and ceilings unclean. Back door weather stripping is missing or torn, allowing daylight through the bottom. Floors, walls and shelves found in need of repair.



Rice House Restaurant, 625 S. Kimbrough Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Leak from roof onto kitchen floor by walk-in cooler and in corner storage area across from walk-in cooler door found. Lights by walk-in cooler are not working. Walk-in cooler not functional. The walk-in freezer is inside and has the door permanently propped opened to maintain temperature of 41° of below.



Rise, 105 Park Central Square

No violations.

May 12

Aldi Food Store #72, 1645 E. Kearney St.

Nonpriority violations: Mops found stored in mop bucket. Repeat violation. Trash cans in women’s restroom found without a lid. Light shield in walk-in dairy cooler and walk-in freezer found damaged.



Cox Walnut Lawn – MORH, 3235 S. National Ave.

No violations.

Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Ave.

No violations.

Dairy Queen, 4150 S. Campbell Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Handwashing sink found with water leak underneath.



Hong Yen, 2922 S. Campbell Ave.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Kim Dynasty Sushi Bar & Grill, 3637 E. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Only online menu with no consumer advisory available. Egg drop soup held at 106° on stove top burner.

Nonpriority violations: Selling escolar as white tuna.



Kum & Go #1554, 2885 E. Chestnut Expy.

Nonpriority violations: Accumulation of lime on soft drink machine ice dispenser and side syrup on side dispensing units.



Maple Lane Bakery and Cafe, 601 E. Wells St., Ash Grove

One refrigerator in the back was running at 49°. Food items moved.

McDonald’s, 3320 E. Battlefield Rd.

No violations.

Republic High School, 4370 S. Repmo Dr., Republic

No violations.

USA Investments MO217, 1550 N. Glenstone Ave.