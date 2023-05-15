GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes lots of bare hands touching food.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from May 8-12:
May 8
Braum’s Ice Cream #272, 2555 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Sliced watermelon and cantaloupe tested at 49° in display cooler.
- Some portions or equipment and cabinets were not clean.
- Ice bagged on the premises lacked store number or address.
- Hand sink by grill area was blocked by equipment.
Dr. Phils Food Shop & Storage, 3328 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Georgia Mac’s, 1440 E. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Hungry 1 Catering LLC & Infused Catering LLC, 1645 W. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
I Love Tacos Taqueria II, 430 N. Broadview Pl.
- Nonpriority violations:
- One employee did not have his hair covered.
- One squeeze bottle of cooking oil was not labeled with common name of item.
- Trailer was out of paper towels at time of inspection.
Killian Softball Concession, 2141 E. Pythian St.
- No violations.
Republic Sweeney Elementary, 720 N. Main St., Republic
- No violations.
Taqueria Cachanilla, 1938 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee preparing food with gloves on and stopped to handle cell phone with the gloves.
- Employee peeling cucumbers with bare hands and placing in blender.
- Pans, utensils and ware were not being washed, rinsed and sanitized. Not utilizing all of three-vat sink.
- Reach-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 45°.
- Raw meats in top drawer of low-boy cooler stored over vegetables and cheese in bottom drawer.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Spatulas next to grill stored in room-temperature water. Needs to be 135° or above or in a dry and sanitized container.
Zakya Indian Cuisine, 311 S. Jefferson Ave.
- Observed multiple potentially hazardous foods not properly date-labeled.
May 9
As You Like It, 3253 E. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Ambient temperature and a few potentially hazardous foods in walk-in cooler tested above 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Multiple ceiling tiles in water heater closet next to cook line missing.
Braum’s Ice Cream #272, 2555 N. Kansas Expy.
- Re-inspection after May 8 to see if the cooler was working. It was.
Fast-N-Friendly, 3249 E. Evans Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Ice machine unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Shelves in walk-in cooler unclean.
Hong Yen, 2922 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Shrimp tested at 60°, crab at 59°, park ham at 61° and ambient air at 48° in prep cooler.
- Food being held at room temperature with no time labels, including boiled chicken and poached egg.
- No consumer advisory found on menu.
- Employee observed assembling spring rolls with bare hands.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ice machine running into a clogged mop sink and water was overflowing onto the floor.
Lindberg’s, 318 W. Commercial St.
- Priority violations:
- Box of cream cheese stored on top of prime rib.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Outside of flour bins unclean.
- No sanitizer test kits available.
- Trash can in women’s restroom without lid.
- Back exterior door by restrooms allows daylight along the bottom. Exterior door to smoker allows daylight along the side and bottom.
Taco Bell #00345, 3511 W. Chestnut Expy.
- No violations.
Uptown Pizza House, 312 E. Commercial St.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener found stored with blade unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Soda machine dispenser nozzles found clean but area above the soda dispenser nozzles were not.
- Coke refrigerator by the pizza oven and three-door refrigerator in kitchen had seals that were missing or coming apart.
May 10
Big Momma’s Drive Through / Queen City Soul Kitchen, 1626 N. Boonville Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No paper towels at kitchen hand sink.
- Mop found inside mop sink.
- No thermometers in cold-holding equipment.
Flying J Travel Plaza #1061, 4939 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violation:
- One open-air cooler was running at 45-50° and several potentially hazardous food items were removed from customer service and discarded.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Disposable gloves were being stored in a cabinet below drain lines in the Cinnabon area.
- Hand sink in the McClain room is plugged and has standing water in it.
Golden Korean Restaurant, 1406 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Employee put on gloves to work with food without washing hands first.
- Strainer had visible build-up and grime.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hand sink plumbing in food prep area was clogged up and not allowing sink to drain.
McAlister’s Deli, 2445 N. Kansas Expy.
- No violations.
Republic Middle School, 1 Tiger Dr., Republic
- Priority violations:
- Milk in milk coolers held at 44°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Mold growth on non-food contact surface inside ice machine.
- Wet mops stored in mop wringers.
Rocco’s Pizza South SFD, 4315 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Taj Mahal Indian Restaurant, 1250 E. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Wendy’s #28, 1723 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Amber pans on air-drying rack with grease build-up in pan on food contact surface area.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Walk-in freezer has ice build-up below compressor on chicken boxes and on floor. Three bags of chicken discarded.
May 11
As You Like It Catering, 3253 E. Chestnut Expy.
- No violations.
Basilico Italian Cafe, 306 E. Commercial St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Refrigerator by the stove not sealing tightly when closed.
- No paper towels by employee hand sink.
- One of the restroom doors not self-closing.
- Employee drinks found without a lid and a straw or a lid and a handle.
Golden Korean Restaurant, 1406 W. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Gooey’s Grilled Cheese, 3850 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Harvest Restaurant, 8011 E. State Highway AD, Rogersville
- Priority violations:
- Raw meats stored about ready-to-eat foods.
- Rubber spatulas found cracked and chipped.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No hot water at hand sink in women’s restroom.
Mama G’s Kitchen, 2463 W. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Missouri Mike’s BBQ & More, 1724 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Nonna’s Italian American Cafe, 306 S. South Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods found past their due dates and not labeled properly.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Clean utensils being stored with food contact surface up.
- Mold found on prep cooler shelving.
Ohana Japanese Steakhouse, 310 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Open employee drink found in food prep area.
Rerico Brazilian Grill, 3371 E. Montclair St.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Walls, floors, shelves and ceilings unclean.
- Back door weather stripping is missing or torn, allowing daylight through the bottom.
- Floors, walls and shelves found in need of repair.
Rice House Restaurant, 625 S. Kimbrough Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Leak from roof onto kitchen floor by walk-in cooler and in corner storage area across from walk-in cooler door found. Lights by walk-in cooler are not working.
- Walk-in cooler not functional. The walk-in freezer is inside and has the door permanently propped opened to maintain temperature of 41° of below.
Rise, 105 Park Central Square
- No violations.
May 12
Aldi Food Store #72, 1645 E. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Mops found stored in mop bucket. Repeat violation.
- Trash cans in women’s restroom found without a lid.
- Light shield in walk-in dairy cooler and walk-in freezer found damaged.
Cox Walnut Lawn – MORH, 3235 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Ave.
- No violations.
Dairy Queen, 4150 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Handwashing sink found with water leak underneath.
Hong Yen, 2922 S. Campbell Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Kim Dynasty Sushi Bar & Grill, 3637 E. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Only online menu with no consumer advisory available.
- Egg drop soup held at 106° on stove top burner.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Selling escolar as white tuna.
Kum & Go #1554, 2885 E. Chestnut Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Accumulation of lime on soft drink machine ice dispenser and side syrup on side dispensing units.
Maple Lane Bakery and Cafe, 601 E. Wells St., Ash Grove
- One refrigerator in the back was running at 49°. Food items moved.
McDonald’s, 3320 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Republic High School, 4370 S. Repmo Dr., Republic
- No violations.
USA Investments MO217, 1550 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Missing ceiling tiles in dry storage.
- Hand sink in dry storage area filled with empty syrup bags.
- Build-up of lime on the backsplash of walls near the soft drink machine.