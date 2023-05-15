GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes lots of bare hands touching food.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from May 8-12:

May 8

Braum’s Ice Cream #272, 2555 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Sliced watermelon and cantaloupe tested at 49° in display cooler.
  • Some portions or equipment and cabinets were not clean.
  • Ice bagged on the premises lacked store number or address.
  • Hand sink by grill area was blocked by equipment.

Dr. Phils Food Shop & Storage, 3328 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Georgia Mac’s, 1440 E. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Hungry 1 Catering LLC & Infused Catering LLC, 1645 W. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

I Love Tacos Taqueria II, 430 N. Broadview Pl.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • One employee did not have his hair covered.
    • One squeeze bottle of cooking oil was not labeled with common name of item.
    • Trailer was out of paper towels at time of inspection.

Killian Softball Concession, 2141 E. Pythian St.

  • No violations.

Republic Sweeney Elementary, 720 N. Main St., Republic

  • No violations.

Taqueria Cachanilla, 1938 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee preparing food with gloves on and stopped to handle cell phone with the gloves.
    • Employee peeling cucumbers with bare hands and placing in blender.
    • Pans, utensils and ware were not being washed, rinsed and sanitized. Not utilizing all of three-vat sink.
    • Reach-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 45°.
    • Raw meats in top drawer of low-boy cooler stored over vegetables and cheese in bottom drawer.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Spatulas next to grill stored in room-temperature water. Needs to be 135° or above or in a dry and sanitized container.

Zakya Indian Cuisine, 311 S. Jefferson Ave.

  • Observed multiple potentially hazardous foods not properly date-labeled.

May 9

As You Like It, 3253 E. Chestnut Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Ambient temperature and a few potentially hazardous foods in walk-in cooler tested above 41°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Multiple ceiling tiles in water heater closet next to cook line missing.

Braum’s Ice Cream #272, 2555 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Re-inspection after May 8 to see if the cooler was working. It was.

Fast-N-Friendly, 3249 E. Evans Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Ice machine unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Shelves in walk-in cooler unclean.

Hong Yen, 2922 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Shrimp tested at 60°, crab at 59°, park ham at 61° and ambient air at 48° in prep cooler.
    • Food being held at room temperature with no time labels, including boiled chicken and poached egg.
    • No consumer advisory found on menu.
    • Employee observed assembling spring rolls with bare hands.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ice machine running into a clogged mop sink and water was overflowing onto the floor.

Lindberg’s, 318 W. Commercial St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Box of cream cheese stored on top of prime rib.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Outside of flour bins unclean.
    • No sanitizer test kits available.
    • Trash can in women’s restroom without lid.
    • Back exterior door by restrooms allows daylight along the bottom. Exterior door to smoker allows daylight along the side and bottom.

Taco Bell #00345, 3511 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • No violations.

Uptown Pizza House, 312 E. Commercial St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Can opener found stored with blade unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Soda machine dispenser nozzles found clean but area above the soda dispenser nozzles were not.
    • Coke refrigerator by the pizza oven and three-door refrigerator in kitchen had seals that were missing or coming apart.

May 10

Big Momma’s Drive Through / Queen City Soul Kitchen, 1626 N. Boonville Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No paper towels at kitchen hand sink.
    • Mop found inside mop sink.
    • No thermometers in cold-holding equipment.

Flying J Travel Plaza #1061, 4939 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Priority violation:
    • One open-air cooler was running at 45-50° and several potentially hazardous food items were removed from customer service and discarded.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Disposable gloves were being stored in a cabinet below drain lines in the Cinnabon area.
    • Hand sink in the McClain room is plugged and has standing water in it.

Golden Korean Restaurant, 1406 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee put on gloves to work with food without washing hands first.
    • Strainer had visible build-up and grime.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Hand sink plumbing in food prep area was clogged up and not allowing sink to drain.

McAlister’s Deli, 2445 N. Kansas Expy.

  • No violations.

Republic Middle School, 1 Tiger Dr., Republic

  • Priority violations:
    • Milk in milk coolers held at 44°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Mold growth on non-food contact surface inside ice machine.
    • Wet mops stored in mop wringers.

Rocco’s Pizza South SFD, 4315 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Taj Mahal Indian Restaurant, 1250 E. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Wendy’s #28, 1723 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Amber pans on air-drying rack with grease build-up in pan on food contact surface area.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Walk-in freezer has ice build-up below compressor on chicken boxes and on floor. Three bags of chicken discarded.

May 11

As You Like It Catering, 3253 E. Chestnut Expy.

  • No violations.

Basilico Italian Cafe, 306 E. Commercial St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Refrigerator by the stove not sealing tightly when closed.
    • No paper towels by employee hand sink.
    • One of the restroom doors not self-closing.
    • Employee drinks found without a lid and a straw or a lid and a handle.

Golden Korean Restaurant, 1406 W. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Gooey’s Grilled Cheese, 3850 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Harvest Restaurant, 8011 E. State Highway AD, Rogersville

  • Priority violations:
    • Raw meats stored about ready-to-eat foods.
    • Rubber spatulas found cracked and chipped.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No hot water at hand sink in women’s restroom.

Mama G’s Kitchen, 2463 W. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Missouri Mike’s BBQ & More, 1724 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Nonna’s Italian American Cafe, 306 S. South Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods found past their due dates and not labeled properly.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Clean utensils being stored with food contact surface up.
    • Mold found on prep cooler shelving.

Ohana Japanese Steakhouse, 310 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Open employee drink found in food prep area.

Rerico Brazilian Grill, 3371 E. Montclair St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Walls, floors, shelves and ceilings unclean.
    • Back door weather stripping is missing or torn, allowing daylight through the bottom.
    • Floors, walls and shelves found in need of repair.

Rice House Restaurant, 625 S. Kimbrough Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Leak from roof onto kitchen floor by walk-in cooler and in corner storage area across from walk-in cooler door found. Lights by walk-in cooler are not working.
    • Walk-in cooler not functional. The walk-in freezer is inside and has the door permanently propped opened to maintain temperature of 41° of below.

Rise, 105 Park Central Square

  • No violations.

May 12

Aldi Food Store #72, 1645 E. Kearney St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Mops found stored in mop bucket. Repeat violation.
    • Trash cans in women’s restroom found without a lid.
    • Light shield in walk-in dairy cooler and walk-in freezer found damaged.

Cox Walnut Lawn – MORH, 3235 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Ave.

  • No violations.

Dairy Queen, 4150 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Handwashing sink found with water leak underneath.

Hong Yen, 2922 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Kim Dynasty Sushi Bar & Grill, 3637 E. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Only online menu with no consumer advisory available.
    • Egg drop soup held at 106° on stove top burner.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Selling escolar as white tuna.

Kum & Go #1554, 2885 E. Chestnut Expy.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Accumulation of lime on soft drink machine ice dispenser and side syrup on side dispensing units.

Maple Lane Bakery and Cafe, 601 E. Wells St., Ash Grove

  • One refrigerator in the back was running at 49°. Food items moved.

McDonald’s, 3320 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Republic High School, 4370 S. Repmo Dr., Republic

  • No violations.

USA Investments MO217, 1550 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Missing ceiling tiles in dry storage.
    • Hand sink in dry storage area filled with empty syrup bags.
    • Build-up of lime on the backsplash of walls near the soft drink machine.