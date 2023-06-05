GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes six cockroaches.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from May 29-June 2:

May 29

No inspections were made on Memorial Day.

May 30

Asian King Buffet, 3130 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

City Cafe, 2129 W. Republic Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ceiling in kitchen in front of dish machine is leaking. Owner turned AC unit off and called repair company.
    • Well in dish machine had a build-up of grease and lime.
    • Cutting boards on grills and large board used for prep are scored.

Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple bins of fried chicken, box of eggrolls and half a baking sheet of crab rangoons not date-marked.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Six live cockroaches found on site.

Edible Art, 3167 W. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Exit 88 Diner, 225 E. Evergreen St., Strafford

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple raw meats organized in a way that does not prevent cross-contamination.
    • Multiple prepared potentially hazardous foods observed past their seven-day labels. Other foods found not date-marked.

Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 2909 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Love’s Travel Stop Hardee’s, 400 N. State Highway 125, Strafford

  • No violations.

Price Cutter Plus #51 Bakery/Retail, 4228 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.

Price Cutter Plus #51 Deli, 4228 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.

Price Cutter Plus #51 Produce, 4228 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Rerico Brazilian Grill, 3371 E. Montclair St.

  • No violations.

Springfield Brewing Company, 305 S. Market Ave.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

May 31

Bush Country Cafe, 3043 N. Fort Ave.

  • No violations.

Canton Inn, 205 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Three different bins of noodles tested at 70°, 72° and 73°. They were left out of the cooler sitting at room temperature for over three hours.
    • Bins of noodles tested at 125°. Fried rice in same unit tested at 164°. Noodles needed to be 135° or above.
    • Three bins of rice sitting out tested at 72°, 118° and 94°. Rice was cooked three hours prior to testing and did not reach 70° within two hours. Improper cooling.

Flame Steakhouse, 314 W. Walnut St.

  • No violations.

Friends of the Zoo – Outpost, 3043 N. Fort Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Wood legs and shelving under countertops found not stained or painted.

London Calling Pasty Company – Price Cutter Plus, 4228 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Sonic Drive-In, 5656 S. Farm Road 157

  • Priority violations:
    • Numerous potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.

June 1

Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant, 230 S. West Bypass

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Wet mops stored in bottom of mop sink.

Baymont Inn & Suites, 1610 E. Evergreen St.

  • Previous issues addressed.
  • No new violations.

Club Demonstration Services, Inc., 279 N. Eastgate Ave.

  • No violations.

Domino’s Pizza, 1241 E. Kearney St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Back exterior door allows daylight along the bottom.

Fieldhouse Grille, 2235 W. Kingsley St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Moisture and a mold-type substance found beneath prep cooler/pizza cutting board.

Jordan’s Inn Chinese Restaurant, 423 E. Old Route 66, Strafford

  • Priority violations:
    • Marinated raw beef being stored over uncooked wonton dough.

Kum & Go #561, 3445 E. Kearney St.

  • No violations.

La Cucina Italiana, LLC, 540 W. McDaniel St.

  • No violations.

La Quinta, 2535 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Mr. Goodcents Subs & Pastas, 2445 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • One door on front cabinet is not securely attached.
    • Return air vents in restrooms coated with debris.

Panera Bread, 1570 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations found.

Papaw’s Kookies and Kreme Ice Cream Parlor, 101 E. Old Route 66, Strafford

  • No violations.

Sunshine Lanes – Bar/Snack Bar, 1500 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Sliced tomato tested at 45°. Ambient air tested at 45° in two-door prep cooler. All potentially hazardous foods in cooler were discarded.

Sushi Kabar – Price Cutter, 335 N. Nolting Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Rice should have been pH tested after addition of vinegar, which resulted in improper pH.

June 2

Archie’s Italian Eatery, 1410 E. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Bambino’s, 1141 E. Delmar St.

  • No violations.

Cherry Picker Package & Fare, 601 S. Pickwick Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Hummus found in walk-in cooler not cooled 41°. Tested at 45°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods.

Civil Kitchen & Tap, 107 Park Central Square

  • Reinspection held. Previous issues addressed.
  • No new violations.

Dani’s Flour Pot Bakery, 1427 E. Cherry St.

  • No violations.

La Tropical Mexican Snacks, 1838 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Little Caesars Pizza, 4214 S. Farm Road 135

  • Priority violations:
    • Hot hold cabinet holding chicken wings at 118°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Build-up of grease and debris found on shelving units in dish area and center of kitchen. Build-up of debris found on equipment doors, area under three-vat sink and compressor vents in walk-in cooler.
    • Toilet in restroom unclean.

Ott’s Pasta Carry Out, 1427 E. Cherry St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Mop sink used as storage space.

Outback Steakhouse, 3760 S. Glenstone Outer Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods in walk-in cooler not being held at or below 41°.
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods in prep cooler and coolers near grill not being held at or below 41°.
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held under time or temperature control, including butter on counter, multiple sauces near grill, and noodle and fries on counter.
    • Ice machine and soda nozzles unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employees in food preparation areas not wearing hair restraints.
    • Employee restroom walls, floor, sink and toilet unclean.
    • Numerous food items found stored on floor.
    • Back door glass found with hole.

Pizza Hut, 2627 N. Kansas Expy.

  • No violations.

Price Cutter Plus #51 Bakery/Retail, 4228 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Price Cutter Plus #Deli

  • No violations.

Tea Bar & Bites, 621 S. Pickwick Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Cooler not holding at or below 41°. Ambient temperature tested at 55° and pesto at 47°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Food being thawed in hand sink.

The Big Slice, 4126 S. Kansas Expy.

  • No violations.

Travellers House Coffee, 2151 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Sriracha spread tested at 44-45° on top of containers in prep cooler. Ham stored above. Almond milk tested at 44°.

Walnut Street Inn, 900 E. Walnut St.

  • No violations.