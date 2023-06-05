GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes six cockroaches.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from May 29-June 2:
May 29
No inspections were made on Memorial Day.
May 30
Asian King Buffet, 3130 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
City Cafe, 2129 W. Republic Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ceiling in kitchen in front of dish machine is leaking. Owner turned AC unit off and called repair company.
- Well in dish machine had a build-up of grease and lime.
- Cutting boards on grills and large board used for prep are scored.
Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple bins of fried chicken, box of eggrolls and half a baking sheet of crab rangoons not date-marked.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Six live cockroaches found on site.
Edible Art, 3167 W. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Exit 88 Diner, 225 E. Evergreen St., Strafford
- Priority violations:
- Multiple raw meats organized in a way that does not prevent cross-contamination.
- Multiple prepared potentially hazardous foods observed past their seven-day labels. Other foods found not date-marked.
Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 2909 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Love’s Travel Stop Hardee’s, 400 N. State Highway 125, Strafford
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #51 Bakery/Retail, 4228 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.
Price Cutter Plus #51 Deli, 4228 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.
Price Cutter Plus #51 Produce, 4228 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Rerico Brazilian Grill, 3371 E. Montclair St.
- No violations.
Springfield Brewing Company, 305 S. Market Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
May 31
Bush Country Cafe, 3043 N. Fort Ave.
- No violations.
Canton Inn, 205 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Three different bins of noodles tested at 70°, 72° and 73°. They were left out of the cooler sitting at room temperature for over three hours.
- Bins of noodles tested at 125°. Fried rice in same unit tested at 164°. Noodles needed to be 135° or above.
- Three bins of rice sitting out tested at 72°, 118° and 94°. Rice was cooked three hours prior to testing and did not reach 70° within two hours. Improper cooling.
Flame Steakhouse, 314 W. Walnut St.
- No violations.
Friends of the Zoo – Outpost, 3043 N. Fort Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Wood legs and shelving under countertops found not stained or painted.
London Calling Pasty Company – Price Cutter Plus, 4228 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Sonic Drive-In, 5656 S. Farm Road 157
- Priority violations:
- Numerous potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.
June 1
Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant, 230 S. West Bypass
- Nonpriority violations:
- Wet mops stored in bottom of mop sink.
Baymont Inn & Suites, 1610 E. Evergreen St.
- Previous issues addressed.
- No new violations.
Club Demonstration Services, Inc., 279 N. Eastgate Ave.
- No violations.
Domino’s Pizza, 1241 E. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Back exterior door allows daylight along the bottom.
Fieldhouse Grille, 2235 W. Kingsley St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Moisture and a mold-type substance found beneath prep cooler/pizza cutting board.
Jordan’s Inn Chinese Restaurant, 423 E. Old Route 66, Strafford
- Priority violations:
- Marinated raw beef being stored over uncooked wonton dough.
Kum & Go #561, 3445 E. Kearney St.
- No violations.
La Cucina Italiana, LLC, 540 W. McDaniel St.
- No violations.
La Quinta, 2535 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Mr. Goodcents Subs & Pastas, 2445 N. Kansas Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- One door on front cabinet is not securely attached.
- Return air vents in restrooms coated with debris.
Panera Bread, 1570 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations found.
Papaw’s Kookies and Kreme Ice Cream Parlor, 101 E. Old Route 66, Strafford
- No violations.
Sunshine Lanes – Bar/Snack Bar, 1500 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Sliced tomato tested at 45°. Ambient air tested at 45° in two-door prep cooler. All potentially hazardous foods in cooler were discarded.
Sushi Kabar – Price Cutter, 335 N. Nolting Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Rice should have been pH tested after addition of vinegar, which resulted in improper pH.
June 2
Archie’s Italian Eatery, 1410 E. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Bambino’s, 1141 E. Delmar St.
- No violations.
Cherry Picker Package & Fare, 601 S. Pickwick Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Hummus found in walk-in cooler not cooled 41°. Tested at 45°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods.
Civil Kitchen & Tap, 107 Park Central Square
- Reinspection held. Previous issues addressed.
- No new violations.
Dani’s Flour Pot Bakery, 1427 E. Cherry St.
- No violations.
La Tropical Mexican Snacks, 1838 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Little Caesars Pizza, 4214 S. Farm Road 135
- Priority violations:
- Hot hold cabinet holding chicken wings at 118°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Build-up of grease and debris found on shelving units in dish area and center of kitchen. Build-up of debris found on equipment doors, area under three-vat sink and compressor vents in walk-in cooler.
- Toilet in restroom unclean.
Ott’s Pasta Carry Out, 1427 E. Cherry St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Mop sink used as storage space.
Outback Steakhouse, 3760 S. Glenstone Outer Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods in walk-in cooler not being held at or below 41°.
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods in prep cooler and coolers near grill not being held at or below 41°.
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held under time or temperature control, including butter on counter, multiple sauces near grill, and noodle and fries on counter.
- Ice machine and soda nozzles unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employees in food preparation areas not wearing hair restraints.
- Employee restroom walls, floor, sink and toilet unclean.
- Numerous food items found stored on floor.
- Back door glass found with hole.
Pizza Hut, 2627 N. Kansas Expy.
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #51 Bakery/Retail, 4228 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #Deli
- No violations.
Tea Bar & Bites, 621 S. Pickwick Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Cooler not holding at or below 41°. Ambient temperature tested at 55° and pesto at 47°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Food being thawed in hand sink.
The Big Slice, 4126 S. Kansas Expy.
- No violations.
Travellers House Coffee, 2151 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Sriracha spread tested at 44-45° on top of containers in prep cooler. Ham stored above. Almond milk tested at 44°.
Walnut Street Inn, 900 E. Walnut St.
- No violations.