GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes six cockroaches.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from May 29-June 2:

May 29

No inspections were made on Memorial Day.

May 30

Asian King Buffet, 3130 S. Glenstone Ave.

No violations.

City Cafe, 2129 W. Republic Rd.

Nonpriority violations: Ceiling in kitchen in front of dish machine is leaking. Owner turned AC unit off and called repair company. Well in dish machine had a build-up of grease and lime. Cutting boards on grills and large board used for prep are scored.



Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.

Priority violations: Multiple bins of fried chicken, box of eggrolls and half a baking sheet of crab rangoons not date-marked.

Nonpriority violations: Six live cockroaches found on site.



Edible Art, 3167 W. Republic Rd.

No violations.

Exit 88 Diner, 225 E. Evergreen St., Strafford

Priority violations: Multiple raw meats organized in a way that does not prevent cross-contamination. Multiple prepared potentially hazardous foods observed past their seven-day labels. Other foods found not date-marked.



Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 2909 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

Love’s Travel Stop Hardee’s, 400 N. State Highway 125, Strafford

No violations.

Price Cutter Plus #51 Bakery/Retail, 4228 S. National Ave.

Priority violations: Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.



Price Cutter Plus #51 Deli, 4228 S. National Ave.

Priority violations: Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.



Price Cutter Plus #51 Produce, 4228 S. National Ave.

No violations.

Rerico Brazilian Grill, 3371 E. Montclair St.

No violations.

Springfield Brewing Company, 305 S. Market Ave.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

May 31

Bush Country Cafe, 3043 N. Fort Ave.

No violations.

Canton Inn, 205 W. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Three different bins of noodles tested at 70°, 72° and 73°. They were left out of the cooler sitting at room temperature for over three hours. Bins of noodles tested at 125°. Fried rice in same unit tested at 164°. Noodles needed to be 135° or above. Three bins of rice sitting out tested at 72°, 118° and 94°. Rice was cooked three hours prior to testing and did not reach 70° within two hours. Improper cooling.



Flame Steakhouse, 314 W. Walnut St.

No violations.

Friends of the Zoo – Outpost, 3043 N. Fort Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Wood legs and shelving under countertops found not stained or painted.



London Calling Pasty Company – Price Cutter Plus, 4228 S. National Ave.

No violations.

Sonic Drive-In, 5656 S. Farm Road 157

Priority violations: Numerous potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.



June 1

Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant, 230 S. West Bypass

Nonpriority violations: Wet mops stored in bottom of mop sink.



Baymont Inn & Suites, 1610 E. Evergreen St.

Previous issues addressed.

No new violations.

Club Demonstration Services, Inc., 279 N. Eastgate Ave.

No violations.

Domino’s Pizza, 1241 E. Kearney St.

Nonpriority violations: Back exterior door allows daylight along the bottom.



Fieldhouse Grille, 2235 W. Kingsley St.

Nonpriority violations: Moisture and a mold-type substance found beneath prep cooler/pizza cutting board.



Jordan’s Inn Chinese Restaurant, 423 E. Old Route 66, Strafford

Priority violations: Marinated raw beef being stored over uncooked wonton dough.



Kum & Go #561, 3445 E. Kearney St.

No violations.

La Cucina Italiana, LLC, 540 W. McDaniel St.

No violations.

La Quinta, 2535 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

Mr. Goodcents Subs & Pastas, 2445 N. Kansas Expy.

Nonpriority violations: One door on front cabinet is not securely attached. Return air vents in restrooms coated with debris.



Panera Bread, 1570 E. Battlefield Rd.

No violations found.

Papaw’s Kookies and Kreme Ice Cream Parlor, 101 E. Old Route 66, Strafford

No violations.

Sunshine Lanes – Bar/Snack Bar, 1500 W. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Sliced tomato tested at 45°. Ambient air tested at 45° in two-door prep cooler. All potentially hazardous foods in cooler were discarded.



Sushi Kabar – Price Cutter, 335 N. Nolting Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Rice should have been pH tested after addition of vinegar, which resulted in improper pH.



June 2

Archie’s Italian Eatery, 1410 E. Republic Rd.

No violations.

Bambino’s, 1141 E. Delmar St.

No violations.

Cherry Picker Package & Fare, 601 S. Pickwick Ave.

Priority violations: Hummus found in walk-in cooler not cooled 41°. Tested at 45°.

Nonpriority violations: Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods.



Civil Kitchen & Tap, 107 Park Central Square

Reinspection held. Previous issues addressed.

No new violations.

Dani’s Flour Pot Bakery, 1427 E. Cherry St.

No violations.

La Tropical Mexican Snacks, 1838 N. Glenstone Ave.

No violations.

Little Caesars Pizza, 4214 S. Farm Road 135

Priority violations: Hot hold cabinet holding chicken wings at 118°.

Nonpriority violations: Build-up of grease and debris found on shelving units in dish area and center of kitchen. Build-up of debris found on equipment doors, area under three-vat sink and compressor vents in walk-in cooler. Toilet in restroom unclean.



Ott’s Pasta Carry Out, 1427 E. Cherry St.

Nonpriority violations: Mop sink used as storage space.



Outback Steakhouse, 3760 S. Glenstone Outer Rd.

Priority violations: Multiple potentially hazardous foods in walk-in cooler not being held at or below 41°. Multiple potentially hazardous foods in prep cooler and coolers near grill not being held at or below 41°. Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held under time or temperature control, including butter on counter, multiple sauces near grill, and noodle and fries on counter. Ice machine and soda nozzles unclean.

Nonpriority violations: Employees in food preparation areas not wearing hair restraints. Employee restroom walls, floor, sink and toilet unclean. Numerous food items found stored on floor. Back door glass found with hole.



Pizza Hut, 2627 N. Kansas Expy.

No violations.

Price Cutter Plus #51 Bakery/Retail, 4228 S. National Ave.

No violations.

Price Cutter Plus #Deli

No violations.

Tea Bar & Bites, 621 S. Pickwick Ave.

Priority violations: Cooler not holding at or below 41°. Ambient temperature tested at 55° and pesto at 47°.

Nonpriority violations: Food being thawed in hand sink.



The Big Slice, 4126 S. Kansas Expy.

No violations.

Travellers House Coffee, 2151 W. Republic Rd.

Priority violations: Sriracha spread tested at 44-45° on top of containers in prep cooler. Ham stored above. Almond milk tested at 44°.



Walnut Street Inn, 900 E. Walnut St.