GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes expired food and missing beard restraints.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from May 22-26:
May 22
Big Whiskey’s American Bar & Grill, 311 Park Central E.
- Priority violations:
- Salad prep cooler holding potentially hazardous foods on top at 43-44°. Chicken and batter on melted ice bath tested at 62°.
- Sanitizer solution for cloths on cook line used to sanitize raw chicken prep area too week.
- Potentially hazardous food items including mashed potatoes, au jus and cheese dips holding in steam table at 112-114°.
- Mashed potatoes in closed container in walk-in cooler tested at 81-90°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Dish racks have heavy build-up on surface and on rack holds.
Diamondmart, 2744 E. Chestnut Expy.
- No violations.
Glendale High School, 2727 S. Ingram Mill Rd.
- No violations.
I Love Tacos Taqueria, 2724 E. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not properly date-marked.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No handwashing cleanser at the handwashing sink.
- Hand sink not accessible to employees, as it is blocked by a cleaning cart.
Misaki, 2710 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee observed rinsing hands in three-vat sink after contamination with raw meat. Person in charge observed rinsing hands in handwashing sink before putting on gloves to make sushi. No soap was used in either occurrence.
Price Cutter #34 Meat Dept., 1831 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hand sink in meat department was out of hand soap.
- Three-vat sink and lower portion of some stainless steel tables unclean.
- Fan covers in meat room were coated with dust and debris.
Price Cutter #34 Produce, 1831 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- At least three ceiling tiles in produce prep room were water-damaged.
- Cobwebs found in produce prep area above hand sink.
Price Cutter #34 Retail/Bakery, 1831 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Five cans of toddler formula found with expiration dates of 10-31-22.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Areas of the floor in bakery, the proofer, and the walls and ceiling in the back storage area unclean.
May 23
King’s Chef Kitchen, 1820 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Found a few unclean utensils.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Mop sink had moderate buildup.
Mercy Springfield Cafeteria, 1235 E. Cherokee St.
- No violations.
New Oriental Restaurant, 550 E. Chestnut Expy.
- No violations.
Pasta Express, 321 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #51 Smokehouse, 4228 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Republic Eagle Stop, 2804 N. Brookline Ave., Republic
- Priority violations:
- Open packages of ready-to-eat foods not marked with discard date.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Boxes of single-serve cups stored on floor in back room.
May 24
AM PM Food Mart – Phillips 66, 2720 W. Kearney St.
- Previous issues not addressed:
- Hand sink does not have hot water.
- Leak in drain line under front hand sink found.
- Boxes of single-service items being stored on floor by restroom.
- Inside of ice machine unclean.
- Ice bags still not labeled, but labels were ordered.
- Reinspection to occur around two weeks.
Andy B’s Entertainment, 1127 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Utensils and mixer stored unclean.
- Spinach dip kept past discard date, 5-9-23 to 5-16-23.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hand sink at Sweet Treats area leaking at the faucet.
Baymont Inn & Suites, 1610 E. Evergreen St.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous food in self-service not being held at 41° or below, including cream cheese at 44-46°.
- Individual butter packets being stored on the counter at room temperature.
Discount Express #2, 3450 W. Division St.
- Priority violations:
- Several thawed potentially hazardous sandwiches lacked “use by” dates.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ceiling in men’s restroom and retail store had water damage.
Flying J Travel Plaza #1061, 4939 W. Chestnut Expy.
- No violations.
Fuji Japanese Seafood & Steakhouse, 2909 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Rice rested at 77°. Ambient air of walk-in cooler tested at 36°. Rice did not cool to 70° or below in two hours.
- Salad bowls being prepped on baking sheet that had been placed on food prep surface that was not properly sanitized. A baking sheet was then placed directly on prepped salad bowls, contacting ready-to-eat salad.
- Sauce bucket lid has large crack down the middle. Multiple rice and noodle storage bins had chipped and melted handles.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Bowl of water used for sushi prep was dumped inside hand sink. Bowl was then rinsed out in hand sink and filled with water to be used again without proper wash, rinse and sanitizing.
Hog Tide Bar-B-Que, 304 E. Jackson St., Willard
- No violations.
Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1903 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Sliced tomatoes on the sandwich counter line not being documented with time control.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Food employees not wearing beard restraints.
- Food debris on the floor under shelving in dry storage area.
- Backsplash area of soda fountain machine with build-up of debris and mold.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Beef House, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Fried Trailer, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Water heater on unit found leaking.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Grand Stand, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Hiland Dairy, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Maui Wowi I, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Maui Wowi 2, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- No sanitizer test kits available.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Maui Wowi 3, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- No sanitizer test kits available.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Motorway Cafe, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Front left exterior door allows daylight along the bottom.
- Area around soda nozzles unclean.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Root Beer East, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Root Beer West, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- No violations.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Southern Pride Trailer, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Water line under facility found leaking.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Stockyard Smokehouse, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Women’s restroom found with a trashcan without a lid.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – Tornado Taters, 3001 N. Grant Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Lights in three-door refrigerator not shielded.
- Both east-facing exterior doors allow daylight along the bottom.
Ozarks Empire Fairground – White Trailer, 3001 N. Grant Aven.
- No violations.
Three D Coffee DBA Seattle Roast, 401 S. South Ave.
- No violations.
May 25
Big Whiskey’s American Bar & Grill, 311 Park Central East
- Previous violations from May 22 addressed.
- No new violations.
Bruno’s, 416 S. South Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee observed cutting vegetables with bare hands.
- Several bags of noodles in pan in prep cooler had dates reading 5/13.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Several bags of noodles in three-door reach-in cooler covered while still cooling at 50°.
- Water observed on basement floor around grease trap and perimeter.
Civil Kitchen & Tap, 107 Park Central Square
- Priority violations:
- Multiple foods in walk-in cooler and two-door prep cooler on cook line tested above 41°. Person in charge unsure what the temperature of the foods were that morning. Goods discarded.
- Employee observed placing toasted bun on plate for customer with bare hands.
Cox Health – North, 1423 N. Jefferson Ave.
- No violations.
Jarrett Middle School, 906 W. Portland St.
- No violations.
Springfield Billiards LLC, 541 E. Saint Louis St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Back hand sink was being used as a dump sink as well as a hand sink.
- Floors in keg cooler and walk-in refrigerator unclean.
Springfield Park’s Catering Kitchen, 1923 N. Weller Ave.
- No violations.
May 26
Pizza Hut, 2627 N. Kansas Expy.
- No violations.
LA Tropical Mexican Snacks, 1838 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Little Caesars Pizza, 4214 S. Farm Road 135
- Priority violations:
- Hot hold cabinet holding chicken wings at 118°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Build-up of grease and debris found on shelving units in dish area and center of kitchen.
- Build-up of debris on equipment doors, area under three-vat sink and compressor vents in walk-in cooler.
- Toilet in restroom unclean.