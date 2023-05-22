GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes repeat violations of ice machines with mold.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from May 15-19:

May 15

Amazin Buffet, 2501 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Plastic food container that was said to be clean by person in charge had grease and white foreign substance build up. Noodles prepped the day prior tested at 45°. Ambient air in walk-in cooler was 38°. Two-door reach-in cooler near oven not holding at 41° or below. Chicken tested at 48° and ambient air at 52.3°. Multiple food items including noodles, chicken, shrimp and fish were not date marked.

Nonpriority violations: Raw chicken found stored above ready-to-eat vegetables and fish. Raw pork found stored above vegetables. Multiple food items including shredded lettuce, shrimp, raw meat and eggs in the buffet and hibachi area were not properly time-marked. Sushi in buffet not properly time-marked, as well as the sushi rice.



Archies Italian Eatery, 1410 E. Republic Rd.

Priority violations: Potentially hazardous foods not being kept at or below 41°.



Cowden School, 2927 S. Kimbrough Ave.

No violations.

Kum & Go #498, 104 N. Missouri Blvd., Rogersville

Nonpriority violations: Numerous food items in walk-in cooler and walk-in cooler stored on the floor.



La Paloma Mexican Grill, 3014 E. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Foods in drawer cooler held at temperatures above 41°: shrimp tested at 54° and beef at 47°. Raw meats stored over cooked sauces and raw vegetables in walk-in cooler. Beans cooked at 10:30 in pot sitting in room-temperature water still 95° at 5 p.m. Pico and cooked chicken not marked with discard date.

Nonpriority violations: Baby in a carrier on the floor in kitchen. Hot beans placed in pan 8 inches deep for cooling. Should be in a shallow pan.



Logan Elementary Cafeteria, 7297 E. Farm Rd. 164, Rogersville

No violations

Oasis Conference Center, 2546 N. Glenstone Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Handwashing sink not functioning properly. Repeat violation.



Popeye’s #779 – HZ Ops Holding Inc., 1231 W. Kearney St.

Nonpriority violations: Chute on ice machine unclean. Top of hot-hold shelves unclean. Vents in walk-in cooler unclean.



Sonic Drive-In, 3525 W. Chestnut Expy.

Nonpriority violations: Some areas of grout in the kitchen are badly eroded. Inside of ice matching unclean. Ceiling around air vents and vent covers in walk-in refrigerator unclean.



Sunshine Elementary, 421 E. Sunshine St.

No violations.

University Plaza Hotel, 333 S. John Q. Hammons Pkwy.

Priority violations: Dish machine found with no sanitizer.



USA Investments MO216, 1894 S. State Highway 125, Rogersville

No violations.

Whataburger #1254, 3880 W. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Employee at hamburger grille removed top blue glove and then removed a pan of lettuce from the cooler.

Nonpriority violations: Pans stacked wet on air-drying shelf.



May 16

Bambino’s, 1141 E. Delmar St.

Priority violations: Bechamel sauce tested at 123° in steam table. It had been in the steam table for more than three hours. Needs to be held at 135° or above. Dishwashing machine did not have any chlorine in it. The chlorine container was empty, but when it was switched, there was still no sanitizer in the machine.



Domino’s Pizza, 407 E. Walnut Ln., Willard

No violations.

El Paraiso Kitchen, 610 W. College St.

No violations.

El Taco, 316 W. Kearney St.

Priority violations: Vegetable slicer stored unclean.

Nonpriority violations: Old date labeling sticker residue found on outside of food containers. Repeat violation. Walls by hot hold units and kitchen fans found unclean. Behind the soda nozzles on the soda machine area found unclean. Repeat violation.



Eugene Field School, 2120 E. Barataria St.

No violations.

Heitz House, 811 S. Holland Ave.

No violations.

Hog Tide Bar-B-Que, 304 E. Jackson St., Willard

Priority violations: Prep refrigerator was running about 53° and multiple potentially hazardous foods were voluntarily discarded by staff. Reinspection to be made on or after May 19.

Nonpriority violations: Hand sink had a covered container of food sitting in it.



Mercy Springfield Cafeteria, 1235 E. Cherokee St.

No violations.

Nicola’s Ristorante, 3631 E. Sunshine St.

No violations.

Pershing School, 2120 S. Ventura Ave.

No violations.

Springfield Brewing Company, 305 S. Market Ave.

Priority violations: One-door prep table’s ambient air tested at 58°. Ground sausage tested at 54°. Pizza sauce and pepperoni discarded. Two large tins of melted cheese tested at 120 ° . Ambient air tested at 135°. Cheese discarded.



University Plaza Hotel. 333 S. John Q Hammons Pkwy.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Ziggie’s Cafe-North, 2515 N. Glenstone Ave.

Priority violations: Roast beef found without proper date labeling. Vegetable slicer found stored unclean.

Nonpriority violations: Cook preparing food on the cook line without a hair restraint. Daylight visible along the bottom of the kitchen’s back exterior door. Repeat violation. Employee hand-washing sinks found with washcloths in them. Repeat violation. Soda nozzles and area behind soda nozzles in server station unclean. Repeat violation.



May 17

American Legion Post 676, 2350 N. Clifton Ave.

Priority violations: Few containers of potentially hazardous ready-to-eat foods found in refrigerator past “use by” dates.

Nonpriority violations: Hand sink was blocked by a CO2 tank and dish rack. Drain line under three-vat sink was leaking. Floor in dry storage area, lower portion of beer dispenser and small fan found unclean.



Blue Heron, 206 E. Commercial St.

Priority violations: Double-door stainless refrigerator holding potentially hazardous foods tested above 41°. Potentially hazardous foods found outside of cold holding equipment with no time stamp. Food found stored in non-food-grade containers.

Nonpriority violations: Mops stored in mop sink. Employee drinks found without a lid and straw or lid and handle. On back room storage shelf there were wicker baskets with flour residue on them.



Dairy Queen #11131, 2300 W. College Street

Priority violations: Ice cream mix in hopper holding at 49°.

Nonpriority violations: Door of walk-in cooler is wood and the varnish is worn off, exposing raw wood. No toilet tissue in the women’s restroom. Paper towel dispenser found empty in men’s restroom.



Fairgrounds Eagle Shop, 2959 N. Grant Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Front entrance door allowed daylight to show through the bottom. Seal on the door to enter the walk-in cooler was found falling apart. Trash can in women’s restroom found without a lid. Area behind soda nozzles of soda machine unclean.



Starbucks Coffee Company #62589, 2817 N. Kansas Expy.

Priority violations: Six packages of cheddar/salami packages found with “use by” days of May 15.



May 18

AM PM Food Mart – Phillips 66, 2720 W. Kearney St.

Priority violations: Bottles of cleaners sitting on top of ice machine. Shampoo, disinfectant and hand-washing solutions were stored above bags of rice.

Nonpriority violations: Bags of rice and boxes of food being stored on the floor of the dry storage area and walk-in freezer. Several bags of ice were not properly labeled. Repeat violation. Inside of ice machine had mold on surfaces. Repeat violation. Hot water faucet at kitchen hand sink was not operational and drain under the sink leaks. Soap dispenser in restroom was empty. Fan covers in beer cooler were not clean. A few boxes of cups and food trays sitting on the floor near restroom.



Amazin Buffet, 2501 S. Campbell Ave.

Violations from May 15 inspection addressed.

No new violations.

Boys & Girls Club – Henderson Unit, 835 W. Calhoun St.

No violations.

Clearwater Cafe, 2500 E. Kearney St.

Priority violations: Potentially hazardous food not being held at 41° or below, including cantaloupe-infused water 47°.

Nonpriority violations: Observed missing ceiling tiles in the dishwater room.



Culver’s, 1481 E. US Highway 60 E., Republic

Priority violations: Foods held above 41°, including lettuce at 46° and tomatoes at 52°. Foods held at temperatures above 41°, including veggie burgers at 63°, corned beef at 58° and raw hamburger at 46°. Mushrooms held at 103°.



Druff’s, 331 Park Central East, Republic

No violations.

Jade East II, 2435 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Fried chicken being stored in cardboard boxes inside of a walk-in cooler. Multiple items such as cabbage, noodles, cooked potato wedges and chicken found not date-marked.



Kum & Go #563, 3015 W. Republic Rd.

No violations.

McGregor School, 1221 W. Madison St.

No violations.

Prime – Campus Cafe, 2610 N. Glenstone Ave.

No violations.

May 19

Casey’s General Store #2613, 410 S. Miller Rd., Willard

No violations.

Flat Creek Bar and Grill, 772 E. US Highway 60 E., Republic

No violations.

Pizza Hut, 806 E. US Highway 60 E., Republic

No violations.

SPGLF Catholic High School, 2340 S. Eastgate Ave.

No violations.

Walmart Neighborhood Market #3062 Retail/Bakery, 3536 W. Mount Vernon St.