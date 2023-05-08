GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes moldy lemons and strawberries and babies.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from May 1-6:

May 1

AM Donuts and Coffee, 1501 E. Pythian St.

  • No violations.

Big Whiskey’s American Bar & Grill, 1550 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Cabos Bonitos Grill & Cantina LLC, 406 S. South Ave.

  • No violations.

Gailey’s Breakfast Cafe, 220 E. Walnut St.

  • No violations.

Karai, 640 W. Republic Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Sushi knives and rice scoop stored in ice water. Needs to be in 135° or above or no water.
    • No soap at bar and sushi hand sink.

Rib Crib #19, 1640 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potentially hazardous foods observed in both walk-in coolers not date-labeled.
    • Multiple moldy lemons stored in walk-in.

Skybox Grille & Lounge, 1271 E. Montclair St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee restroom in poor repair.

Van Gogh’s Eeterie, 334 E. Commercial St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Coffee bar refrigerator found holding potentially hazardous food items above 41°.
    • Sauces made in-house found held over seven days.

May 2

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1855 E. Primrose St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Ice machine and vegetable cutter found unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Shelves, floors and fans in refrigeration units unclean.
    • Numerous lights throughout food preparation and storage areas found with loose, open or cracked shielding.

Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course, 1825 E. Norton Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Disposable plates and bowls stored directly on top of chafing fuel containers.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Multiple chip boxes stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area. Drink stored directly on the floor in the dry storage room.

Thailand Station, 1730 E. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

May 3

Catrinas Cantina LLC, 2925 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Beef and chicken above fill line in top of prep cooler holder at 51-52°. Should be 41°.
    • Whole eggs stored over vegetables in walk-in cooler. Raw fish stored over vegetables in bottom of prep cooler.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Compressor vent leaking in walk-in cooler.

Highland Springs Country Club, 5400 S. Highland Springs Blvd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Can opener and ice machine unclean.
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Shelves, bins holding utensils, fans in refrigeration unit and veiling tiles unclean.
    • Light bulb in refrigeration unit found not shielded and multiple shields throughout food preparation areas found cracked.
    • Food and food-related items in walk-in cooler, walk-in freeze and bar storage found on floor.

Lakeland Behavorial Health System, 440 S. Market Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Chicken in walk-in cooler tested at 48° and omelets at 48°. Ambient air tested at 38°. Person in charge said food was placed in cooler at 5 p.m. the night before.
    • Employee removed gloves and put on a new pair of gloves without washing hands.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No water pressure available at hand sink in kitchen.

Ms Gilmore’s Tea Room, 211 E. Commercial St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Container of strawberries found moldy.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Seals of one refrigerator starting to come loose.

New China, 2725 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • One container of raw sprouts sitting on counter tested at 57.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • One large container of cooked chicken wrapped with plastic and placed in walk-in refrigerator to cool. Not proper technique.
    • Fron hand sink blockers by a cart with a rice cooker on it.

Pho Kim Restaurant, 3433 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Pinas Locas LLC, 3211 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Bulk ice cream received from Arkansas vendor without labels.
    • Two babies were found in side room of kitchen. No babies allowed.

Victorias Cake Designs, 2265 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Waffle House #1431, 436 N. West Bypass

  • Priority violations:
    • Dirty knife found attached to magnetic strip.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Back hand sink was out of paper towels.
  • One end of the dishline had an inch or so of standing wastewater.
  • Soda dispensing station, inside cabinet under soda dispensing station, exterior of some equipment and inside of one refrigerator unclean.
  • Floor under three-vat sink, front dish line and front counter unclean.

Wingstop, 2718 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Mop found stored in mop sink.
    • Back exterior door found open during operating hours.
    • Kitchen utensil found inside employee handwashing sink. Repeat violation.

May 4

Burger King #24139, 1929 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Wiping cloth buckets did not have enough sanitizer in them.
    • Lettuce and sliced tomatoes found with discard date of May 3 and tested at 51-52°.

Omo Japanese Soul Food, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Price Cutter #12 Retail/Produce, 712 W. Commercial St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Lights on the bottom of the milk and egg cooler not shielded.

Salvation Army Kitchen, 1707 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Date marking of ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods were inconsistently labeled with 6, 7 or 8 days.

Sonic Drive-In, 635 W. Commercial St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Utensils found stored unclean.
    • Utensil storage containers found unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Inside of ice machine found unclean.
    • Soda dispenser nozzles unclean.
    • Storage area between restrooms, shelving and wall by prep table unclean.
    • Employee drinks found without a lid and straw or a lid and handle.

Van Gogh’s Eeterie, 334 E. Commercial St.

  • No violations.

May 5

Bark Yard, 3110 E. Cherry St.

  • No violations.

BigShots Golf Springfield, 1930 E. Kearney St.

  • No violations.

Braum’s Ice Cream #284, 2617 W. Republic Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Heavy build-up of grease found on vent hood frame, filters over grill and shelving units in grill area.
    • Food debris and grease build-up on floors in kitchen, grill area, under counters and at soda fountain area.

Dive Bar & Lounge, 2826 E. Division St.

  • No violations.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3737 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Taco Bell #003851, 3340 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

May 6

Chuck Wagon Lemonade, 7145 E. Farm Rd. 80, Strafford

  • No violations.

Laes Authentic Egg Rolls, 177 W. Heritage Ct., Fair Grove

  • No violations.

Pineapple Whip Travel Unit, 2902 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

The Crepe Station, 2463 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee observed placing crepes in to-go container with bare hands.

Xurros Handcrafted Spanish Donuts, 2350 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.