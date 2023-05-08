GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes moldy lemons and strawberries and babies.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from May 1-6:
May 1
AM Donuts and Coffee, 1501 E. Pythian St.
- No violations.
Big Whiskey’s American Bar & Grill, 1550 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Cabos Bonitos Grill & Cantina LLC, 406 S. South Ave.
- No violations.
Gailey’s Breakfast Cafe, 220 E. Walnut St.
- No violations.
Karai, 640 W. Republic Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sushi knives and rice scoop stored in ice water. Needs to be in 135° or above or no water.
- No soap at bar and sushi hand sink.
Rib Crib #19, 1640 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods observed in both walk-in coolers not date-labeled.
- Multiple moldy lemons stored in walk-in.
Skybox Grille & Lounge, 1271 E. Montclair St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee restroom in poor repair.
Van Gogh’s Eeterie, 334 E. Commercial St.
- Priority violations:
- Coffee bar refrigerator found holding potentially hazardous food items above 41°.
- Sauces made in-house found held over seven days.
May 2
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 1855 E. Primrose St.
- Priority violations:
- Ice machine and vegetable cutter found unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Shelves, floors and fans in refrigeration units unclean.
- Numerous lights throughout food preparation and storage areas found with loose, open or cracked shielding.
Bill & Payne Stewart Golf Course, 1825 E. Norton Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Disposable plates and bowls stored directly on top of chafing fuel containers.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Multiple chip boxes stored directly on the floor in the kitchen area. Drink stored directly on the floor in the dry storage room.
Thailand Station, 1730 E. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
May 3
Catrinas Cantina LLC, 2925 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Beef and chicken above fill line in top of prep cooler holder at 51-52°. Should be 41°.
- Whole eggs stored over vegetables in walk-in cooler. Raw fish stored over vegetables in bottom of prep cooler.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Compressor vent leaking in walk-in cooler.
Highland Springs Country Club, 5400 S. Highland Springs Blvd.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener and ice machine unclean.
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Shelves, bins holding utensils, fans in refrigeration unit and veiling tiles unclean.
- Light bulb in refrigeration unit found not shielded and multiple shields throughout food preparation areas found cracked.
- Food and food-related items in walk-in cooler, walk-in freeze and bar storage found on floor.
Lakeland Behavorial Health System, 440 S. Market Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Chicken in walk-in cooler tested at 48° and omelets at 48°. Ambient air tested at 38°. Person in charge said food was placed in cooler at 5 p.m. the night before.
- Employee removed gloves and put on a new pair of gloves without washing hands.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No water pressure available at hand sink in kitchen.
Ms Gilmore’s Tea Room, 211 E. Commercial St.
- Priority violations:
- Container of strawberries found moldy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Seals of one refrigerator starting to come loose.
New China, 2725 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- One container of raw sprouts sitting on counter tested at 57.
- Nonpriority violations:
- One large container of cooked chicken wrapped with plastic and placed in walk-in refrigerator to cool. Not proper technique.
- Fron hand sink blockers by a cart with a rice cooker on it.
Pho Kim Restaurant, 3433 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Pinas Locas LLC, 3211 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Bulk ice cream received from Arkansas vendor without labels.
- Two babies were found in side room of kitchen. No babies allowed.
Victorias Cake Designs, 2265 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Waffle House #1431, 436 N. West Bypass
- Priority violations:
- Dirty knife found attached to magnetic strip.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Back hand sink was out of paper towels.
- One end of the dishline had an inch or so of standing wastewater.
- Soda dispensing station, inside cabinet under soda dispensing station, exterior of some equipment and inside of one refrigerator unclean.
- Floor under three-vat sink, front dish line and front counter unclean.
Wingstop, 2718 N. Kansas Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Mop found stored in mop sink.
- Back exterior door found open during operating hours.
- Kitchen utensil found inside employee handwashing sink. Repeat violation.
May 4
Burger King #24139, 1929 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Wiping cloth buckets did not have enough sanitizer in them.
- Lettuce and sliced tomatoes found with discard date of May 3 and tested at 51-52°.
Omo Japanese Soul Food, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Price Cutter #12 Retail/Produce, 712 W. Commercial St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Lights on the bottom of the milk and egg cooler not shielded.
Salvation Army Kitchen, 1707 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Date marking of ready-to-eat potentially hazardous foods were inconsistently labeled with 6, 7 or 8 days.
Sonic Drive-In, 635 W. Commercial St.
- Priority violations:
- Utensils found stored unclean.
- Utensil storage containers found unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Inside of ice machine found unclean.
- Soda dispenser nozzles unclean.
- Storage area between restrooms, shelving and wall by prep table unclean.
- Employee drinks found without a lid and straw or a lid and handle.
Van Gogh’s Eeterie, 334 E. Commercial St.
- No violations.
May 5
Bark Yard, 3110 E. Cherry St.
- No violations.
BigShots Golf Springfield, 1930 E. Kearney St.
- No violations.
Braum’s Ice Cream #284, 2617 W. Republic Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Heavy build-up of grease found on vent hood frame, filters over grill and shelving units in grill area.
- Food debris and grease build-up on floors in kitchen, grill area, under counters and at soda fountain area.
Dive Bar & Lounge, 2826 E. Division St.
- No violations.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3737 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Taco Bell #003851, 3340 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
May 6
Chuck Wagon Lemonade, 7145 E. Farm Rd. 80, Strafford
- No violations.
Laes Authentic Egg Rolls, 177 W. Heritage Ct., Fair Grove
- No violations.
Pineapple Whip Travel Unit, 2902 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
The Crepe Station, 2463 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Employee observed placing crepes in to-go container with bare hands.
Xurros Handcrafted Spanish Donuts, 2350 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.