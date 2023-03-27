[The video above is from KOLR10’s Today’s Top Headlines]
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include moldy chicken and a decaying mouse.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from March 20-24:
March 20
Bair’s All-American Sports Grill, 3821 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Wall panel beneath dish machine line is separating from the wall and needs repaired.
Captain D’s #3545, 2964 S. National Ave.
- Inspection occurred due to complaint about illness from customer.
- No violations found.
Casey’s General Store #3010, 325 W. Cardinal Dr.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Drawer inserts holding clean utensils unclean.
- Multiple employee drinks found without lids above food items.
- Numerous crates of drinks and single-use articles being stored on dry storage and walk-in cooler floor.
- Tea/coffee brewing basket found scored from cleaning with steel bristles and needs replaced.
- Seals on multiple walk-in cooler doors found loose or torn with light visible along the edges.
Conoco Gas Station, 1687 S. State Highway N
- No violations.
Galloway Station, 1281 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Several potentially hazardous foods held at 46°, ham at 50° and cream cheese at 48°.
Hong Kong Inn, 1421 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Employee used bare hand to press down ready-to-eat fried chicken in take-out container.
- Large container of noodles inside walk-in cooler tested at 48°. Noodles were stored in the cooler for over 12 hours. It should be cooled to 41° from 135° in six hours or less.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Raw chicken was placed in employee hand-washing sink.
- Walk-in cooler door handle had a large amount of build-up on it, walk-in cooler fans had large amount of dust build-up and hood above cooking station had a large amount of grease and grime build-up.
IHOP #5436, 2647 N. Kansas Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Front two floor drains were full of wastewater. Employees said they already called a plumber, but called another while the inspector was there.
- Tube for milk dispenser was sticking out about 1.5 inches and was cut off straight.
- Grout in kitchen floor, some floor tiles and some coving needed to be repaired.
- Areas of kitchen and walk-in refrigerator floor and some equipment surfaces unclean.
Kearney Street Cafe, 1324 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Women’s restroom trashcans did not have cover.
Little Caesar’s Pizza, 1540 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ceiling vents unclean.
- Hood vents missing in hood system.
Mercy Orthopedic Food Service, 3050 E. River Bluff Blvd., Ozark
- No violations.
Mercy Rehabilitation Hospital Springfield Kitchen, 5904 S. Southwood Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Sticker residue found on food storage containers and can opener unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Numerous items in freezer found stored in boxes on floor.
Mingles Too, 6821 W. Independence Dr.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
New Covenant Soccer Concession, 3304 S. Cox Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Popcorn and nachos prepared in concession unit with no hand-washing sink available
Panda Express #2316, 1905 E. Independence St.
- No violations.
Strafford High School Cafeteria, 201 W. McCabe St., Strafford
- No violations.
Strafford Middle School, 201 W. McCabe St., Strafford
- Nonpriority violations:
- Walk-in vents unclean.
Strafford Schools Elementary, 201 W. McCabe St. Strafford
- No violations.
The Roost, 2025 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- No sanitizer in dishwashing machine.
- Foods held at temperatures above 41° in small under-counter cooler.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hot water not hot enough in restrooms.
- No hand-washing sign in men’s restroom or combined restroom.
- Behind and under equipment floors and walls unclean.
The Sub Shop, 456 W. McDaniel St.
- Priority violations:
- Small silver refrigerator and potato salad inside tested at 53°. Should be 41° or below.
Walmart Neighborhood Market #3238, 3720 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Wendy’s, 2125 E. Independence St.
- No violations.
March 21
Blue Room Comedy Club, 420 W. College St.
- No violations.
Cantonese Kitchen, 839 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Egg rolls not time-marked.
Creasian, 501 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener and meat slicer observed with large amount of debris on surface.
- Pot of chicken on stove top tested at 104°.
- Multiple buckets of chicken and rice not date-marked. One bucket of chicken had dried out and moldy chicken.
- Bottles of chemicals removed from commercial container unmarked.
- Dishwasher did not have enough chlorine in it.
- Rodent poison placed directly on ground in storage room.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Raw ground pork stored directly above raw fish. Raw fish stored directly over sprouts. Eggs stored directly over cabbage.
- Wok cooking area had a large amount of grease and debris build-up.
- Potentially hazardous foods not hot- or hold-held not date-marked.
- A dead and decayed mouse corpse found in storage room. Mouse feces found in storage room, cabinet under soda machine in lobby. Hole found in ceiling above kitchen exit door. A broken tile found with poison wedged in crack under employee hand sink. Storage area missing tiles.
- Soda machine dispenser in lobby had syrup/debris buildup. Bathrooms visibly dirty. Vents in walk-in coolers have visible dust build-up. Two-door reach-in freeze had large visible build-up of dust and debris on vents.
- Cardboard stuffed inside hood.
Dollar General Store #4527, 2422 W. Division St.
- Priority violations:
- Several containers of soaps and cleaners above single-service articles and oral medications.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Several areas of floor in retail unclean.
Everyday Thai LLC, 220 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No violations.
Golden Palace, 1313 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Rangoon found stored in a non-food-grade container.
- No date making found on cooked chicken in kitchen refrigerator by fryer.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Door between kitchen and front counter and door handles on kitchen equipment unclean.
- Inside the bottom of front counter unclean.
- Men’s restroom toilet leaving at the handle. Employee hand-washing station draining slow.
- Ice scoop handle found laying in the ice. Repeat violation.
- Lights above the dish area and prep table found not shielded.
- Nozzles on soda machine found unclean.
Holiday Inn – Peppertree Restaurant, 2720 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Slicer stored unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in reach-in cooler.
Holiday Inn – Terrace Lounge, 2720 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
McGee’s Coffee N Carwash, 1212 W. Kearney St.
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #51 Deli, 4228 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous items on salad bar not held at 41° or below.
- Potentially hazardous foods no held at 41° or below in dry storage area cooler.
- Expired foods found in walk-in cooler. Commercially prepared product use-by dates found listed inaccurately.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Seals on doors to walk-in cooler found torn or loose with light showing underneath.
- Floors in walk-in cooler and dry storage area unclean.
Sonic Drive-In of Springfield, MO, 1642 E. Republic Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Doors to coolers, floors, vents in coolers and bins holding clean dishes unclean.
March 22
Architect Coffee Company, 1604 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Interior of small ice machine in coffee bar unclean.
Arris’ Pizza, 1332 E. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods, including dressings, lasagna, olives and leafy greens, not being held at 41° or below.
- Numerous food bins, tubs, cutting boards and plates found with chips, crasks and other imperfections.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Doors, walls, floors and shelves unclean.
- Refrigerator door found broken and repaired with duct tape.
Black Sheep Restaurant, 209 E. Walnut St.
- Priority violations:
- Bucket of beef broth tested at 72° three and a half hours after prep.
Bois D’Arc School Cafeteria, 10315 W. State Highway T, Bois D’arc
- No violations.
Farmer’s Gastropub, 2620 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
La Hacienda, 1370 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Papi’s Cocina & Cantina, 808 S. Illinois Ave., Republic
- No violations.
Riksha, 222 Park Central N.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Floor tiles peeling up, allowing dirt build-up.
St. George’s Donuts, 3628 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Steak ‘n Shake, 3755 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Lettuce in top prep cooler tested at 52°/
- Two cracked half pans in use in reach-in cooler on cook line with hot dogs and chicken. Ice shield is cracked.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Screws holding ice shield and ice chute are rusting.
- No paper towels found at front-of-house hand sink.
The Coffee Ethic, 124 Park Central Square
- No violations.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3080 N. Kentwood Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener blade and can opener holder found unclean.
- Vegetable dicer found unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Back exterior door allows daylight along the bottom.
- Old date label sticker residue found on outside of containers.
- Employee personal items, food and drinks not stored in a designated area.
- Walk-in cooler door has a latch that sometimes prevents door from closing properly.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe, 3645 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Waffle House #448, 3135 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Spray nozzle found laying in the dish area on front counter. Repeat violation.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sanitizer concentration test kit expired.
- Employee drinks found without a lid and straw or a lid and handle.
- Inside of drawers under stove unclean.
March 23
Aldi Food Store #67, 421 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Arby’s Roast Beef Restaurant, 2225 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee went from touching front window and point-of-sale machine to food prep line without washing hands before putting on gloves.
Banter Brewing Co., 330 W. Plainview Rd.
- No violations.
Bellacino’s Pizza & Grinders, 4560 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not being held at 41° or below.
- Ice machine unclean.
Big Whiskey’s Republic, 900 N. Old Town Ave., Republic
- Priority violations:
- Food items cooked the day before still above 41° due to improper cooling method.
- Foods held on ice on cookline tested above 41°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No thermometer found in walk-in cooler.
- Floors behind and under equipment unclean.
Bowerman School, 2148 N. Douglas Ave.
- No violations.
Braum’s Ice Cream #273, 1401 W. Sunshine St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Casey’s General Store #3012, 2715 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Plastic containers of deli ham and turkey were not labeled with “use by” dates.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Drain under hand sink near mop sink is leaking into a cabinet.
- Floor in back room unclean.
Galloway Station, 1281 E. Republic Rd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Gerry Pool Republic Senior Friendship Center, 210 E. Hines St., Republic
- No violations.
Hy-Vee Deli Kitchen/Club Room, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Bag of spinach and two pans of sausage stored in top of prep cooler above fill lines tested at 52-68°. Should be 41° or below.
- Eggs on counter at grill area tested at 60°. Lettuce and sliced tomatoes tested at 50-52°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No hot water at deli hand sink.
- Tongs stored on table next to oven with grease build up. Sheet pan of fries stacked on top of another sheet pan with fries with no barrier between the two.
King’s Asian Chef, 1336 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Raw chicken stored over cooked beef in walk-in cooler. Shrimp stored over cooked noodles in sliding door cooler.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Time control logs for potentially hazardous foods not used.
Panera Bread, 2641 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Plaza Mexico, 4249 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Bowl of cheddar cheese sitting on counter tested at 77°.
- Evidence of mice found in front cabinets.
- Dish machine had empty containers of detergent and sanitizer.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Condenser tray in walk-in refrigerator hanging down on one end and dripping into a container on the floor.
- Chlorine test strips not available.
- Dish sprayer is constantly running and won’t shut off.
- Two 50-pound bags of rice and beans sitting on floor in dry storage area.
- Two open boxes of disposable cups found sitting on floor of dry storage area.
- No covered trash can found in women’s restroom.
Popeye’s #780, 3195 S. Campbell Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Smokin’ Bob’s BBQ, 2100 W. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Steak ‘n Shake, 2760 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Subway #36383, 2021 E. Independence St.
- No violations.
Taco Bell #004042, 2249 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Tacos El Gordo Numero #2 LLC, 5260 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Multiple bulbs in the kitchen area and walk-in freezer found without shields.
March 24
American Legion Post #639, 2660 S. Scenic Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No small probe thermometer available.
- No sanitizer test strips available.
Atrium Bakery Express, 1001 E. Primrose St.
- No violations.
Casey’s General Store #3871, 3661 W. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Condensate in front of walk-in freezer compressor and behind on ceiling and on floor.
- No hot water available in men’s restrooms.
Early Bird Breakfast Pub, 1717 E. Cherokee St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Food workers observed without beard restraints.
Immaculate Conception School, 3555 S. Fremont Ave.
- No violations.
McBride Elementary School, 5005 S. Farm Road 135
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
McDonald’s, 501 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Employee put on gloves to handle raw food product and then took them off to put on different gloves without washing hands.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Mop sink faucet leaking water when in operations. One of the men’s restroom sinks was not receiving adequate supply of water. One of the women’s restroom sinks was not working.
Price Cutter #17 Deli and Bakery, 1013 E. Us Highway 60 E., Republic.
- Priority violations:
- Foods in hot case held at temperatures below 135°.
- Not enough sanitizer in three-vat sink.
Price Cutter Plus #51 Deli, 4228 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Price Cutter Plus #51 Starbucks, 4228 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Containers of potentially hazardous products not time-marked.
Uncle Buck’s Coffee Shop, 1 Bass Pro Dr.
- No violations.
Uncle Buck’s Snack Bar, 1 Bass Pro Dr.
- Priority violations:
- Employee handled money with gloved hand and then proceeded to prep a pulled pork sandwich.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Corn dogs were not time-marked.
Watkins School, 732 W. Talmage St.
- No violations.
Willard Intermediate School North, 407 S. Farmer Rd., Willard
- No violations.