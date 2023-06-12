GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes a restaurant trying to pass off a pork tenderloin as a chicken-fried steak.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from June 5-10:
June 5
Aramark-Chase, 303 E. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Braum’s Ice Cream #275, 4125 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Cream cheese observed sitting at room temperature, tested at 74°. Should be 41° or below.
Cedars Restaurant, 3322 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Coleslaw in ice bath tested at 57°.
Chipotle Mexican Grill #1090, 1211 E. Saint Louis St.
- No violations.
Gunny’s Mill, 1414 W. Farm Rd. 102
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ice machine chute unclean.
- Mop head stored in mop sink.
- Kitchen hand-washing sink found blocked.
Harter House – Deli/Meat, 421 E. Old Route 66, Strafford
- Priority violations:
- Multiple deli meats and cheeses not date-labeled.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hand sink found not accessible by employees.
- Foods in walk-in freezer being stored on the floor. Single-use articles found stored on the floor of deli prep area.
- Old raw meat particles and juices found throughout the prep area on walls and floor. Meat grinder station unclean with raw pieces of meat on shelves and all over the floor.
- Leaking condensation pipe observed in walk-in cooler.
Hemingway’s, 1 Bass Pro Dr.
- Priority violations:
- Cocktail sauce tested at 48°, salsa at 44° and mayonnaise at 45°.
Kum & Go #483, 2404 E. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Five boxes of Airborne tabs expired in December of 2022 found.
Love’s Travel Stop & Country Stores, Inc., 400 N. State Highway 125, Strafford
- No violations.
McDonald’s, 1221 E. Kingsley St.
- No violations.
Smokin Bobs BBQ, 3309 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Sunshine Lanes – Bar and Snack Bar, 1500 W. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations.
- Empty one-door prep cooler test at 45°.
USA Investments MO214, 125 S. State Highway 125, Strafford
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hand sink filled with empty spray bottle and other items.
- Drink stored on the floor in walk-in cooler and customer aisle.
West Bypass Eagle Stop, 3459 W. Division St.
- Priority violations:
- Ammonia sanitizer in three-vat sink did not have enough sanitizer in it because the container was empty.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Seal on walk-in beverage cooler was in poor repair.
- Battery-powered paper towel dispenser in back area was nonoperational.
June 6
Houlihan’s North, 2431 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Hand sanitizers found stored above pitchers of drinks.
- Spray bottles found not labeled.
- Vegetable slicer unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Old date labeling sticker residue on the outside of food containers.
Huey Magoo’s, 3352 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Leslie’s Mexican Supermarket – Restaurant, 216 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Bobacoa test at 109° and carnitas at 110°.
- Multiple prepared foods in walk-in cooler not properly date labeled.
Lorena’s Cafe, 513 N. West Bypass
- Priority violations:
- Prep refrigerator was running at 55°.
- Drain flies and spider found behind the ice machine.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Paper towel dispenser at main hand sink work intermittently.
- Menu offers chicken-fried steak, but restaurant is serving pork tenderloin instead.
- Men’s restroom door does not self-close.
- Shelves in walk-in refrigerator as well as counters in kitchen unclean.
- Cook had a long beard with no retraint.
- Condensation dripping into walk-in freezer and had a moderate ice buildup.
- Open styrofoam cup partially full found on shelf in dry storage area.
- Few areas found with broken floor tiles in kitchen and near dish-washing area.
- Floor in dry storage area and parts of the kitcehn unclean.
Pita Pit of Springfield, 3233 E. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No non-expired sanitizer test kits available.
- Label residue found on outside of food container.
Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Coleslaw tested at 48° and ambient air at 48°. Coleslaw, tomato, bologna, ground beef and shrimp thrown away.
June 7
Avanzare Italian Dining, 1908 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 2305 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener blade unclean.
- Vegetable slicer and icer stored unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Back exterior kitchen door allows daylight along the bottom.
- Soda machines along the upper back splash area unclean.
Jimmy John’s #816, 2645 N. Kansas Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Large bag of sugar stored on the floor of walk-in freezer.
- Meat pans on shelf stacked before dry.
Kum & Go #1484, 1211 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple Frito’s Cheese Dip cans had large dents.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Back door leading outside had degraded weather stripping, allowing light to shine through.
Quality Inn and Suites North, 2745 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not being kept at or below 41°, including yogurt at 52° and cream cheese at 51°.
The Dive on Patton, 313 S. Patton Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee observed without a beard net.
The Golden Girl Run Club, 137 Park Central Square
- Priority violations:
- Reach-in cooler tested at 48°. Cream cheese in cooler tested at 48°. Cream cheese and liquid eggs discarded.
Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium, 500 W. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
June 8
23-FG Farmer’s Market-Freedom Farms, 38 S. Main St., Fair Grove
- No violations.
Chabom Teas & Spices, 209 E. Commercial St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sanitizer test strips expired.
C-Street Farmers Market, 321 E. Commercial St.
- No violations.
Down South Fried Fish Co., food truck
- Priority violations:
- Fish held in bucket at room temperature tested at 45°.
- Fish cooked in fryer held at 115° under warming light.
- Tartar sauce held at 51° in refrigerator.
- Tartar sauce not marked with discard date.
Sonic Drive-In, 411 S. Miller Rd., Willard
- Nonpriority violations:
- Inside and outside of ice machine unclean.
- Three employees with long hair only pulled back in a ponytail.
- Cold water was not operational at three-vat sink by drive-up window.
- Floor in walk-in refrigeration, freezer and other areas of kitchen floor unclean.
June 9
Beth’s Bake Shoppe & Tea Room, 1645 W. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Burger King #28213, 425 N. West Bypass
- No violations.
Lorena’s Cafe, 513 N. West Bypass
- Restaurant was closed despite posted hours.
Mansion at Elfindale, 1707 S. Fort Ave.
- No violations.
Nawab’s, 3654 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous food not properly cold-held. Onion and tomato sauce held at 48° on make table.
June 10
Not’cho Ordinary Taco, 440 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Main prep cooler holding potentially hazardous foods above 41°. Repeat violation.