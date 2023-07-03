GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes shoes on a food shelf.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from June 19-23:

June 26

Fire & Ice Restaurant – Oasis Convention Center, 2546 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Multiple light shields found in bad repair in the dishwasher area. Missing ceiling tiles found in the hall.

McDonald’s – Battlefield #33174, 4022 W. Republic Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Observed flies in the kitchen landing on food contact surfaces. Traps were full.
    • Fry cook observed wearing multiple bracelets and a watch.

Missouri Mike’s BBQ, 2833 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Floor under and beside ice machine unclean.
    • Indirect drain for three-vat sink near ice machine is not properly aligned and is spilling onto the floor.
    • A few areas of wall found in poor repair under three-vat sink and under soda storage.

Oasis Conference Center, 2546 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Bottom of back exterior door allows sunlight through.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2631 E. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

June 27

5 Spice China Grill, 2058 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Subway #15137, 4126 S. Kansas Expy.

  • No violations.

June 28

Binh Tay Market Inn, 1418 W. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

El Venero, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard

  • Priority violations:
    • Number of food items were missing “use by” dates, including refried beans, cooked pork, chile rellenos, imitation crab and more.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Dish sprayer and hot water at three-vat sink found leaking.
    • Hole found in side of on compartment of three-vat sink.
    • Pair of shoes found being stored on a can rack with canned goods.
    • Some shelves by chip storage, vents in restrooms and some shelves below the drive-thru window were found unclean.
    • Bottom exterior portion of walk-in refrigerator is corroded and in poor repair.

Flaming Wok, 711 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple items in walk-in cooler and single-door refrigerator found without date labeling.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Walk-in cooler vents unclean.

La Habana Vieja, 220 E. Commercial St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No sanitizer test strips available.

Simple Simon’s Pizza of Springfield, 1317 W. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

June 29

Andy’s Frozen Custard, 2119 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Plastic food containers found stored with chips and cracks.

Ash Grove Pool Concession, 310 E. Parkway St., Ash Grove

  • No violations.

Creamy Sweet’s, 1037 E. Township St., Republic

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No sanitizer for dishes.

Garbo’s Pizzeria – Chesterfield Village, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employees observed not washing hands after drinking from cup.
    • Two-door cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 42-44°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Hole found in cabinet beneath hand sink upstairs.

Krab Kingz, 3014 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Love’s Travel Stop Hardee’s, 400 N. State Highway 125, Strafford

  • No violations.

Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Strafford Sports Center, LLC, 9007 E. Evergreen St., Strafford

  • No violations.

Tortilleria Perches, LLC, 1601 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Two-door prep table’s ambient are tested at 55°. Sour cream tested at 55°, three containers of shredded beef at 50°, 55° and 51°, ground beef at 56°, lettuce at 54° and tomatoes at 55°.

Travel Centers of the Ozarks, Inc., 225 E. Evergreen St., Strafford

  • No violations.

White Oak Mo. 217, 1550 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

June 30

Pampa Empanadas, 3302 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Taco Bell #036223, 2047 E. Independence St.

  • No violations.