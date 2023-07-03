GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes shoes on a food shelf.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from June 19-23:
June 26
Fire & Ice Restaurant – Oasis Convention Center, 2546 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Multiple light shields found in bad repair in the dishwasher area. Missing ceiling tiles found in the hall.
McDonald’s – Battlefield #33174, 4022 W. Republic Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Observed flies in the kitchen landing on food contact surfaces. Traps were full.
- Fry cook observed wearing multiple bracelets and a watch.
Missouri Mike’s BBQ, 2833 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Floor under and beside ice machine unclean.
- Indirect drain for three-vat sink near ice machine is not properly aligned and is spilling onto the floor.
- A few areas of wall found in poor repair under three-vat sink and under soda storage.
Oasis Conference Center, 2546 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Bottom of back exterior door allows sunlight through.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 2631 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
June 27
5 Spice China Grill, 2058 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Subway #15137, 4126 S. Kansas Expy.
- No violations.
June 28
Binh Tay Market Inn, 1418 W. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
El Venero, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard
- Priority violations:
- Number of food items were missing “use by” dates, including refried beans, cooked pork, chile rellenos, imitation crab and more.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Dish sprayer and hot water at three-vat sink found leaking.
- Hole found in side of on compartment of three-vat sink.
- Pair of shoes found being stored on a can rack with canned goods.
- Some shelves by chip storage, vents in restrooms and some shelves below the drive-thru window were found unclean.
- Bottom exterior portion of walk-in refrigerator is corroded and in poor repair.
Flaming Wok, 711 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple items in walk-in cooler and single-door refrigerator found without date labeling.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Walk-in cooler vents unclean.
La Habana Vieja, 220 E. Commercial St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No sanitizer test strips available.
Simple Simon’s Pizza of Springfield, 1317 W. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
June 29
Andy’s Frozen Custard, 2119 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Plastic food containers found stored with chips and cracks.
Ash Grove Pool Concession, 310 E. Parkway St., Ash Grove
- No violations.
Creamy Sweet’s, 1037 E. Township St., Republic
- Nonpriority violations:
- No sanitizer for dishes.
Garbo’s Pizzeria – Chesterfield Village, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.
- Priority violations:
- Employees observed not washing hands after drinking from cup.
- Two-door cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 42-44°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hole found in cabinet beneath hand sink upstairs.
Krab Kingz, 3014 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Love’s Travel Stop Hardee’s, 400 N. State Highway 125, Strafford
- No violations.
Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Strafford Sports Center, LLC, 9007 E. Evergreen St., Strafford
- No violations.
Tortilleria Perches, LLC, 1601 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Two-door prep table’s ambient are tested at 55°. Sour cream tested at 55°, three containers of shredded beef at 50°, 55° and 51°, ground beef at 56°, lettuce at 54° and tomatoes at 55°.
Travel Centers of the Ozarks, Inc., 225 E. Evergreen St., Strafford
- No violations.
White Oak Mo. 217, 1550 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
June 30
Pampa Empanadas, 3302 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Taco Bell #036223, 2047 E. Independence St.
- No violations.