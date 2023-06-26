GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup is a quiet one due to Juneteenth and good food safety practices.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from June 19-23:

June 19

No health code insprections on Juneteenth.

June 20

Binh Tay Market Inn, 1418 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Reach-in cooler ambient air temperature tested at 50°. Tofu and sausage tested at 49°.

Braum’s Ice Cream #273, 1401 W. Sunshine St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Underside of drive-through window and customer self-service soda nozzles unclean.

Braum’s Ice Cream #274, 604 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Multiple staff preparing food without hair restraints.

Bricktown Brewery, 2040 E. Independence St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Lettuce at the make table tested at 57°.

Hardees, 3465 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Front Coke refrigerator was running warm and milk and chocolate milk tested at 48° and 46°.
    • Eight pans of cooked sausage in walk-in refrigerator not properly labeled with “use by” dates.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Insect control device found installed near sandwich prep area and above wrappers for sandwiches.
    • Mop sink has peeling paint and some grout on kitchen floor is badly eroded.
    • Some areas of floor were unclean.

Hemingways’s, 1 Bass Pro Dr.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Misaki, 1635 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Missouri Farmhouse Cafe LLC, 1537 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple items found with no proper date labeling.
    • Kitchen prep table found holding potentially hazardous products at 68° and 73°.
    • Server station prep table found holding potentially hazardous products at 49° to 51°
    • In walk-in cooler, skewer of lamb found placed on top of tomatoes.
    • Employee drinks found without a lid and straw or lid and handle on top of a prep table cutting board.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Food in pots and in manufacturer box found stored on the floor of the walk-in.
    • Employee kitchen hand-washing sink found with a plate and food debris inside.
    • Half of the facility’s cold-hold units did not have thermometers in them.
    • Seal on the door of the double-door stainless refrigerator along the back wall was damaged.

Ocean Zen, 4117 S. National Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Unapproved drink found on make table without lid or straw.

Popeye’s #780, 3195 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No hot water at hand sink next to fryers. Water tested at 70°.
    • Condensate build-up found below freezer compressor.
    • Floor tile under fryers and in fryer area has large holes where grease and water is accumulating.

Price Cutter Plus #50 – Ruby Jeans, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee found without hair restraint.

Residence Inn, 1303 E. Kingsley St.

  • No violations.

Rib Crib #18, 1720 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Walk-in cooler tested at 50°. All potentially hazardous foods found at improper temperatures were thrown out.

Sonic Drive-In, 2605 W. Republic Rd.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Taco Bell, 520 N. Eastgate Ave.

  • No violations.

Tacos El Champu, 1342 W. Sunshine St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • Priority violations:
    • Prep cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 44-51°

Towne Place Suites, 2009 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Whataburger #1279, 2355 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Half of the facility’s cold-hold units did not have thermometers in them.

June 21

AM PM Food Mart – Phillips 66, 2720 W. Kearney St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Burger King, 2138 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple potentially hazardous foods not held at 41° or below: black forest ham tested at 56°, lettuce at 46° and liquid egg at 58°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Hole found in the wall near mop sink and a ceiling above the fryer had a missing ceiling tile.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 726 W. Kearney St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Outside of the ice scooper holder unclean.
    • Area behind soda nozzle unclean.

Kingdom Coffee & Cycles, 211 S. Market Ave.

  • No violations.

McDonald’s, 1607 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Backsplash areas of chill machine and fountain machine in the drive-thru area unclean.
    • Dead cockroach found on the walk-in floor.
    • Food debris on the floors underneath the equipment.

Price Cutter #12 Deli, 712 W. Commercial St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee observed handling food with gloved hands, stopping to help customer and then going back to handling food without washing hands and putting on new gloves.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee belongings in different areas of the deli.
    • Deli did not have thin probe thermometer.
    • Sanitizer test kit found expired.
    • Breading for deli products found in manufacture box stored directly on the floor.

Price Cutter #34 Deli, 1831 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Several packages of ham and ribs found that were beyond their “use by” dates.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Blast chiller and deep fryer have been broken and unused for at least a year.
    • A few boxes of single-service items found sitting on the floor of the back storage area.
    • Number of areas of floor unclean.

Rib Crib #18, 1720 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Issues from June 20 inspection addressed.
  • No new violations.

Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

June 22

Krab Kingz, 3014 S. National Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Dish machine not properly sanitizing.

Missouri Farmhouse Cafe LLC, 1537 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Previous issues addressed.
  • No new violations.

June 23

Fast-N-Friendly / Battlefield #15, 3015 S. Scenic Ave.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • Priority violations:
    • Ware and utensils not being sanitized after cleaning.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No probe thermometer available for cook.
    • Gap found at the bottom of the back door in kitchen and on front doors where the doors meet.

Happy China, 820 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Knives being stored unclean on magnetic strip holder.

Hardees, 1444 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Hardees, 3465 W. Chestnut Expy.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Popeye’s #780, 3195 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Coolant line in freezer is exposed, causing condensate to build up below the compressor.
    • Floor tile under fryers and fryer area has large holes where grease and water is accumulating.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 900 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • No violations.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 4127 S. Kansas Expy.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Subway #32042, 3520 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Knife dip chlorine solution had no sanitizer in it.

Tacos El Champu, 1342 W. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.