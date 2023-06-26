GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup is a quiet one due to Juneteenth and good food safety practices.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from June 19-23:
June 19
No health code insprections on Juneteenth.
June 20
Binh Tay Market Inn, 1418 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Reach-in cooler ambient air temperature tested at 50°. Tofu and sausage tested at 49°.
Braum’s Ice Cream #273, 1401 W. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Underside of drive-through window and customer self-service soda nozzles unclean.
Braum’s Ice Cream #274, 604 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Multiple staff preparing food without hair restraints.
Bricktown Brewery, 2040 E. Independence St.
- Priority violations:
- Lettuce at the make table tested at 57°.
Hardees, 3465 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Front Coke refrigerator was running warm and milk and chocolate milk tested at 48° and 46°.
- Eight pans of cooked sausage in walk-in refrigerator not properly labeled with “use by” dates.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Insect control device found installed near sandwich prep area and above wrappers for sandwiches.
- Mop sink has peeling paint and some grout on kitchen floor is badly eroded.
- Some areas of floor were unclean.
Hemingways’s, 1 Bass Pro Dr.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Misaki, 1635 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Missouri Farmhouse Cafe LLC, 1537 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple items found with no proper date labeling.
- Kitchen prep table found holding potentially hazardous products at 68° and 73°.
- Server station prep table found holding potentially hazardous products at 49° to 51°
- In walk-in cooler, skewer of lamb found placed on top of tomatoes.
- Employee drinks found without a lid and straw or lid and handle on top of a prep table cutting board.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Food in pots and in manufacturer box found stored on the floor of the walk-in.
- Employee kitchen hand-washing sink found with a plate and food debris inside.
- Half of the facility’s cold-hold units did not have thermometers in them.
- Seal on the door of the double-door stainless refrigerator along the back wall was damaged.
Ocean Zen, 4117 S. National Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Unapproved drink found on make table without lid or straw.
Popeye’s #780, 3195 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No hot water at hand sink next to fryers. Water tested at 70°.
- Condensate build-up found below freezer compressor.
- Floor tile under fryers and in fryer area has large holes where grease and water is accumulating.
Price Cutter Plus #50 – Ruby Jeans, 3260 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee found without hair restraint.
Residence Inn, 1303 E. Kingsley St.
- No violations.
Rib Crib #18, 1720 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Walk-in cooler tested at 50°. All potentially hazardous foods found at improper temperatures were thrown out.
Sonic Drive-In, 2605 W. Republic Rd.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Taco Bell, 520 N. Eastgate Ave.
- No violations.
Tacos El Champu, 1342 W. Sunshine St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- Priority violations:
- Prep cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 44-51°
Towne Place Suites, 2009 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Whataburger #1279, 2355 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Half of the facility’s cold-hold units did not have thermometers in them.
June 21
AM PM Food Mart – Phillips 66, 2720 W. Kearney St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Burger King, 2138 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple potentially hazardous foods not held at 41° or below: black forest ham tested at 56°, lettuce at 46° and liquid egg at 58°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hole found in the wall near mop sink and a ceiling above the fryer had a missing ceiling tile.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 726 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Outside of the ice scooper holder unclean.
- Area behind soda nozzle unclean.
Kingdom Coffee & Cycles, 211 S. Market Ave.
- No violations.
McDonald’s, 1607 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Backsplash areas of chill machine and fountain machine in the drive-thru area unclean.
- Dead cockroach found on the walk-in floor.
- Food debris on the floors underneath the equipment.
Price Cutter #12 Deli, 712 W. Commercial St.
- Priority violations:
- Employee observed handling food with gloved hands, stopping to help customer and then going back to handling food without washing hands and putting on new gloves.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee belongings in different areas of the deli.
- Deli did not have thin probe thermometer.
- Sanitizer test kit found expired.
- Breading for deli products found in manufacture box stored directly on the floor.
Price Cutter #34 Deli, 1831 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Several packages of ham and ribs found that were beyond their “use by” dates.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Blast chiller and deep fryer have been broken and unused for at least a year.
- A few boxes of single-service items found sitting on the floor of the back storage area.
- Number of areas of floor unclean.
Rib Crib #18, 1720 S. Campbell Ave.
- Issues from June 20 inspection addressed.
- No new violations.
Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
June 22
Krab Kingz, 3014 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Dish machine not properly sanitizing.
Missouri Farmhouse Cafe LLC, 1537 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Previous issues addressed.
- No new violations.
June 23
Fast-N-Friendly / Battlefield #15, 3015 S. Scenic Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- Priority violations:
- Ware and utensils not being sanitized after cleaning.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No probe thermometer available for cook.
- Gap found at the bottom of the back door in kitchen and on front doors where the doors meet.
Happy China, 820 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Knives being stored unclean on magnetic strip holder.
Hardees, 1444 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Hardees, 3465 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Popeye’s #780, 3195 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Coolant line in freezer is exposed, causing condensate to build up below the compressor.
- Floor tile under fryers and fryer area has large holes where grease and water is accumulating.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 900 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 4127 S. Kansas Expy.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Subway #32042, 3520 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Knife dip chlorine solution had no sanitizer in it.
Tacos El Champu, 1342 W. Sunshine St.
- No violations.