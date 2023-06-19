GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes live cockroaches and discontinued corn dogs.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from June 12-16:

June 12

Ash Grove Eagle Stop, 707 E. Boone St., Ash Grove

  • Priority violations:
    • Prep refrigerator found running at 55°. Sliced tomatoes on counter without ice tested at 55°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No thermometer in prep refrigerator.
    • Floor in the overstock closet unclean.

El Sombrero, 1529 W. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Fish stored under chicken in low cooler. Chicken and beef stored next to vegetables in top of prep cooler.
    • Two half-pans of queso sitting at room temperature tested at 67-69°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Bar glasses being washed, then sanitized. Need to be rinsed between.

Korner Mart, 100 E. Boone St., Ash Grove

  • Priority violations:
    • Hot dogs and tornadoes on roller grill tested at 110-112°.
    • Build-up of dried food debris found on slicer.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Kitchen floor has places that are missing paint.

McDonald’s, 2115 E. Independence St.

  • No violations.

Misaki, 1635 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Live roaches found around cook link, hand-wash station and back storage area by walk-in cooler. A reinspection was scheduled.
    • Sushi rice that is on-time control found without documentation.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ice scoop handle was found lying in the ice.
    • Area behind cook line and employee hand-washing sink found unclean.
    • Wall next to salad bar and protective shielding above salad bar unclean.

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3105 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Open energy drink found in food preparation area.

Select Specialty Hospital, 1630 E. Primrose St.

  • No violations.

Sonic Drive-In, 2605 W. Republic Rd.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Build-up of grease and debris found on non-food contact surfaces equipment such as vent hood filters, fryers, sides of prep coolers, doors of equipment and areas around equipment.
    • Ice machine leaking onto floor.
    • Timer not set for tater tots under heat lamp. Tested at 122°.

Super 8 Motel, 3034 S. Moulder Ave.

  • No violations.

June 13

Crosstown Barbecue, 1331 E. Division St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Hot holding of cheese found at 100°.
    • Knives found stored with handles chipped and melted.
    • Stainless fridge held cooked items not properly date-marked.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee hand-washing sink by three-vat sink had very low water pressure.
    • Over door found not firmly attached to oven.

White River Conference Center, 500 W. Sunshine St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Fan shield in walk-in beverage cooler unclean.

June 14

417 Charcuterie, 2673 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

AM PM Food Mart – Phillips 66, 2720 W. Kearney St.

  • No violations.

Chick-Fil-A, 425 W. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Fast-N-Friendly / Battlefield #15, 3015 S. Scenic Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Kitchen cooler holding potentially hazardous foods above 41°. Shredded cheese, turkey, ham and hot dogs tested at 56-57°.
    • Bleach solution in wiping cloth buckets had double the correct about of chlorine.
    • Breakfast pizza in pizza case tested at 114°. Needs to be 135° or above.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No small probe thermometer available for cook’s use.
    • No sanitizer test strips available.
    • Flies found in kitchen and around hot hold case. Ants found at back door and crawling on discard food bin.
    • Gap found at the bottom of the kitchen back door.

Fruity Patooties, 1926 S. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 215 E. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Containers of max and cheese in walk-in cooler not date-marked.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Leak present on left faucet in three-compartment sink.
    • Fan in walk-in cooler covered in dust and/or debris.

Northview Senior Center, 301 E. Talmage St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Sanitizer test kits expired.

Qdoba Mexican Grill, 4127 S. Kansas Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Chopped steak and chicken in main steam table, small steam table and hot hold unit tested below 135°.
    • Several quarter pans on clean dish rack unclean.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Build-up of grease on vent hood, frame and areas around grills.

Secret Sandwich Shop LLC, 208 W. McDaniel St.

  • No violations.

Sonic Drive-In, 411 S. Miller Rd., Willard

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Travellers House Coffee, 2151 W. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

June 15

Ash Grove Eagle Stop, 707 E. Boone St., Ash Grove

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Ash Grove Pool Concession, 310 E. Parkway St., Ash Grove

  • Priority violations:
    • Hot water heater not operational. Hot dogs, corndogs, etc. discontinued.
    • Four bottles of snow cone syrup being stored on shelf below motor oil and cleaners.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Hot water heater was not operational, causing faucet to not get hot enough.
    • Gap found under door to concessions stand.

Mary K’z Kountry Kreations, 3025 N Farm Road 75, Bois D’Arc

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Some areas of floor and shelves unclean.
    • Cans in dry storage area unclean.

Mustang Tobacco Shop, 1410 E. Kearney St.

  • No violations.

Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Sonic Drive-In #6828, 729 W. Sunshine St.

  • No violations.

Sunshine 1 Inc., 1207 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Bleach stored over single-use cups and foil on customer shelving.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Soda nozzles on soda machines unclean.

Walmart Neighborhood Market #2839 Deli/Bakery, 444 W. Grand St.

  • No violations.

June 16

Misaki, 1635 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • No violations.

Residence Inn, 1303 E. Kingsley St.

  • No violations.