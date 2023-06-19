GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes live cockroaches and discontinued corn dogs.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from June 12-16:
June 12
Ash Grove Eagle Stop, 707 E. Boone St., Ash Grove
- Priority violations:
- Prep refrigerator found running at 55°. Sliced tomatoes on counter without ice tested at 55°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No thermometer in prep refrigerator.
- Floor in the overstock closet unclean.
El Sombrero, 1529 W. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Fish stored under chicken in low cooler. Chicken and beef stored next to vegetables in top of prep cooler.
- Two half-pans of queso sitting at room temperature tested at 67-69°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Bar glasses being washed, then sanitized. Need to be rinsed between.
Korner Mart, 100 E. Boone St., Ash Grove
- Priority violations:
- Hot dogs and tornadoes on roller grill tested at 110-112°.
- Build-up of dried food debris found on slicer.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Kitchen floor has places that are missing paint.
McDonald’s, 2115 E. Independence St.
- No violations.
Misaki, 1635 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Live roaches found around cook link, hand-wash station and back storage area by walk-in cooler. A reinspection was scheduled.
- Sushi rice that is on-time control found without documentation.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ice scoop handle was found lying in the ice.
- Area behind cook line and employee hand-washing sink found unclean.
- Wall next to salad bar and protective shielding above salad bar unclean.
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 3105 S. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Open energy drink found in food preparation area.
Select Specialty Hospital, 1630 E. Primrose St.
- No violations.
Sonic Drive-In, 2605 W. Republic Rd.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Build-up of grease and debris found on non-food contact surfaces equipment such as vent hood filters, fryers, sides of prep coolers, doors of equipment and areas around equipment.
- Ice machine leaking onto floor.
- Timer not set for tater tots under heat lamp. Tested at 122°.
Super 8 Motel, 3034 S. Moulder Ave.
- No violations.
June 13
Crosstown Barbecue, 1331 E. Division St.
- Priority violations:
- Hot holding of cheese found at 100°.
- Knives found stored with handles chipped and melted.
- Stainless fridge held cooked items not properly date-marked.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee hand-washing sink by three-vat sink had very low water pressure.
- Over door found not firmly attached to oven.
White River Conference Center, 500 W. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Fan shield in walk-in beverage cooler unclean.
June 14
417 Charcuterie, 2673 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
AM PM Food Mart – Phillips 66, 2720 W. Kearney St.
- No violations.
Chick-Fil-A, 425 W. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Fast-N-Friendly / Battlefield #15, 3015 S. Scenic Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Kitchen cooler holding potentially hazardous foods above 41°. Shredded cheese, turkey, ham and hot dogs tested at 56-57°.
- Bleach solution in wiping cloth buckets had double the correct about of chlorine.
- Breakfast pizza in pizza case tested at 114°. Needs to be 135° or above.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No small probe thermometer available for cook’s use.
- No sanitizer test strips available.
- Flies found in kitchen and around hot hold case. Ants found at back door and crawling on discard food bin.
- Gap found at the bottom of the kitchen back door.
Fruity Patooties, 1926 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 215 E. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Containers of max and cheese in walk-in cooler not date-marked.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Leak present on left faucet in three-compartment sink.
- Fan in walk-in cooler covered in dust and/or debris.
Northview Senior Center, 301 E. Talmage St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sanitizer test kits expired.
Qdoba Mexican Grill, 4127 S. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Chopped steak and chicken in main steam table, small steam table and hot hold unit tested below 135°.
- Several quarter pans on clean dish rack unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Build-up of grease on vent hood, frame and areas around grills.
Secret Sandwich Shop LLC, 208 W. McDaniel St.
- No violations.
Sonic Drive-In, 411 S. Miller Rd., Willard
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Travellers House Coffee, 2151 W. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
June 15
Ash Grove Eagle Stop, 707 E. Boone St., Ash Grove
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Ash Grove Pool Concession, 310 E. Parkway St., Ash Grove
- Priority violations:
- Hot water heater not operational. Hot dogs, corndogs, etc. discontinued.
- Four bottles of snow cone syrup being stored on shelf below motor oil and cleaners.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hot water heater was not operational, causing faucet to not get hot enough.
- Gap found under door to concessions stand.
Mary K’z Kountry Kreations, 3025 N Farm Road 75, Bois D’Arc
- Nonpriority violations:
- Some areas of floor and shelves unclean.
- Cans in dry storage area unclean.
Mustang Tobacco Shop, 1410 E. Kearney St.
- No violations.
Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Sonic Drive-In #6828, 729 W. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Sunshine 1 Inc., 1207 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Bleach stored over single-use cups and foil on customer shelving.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Soda nozzles on soda machines unclean.
Walmart Neighborhood Market #2839 Deli/Bakery, 444 W. Grand St.
- No violations.
June 16
Misaki, 1635 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Residence Inn, 1303 E. Kingsley St.
- No violations.