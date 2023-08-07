SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup sees improvement in the previous week’s offenders.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from July 31- Aug 4:
July 31
ARBY’S ROAST BEEF RESTAURANT – 1416 W Kearney St.
- Priority Violations Found: 0
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 3
- Exterior doors on the North, East and back of kitchen you can see daylight along the bottom.
- Mops found stored in the mop sink. Education given.
- Employee hand sink across from three vat sink found draining slowly.
CLASSIC ROCK COFFEE – 1900 W Sunset St.
- Priority item corrected: Front of house prep cooler now below 41F as required.
- Priority Violations Found: 0
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 0
CREASIAN – 501 W Chestnut Expy.
- Priority Violations Found: 3
- Large Bin of noodles in walk-in cooler not date marked. Bin of cooked chicken not date marked. Fried Chicken bin not date marked. Education Provided. Corrected on site.
- Bin of fried chicken tested at 61F. An additional bin of fried chicken tested at 62F. Crab Rangoon tested at 59F. Egg rolls tested at 70 F. All items were left out on the countertop. All items were voluntarily discarded. Education Provided.
- Meat slicer had a large chunk of expired chicken left inside it. Visually dirty and was not cleaned after use. Corrected on site. Education Provided.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 1
- Large amount of grease build up on the hood system. Large amount of grease and dirt between the fryer and stove. Walk In Cooler #2 fans were dirty. Education Provided.
KORIYA – 4121 S Fremont Ave.
- Priority Violations Found: 1
- Observed not properly date marking a PHF when the chicken prepared two days prior had not been marked with the 7-day discard date. Education provided at the time of inspection.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 0
THE BIG BISCUIT – 3620 S Campbell Ave.
- Priority Violations Found: 1
- Observed knives being stored unclean on magnetic strip holder when it’s required to be stored clean to sight and touch. Knives pulled from service to be properly cleaned.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 0
THE WOK ON SCENIC – 4153 S Scenic Ave.
- Priority Violations Found: 2
- Observed: Sanitizer solution over 200 ppm chlorine in wiping cloth solution. Employee corrected to 100 ppm chlorine, education provided. Corrected on-site.
- Chicken (white meat) in the steam table at 114-117F. Keep hot food above 135F. Chicken voluntarily discarded. Egg rolls and dark meat chicken all above 135F as required. Corrected on-site.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 0
August 1
BREAK TIME – 1545 W Republic Rd.
- Priority item corrected; open case cooler now below 41F as required.
- Priority Violations Found: 0
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 0
BUBBA’S BBQ – 504 N West Bypass
- All violations listed on routine inspection remain corrected, except for a hole beside the mop sink needs repaired.
- Priority Violations Found: 0
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 1
- There is a small hole beside mop sink and some fiberglass reinforced paneling is loose from wall.
HY-VEE – BAKERY/RETAIL – 1720 W Battlefield Rd.
- Priority Violations Found: 2
- Observed: Dough scale in poor repair. Replace.
- Open case end cap cooler B15 holding potentially hazardous baked food items at 43-44F. The manager agrees to place a work order immediately.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 1
- Walk-in freezer has ice/condensation on the bottom of compressor fans and line. Do not store food items under unit until repaired.
HY-VEE – ITALIAN & CHINESE – 1720 W Battlefield Rd.
- Priority Violations Found: 1
- Several dirty pans were stored on a clean rack. Corrected on-site by re-washing and sanitizing.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 3
- Several hibachi spatulas stored in room temperature water. Cook removed spatulas and got a new empty pan with no water. If water is used it must stay above 135F. Corrected on-site.
- Vent hood and vent hood filters have a build up of grease. Clean more frequently.
- Cold water is not mixing through mixing valve, employees cannot hold hands comfortably under water to wash as it is too hot. Cold water should mix in through the mixing valve.
HY-VEE CONVENIENCE STORE – 1720 W. Battlefield Rd
- Priority Violations Found: 1
- Open case grab-and-go cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 43-44F. Manager agrees to move items to walk-in cooler and place a work order.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 0
HY-VEE DELI KITCHEN/CLUB ROOM – 1720 W Battlefield Rd.
- Priority Violations Found: 0
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 2
- Gap at bottom corner and side of deli door. Daylight is coming through. Door should be tight-fitting to prevent pest entry.
- Food debris and other items on the floor and wall juncture and beneath equipment. Increase cleaning frequency.
JIMMY’S EGG – 3837 S Campbell Ave.
- Items corrected from routine inspection:
- Hot water now available at second hand sink.
- Back door has been replaced and is now tight-fitting.
- Wait staff diced tomatoes are now being stored in the fruit cooler.
- Staff is washing hands when required.
- Priority Violations Found: 0
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 0
THE FARMHOUSE BAR & GRILL – 125 W Main St.
- Priority Violations Found: 0
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 1
- There was a flat of raw shell eggs on upper shelf of prep refrigerator above some bagged cheese. This was promptly relocated by staff.
August 2
BLACK SHEEP – 2160 W Chesterfield Blvd.
- Priority Violations Found: 1
- Employee arrived for work, entered kitchen, removed backpack and put gloves on without washing hands. Education provided. Employee removed gloves and washed hands correctly. Corrected on-site.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 4
- Condensate and ice build up on the bottom of the compressor in the walk-in freezer. Do not store food under the unit until repaired. Manager stated another repair company has been contacted and is scheduled to look at the unit. Repeat.
- Vent hood filters, vent hood frame, sides of fryers and beneath grill have grease build-up. Increase cleaning frequency. Repeat.
- Dish racks have build up and are beginning to be in poor repair. Replace.
- Duct leaking in front of the prep cooler in the kitchen and the roof leaking near the fresh prep area by the table with the steam unit. Repair by next routine inspection.
SCHULTZ & DOOLEY’S – 2210 W Chesterfield Blvd.
- Priority Violations Found: 1
- Flies and gnats observed in dry storage room around soiled wiping cloths; flies observed in kitchen. Eliminate harborage conditions by putting cleaning schedule in place and contact pest control.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 3
- Fly sticks stored over dishes and prep tables, hanging from ceiling. Both moved at time of inspection. Place where stick is not over dishes, prep tables/food prep areas, food or food contact surfaces. Corrected on-site.
- Floors are not clean in kitchen, dry storage areas and walk-in cooler; there is standing water in areas and food debris. This can attract pests such as flies. Put cleaning schedule into place. Example emailed to manager.
- Build up of grease in fry, grill and vent hood area, including pans used to store utensils, etc. The build-up of grease is contributing to the fly issue. Increase cleaning frequency and put cleaning schedule in place. Example emailed to manager.
August 3
PLAZA MEXICO – 4249 W Chestnut Expy.
- A reinspection will be made on or after 8-8-23 to check the priority and designated core violations for correction. Discussed that personal food items must be labeled, if kept with food used for customers. Also the cardboard on shelves of walk-in refrigerator should be removed to allow for better airflow.
- Priority Violations Found: 1
- There were a few flats of raw shell eggs on a shelf above onions and peppers. The onions and peppers were moved so that they were not below any raw animal foods.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 4
- Staff were unable to find their chlorine test strips for checking sanitizer.
- There were containers with partially cooked chicken and beef that were being held using Time as a Control, but nothing was documented.
- The four-vat sink in the bar area was draining very slowly. Must drain properly.
- One toilet in the back women’s restroom was not operational.
WHISKEY TANGO – 1111 E Republic Rd.
- Priority Violations Found: 1
- Dish machine not properly sanitizing due to the supply container being empty. Changed out at the time of inspection.
- Nonpriority Violations Found: 0
No Priority and Non-Priority Violations
- Break Time
- Chipotle (S. Campbell)
- Classic Rock Cafe
- Comfort Inn & Suites
- Jimmy’s Egg
- La Quinta Inn & Suites
- Leslie’s Mexican Supermarket
- Ms. Gilmore’s Tea Room
- Schlotzkys’s (S. Campbell)
- Super 8 Motel
- Umi Japanese Restaurant