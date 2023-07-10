GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes a restaurant that was shut down due to warm ranch and mayo.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from July 3-8:

July 3

Fazolis, 2055 E. Independence St.

Priority violations: Open drink can observed in food preparation area.



The Preston, 3810 S. Weller Ave.

No violations.

July 4

No health inspections held on the Fourth of July.

July 5

Fast-N-Friendly, 1451 N. Kansas Expy.

Priority violations: Number of refrigerated, ready-to-eat, potentially hazardous foods missing “use-by” dates observed. Number of gnats observed in cabinets below self-service soda dispenser.



Food Chicks LLC, 2040 S. Glenstone Ave.

No violations.

Garbo’s Pizzeria – Chesterfield Village, 2101 W. Chesterfield Blvd.

Nonpriority violations: Hole found in cabinet beneath hand sink upstairs.



Krackin Cajun Seafood House, 3644 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Dish machine not properly sanitizing due to low chlorine concentration.



Polymath Educational Cafe, 4653 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Sanitizer solution in three-vat sink and wiping cloth bucket had too much chlorine.



Tacos El Gordo Numero 1 LLC, 1510 N. National Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Wiping cloths found stored outside of sanitizer buckets. Employee items and employee food found stored in multiple places.



July 6

Arbor Suites Medical Mile, 1260 E. Independence St.

No violations.

Big Momma’s Coffee & Espresso Bar, 217 E. Commercial St.

Nonpriority violations: Inside chute of ice machine unclean. Prep table door on kitchen unit and low-boy door behind front counter found with damaged seals.



Q Enoteca, 308 W. Commercial St.

Nonpriority violations: Daylight visible along bottom of the front and back door. Floor behind bar found damaged and no longer smooth.



Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.

Restaurant closed for 24 hours due to violations of risk control plan for cold holding. However, the owner met with the Health Department Supervisor to discuss the violation and they were allowed to reopen the restaurant. Another inspection will occur within two weeks.

Priority violations: Three containers of sauces including ranch, mayonnaise and Sam’s Sauce were left out at room temperature on top of a prep table. The ranch tested at 74°, mayo at 76° and Sam’s Sauce at 77°. Two jugs of Miracle Whip inside cooler tested at 45° and 46°. Cooler ambient temperature tested at 46°.



Tortilleria Perches, LLC, 1601 W. Sunshine St.

Previous cold-holding violations addressed.

No violations.

July 7

Big Whiskey’s American Bar & Grill #3, 1440 W. Republic Rd.

No violations.

Down South Fried Fish Co., food truck in Republic

No violations.

Hy-Vee – Meat/Seafood/Demo, 1720 W. Battlefield Rd.

Priority violations: Shrimp on iced display observed touching the outside of a scallop container. Kale was added as a barrier between the two.



McDonald’s, 3510 W. Chestnut Expy.

Priority violations: Bathroom cleaner found on food prep surface.

Nonpriority violations: Numerous flies observed throughout the facility. Bulk milk tube dispenser was not cut at an angle and was longer than one inch.



McDonald’s, 4022 W. Republic Rd.

Previous issue addressed. Flies have decreased significantly.

No new violations.

The Healthy Edge, LLC, 3604 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

Walmart Neighborhood Market #3111 Deli, 545 W. El Camino Alto Dr.

No violations.

Walmart Neighborhood Market #5692 Deli, 3150 W. Republic Rd.

No violations.

July 8

Big Whiskey’s American Bar & Grill #3, 1440 W. Republic Rd.