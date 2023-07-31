GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes bad ice machine practices.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from July 24-28:
July 24
Alli’s Family Restaurant, 4525 W. Chestnut Expy.
- Inspection conducted due to complaint. A re-inspection will occur on or after July 27.
- Priority violations:
- Five boxes of raw bacon being stored above lemons and onions in walk-in refrigerator.
- Front refrigerator was running warm and the following items tested at 47-50°: coleslaw, cottage cheese and milk.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Pile of broken concrete and old ceramic floor tiles found in the parking lot near the back of the building.
- At least two chest freezers had seals that were loose and damaged.
- Inside of ice machine was unclean.
- Outside of toasters, inside of prep refrigerators, fan in salad refrigerator, inside and outside of dish machine, outside of ice machine and some counters were unclean.
- Holes found in the floor near walk-in refrigerator and in corner by back oven.
- Floor and wall beside dish machine was heavily soiled.
Andy’s Frozen Custard Inc., 1300 E. Battlefield Rd.
- No violations.
Barnes & Noble Booksellers, Inc., 3055 S. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Dunkin Donuts, 4020 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Sam’s Southern Eatery 2, 2259 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Walmart Supercenter #86 Deli, 2825 N. Kansas Expy.
- No violations.
July 25
Classic Rock Coffee. 1900 W. Sunset St.
- Priority violations:
- Front of house prep cooler found holding top items at 43-44°, bottom items at 42°. Back of house small prep cooler holding at 44° on top and 42° on bottom.
Drury Inn & Suites, 2715 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Can opener unclean.
- Potentially hazardous foods cooled from the night before tested above 41°, including meatballs at 47° and mashed potatoes at 49°.
IHOP #5436, 2647 N. Kansas Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Front prep refrigerator still has not been repaired to prevent buildup of condensation.
- Some areas of the floor in kitchen and dish area have grout and tiles that are missing or in poor repair.
- Area around some ceiling vents and parts of kitchen floor were not clean.
Kai, 306 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- All kitchen staff were unable to identify who was in charge.
- Employee had their cell phone sitting on top of a cutting board used for food prep.
- Noodles in cooler tested at 43°. Ambient air in cooler tested at 39°. Noodles were prepare the morning before.
- Noodles tested at 47° while ambient air tested at 52°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Menus did not have a consumer advisory listed.
- Employee failed to perform the three steps of wash, rinse and sanitize in the correct order.
Korean Garden, 414 E. Jackson St. Willard.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Some areas of the floor, especially under and around equipment, was unclean.
Kum & Go #1467, 2963 E. Division St.
- Priority violations:
- Food employee observed eating on a food prep surface.
McDonald’s #19907, 3250 E. Chestnut Expy.
- No violations.
The Hibiscus (Red Trailer), 1838 N. Glenstone Ave.
- No violations.
Wesley Enterprise Tropical Sno, 109 E. Jackson St., Willard
- Nonpriority violations:
- Drying rack sitting over the hand sink.
- Box of disposable cups sitting on the floor.
- No paper towels available at the hand sink.
July 26
Black Lab Coffee Company Downtown, 300 W. McDaniel St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Cleaned dishware was being placed on cloth towels with visible staining for drying.
Fujisan Sushi Bar (Sam’s), 745 W. El Camino Alto Dr.
- No violations.
Grand Mart, 1310 W. Grand St.
- Priority violations:
- A bad used to store and sell ice was handled, filled and set inside the ice machine on top of the ice.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Dust and debris buildup observed on walk-in cooler vents.
Mudhouse Coffee & Tea, 323 S. South Ave.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Pasta Express, 3025 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Sevetral pans on clean rack observed with food debris inside pans.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Vent hood filters have buildup of debris and are unclean.
July 27
Burger King, 3009 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Door sweep was replaced on back kitchen door, but the sweep was bent and daylight was shining through.
- Small walk-in freezer compressor has condensate lean and buildup of dripping onto pan on top shelf.
El Paraiso Mexican Kitchen, 305 E. Chestnut St., Strafford
- No violations.
El Poblano Grill & Cantina, 2629 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Milk in bar refrigerator was 47° and unit was iced up inside.
- Blade of can opener had moderate buildup of food debris.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Inside of ice machine unclean.
- Some areas of floor are missing floor tiles.
- Faucet at three-vat sink came off when water was turned on.
Joe’s Route 66 Diner, 201 E. Chestnut St., Strafford
- Priority violations:
- Employees observed handling ready-to-eat foods after receiving money with the same gloved hands. Another employee observed handling dirty equipment then handling ready-to-eat foods.
Taco Bell #026065, 405 E. Walnut Ln. Willard
- Nonpriority violations:
- One soda nozzle unclean.
July 28
Hilton Garden Inn – Pavilion Grill, 4155 S. Nature Center Wy.
- Priority violations:
- Dicer observed being stored uncl;mean when food equipment is required to be stored clean to sight and touch.
- No active chlorine sanitizing solution in dish machine.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Water bottle observed in food preparation area when employee drinks are required to have a lid and straw.
K Fried Chicken, 3050 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not properly time documented.