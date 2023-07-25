GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes a restaurant that was forced to close down for two days for general uncleanliness, as well as a collection of decaying and live mice and cockroaches.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from July 17-21:

July 17

Beef A Roo, 1411 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Non-food-grade buckets being used to move ice.
    • Whipped cream found at room temperature by soft serve machine. Repeat violation.
    • Large presence of flies in the facility.
    • Sliced ham in walk-in cooler found with date label reading 7-7-23.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Mops found stored in the mop sink.
    • Sanitizer test strips not usable.

Chinese Chef, 3029 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

City Cafe, 2129 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Walk-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 42-44°.
    • Not enough chlorine in dish machine.

Classic Rock Coffee Downtown, 535 W. Walnut St.

  • No violations.

Comfort Inn, 3776 S. Glenstone Outer Road.

  • No violations.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 615 W. El Camino Dr.

  • No violations.

IHOP #5436, 2647 N. Kansa Expy.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • About a half-inch of condensation found standing in the bottom of a front prep refrigerator.
    • A number of issues with areas being unclean, including walls and floor, some counters, return air and ceiling vents, walk-in freezer floor and several other areas of the floor and walls in facility.
    • Some areas of floor in kitchen and dishwashing area have grout and tiles that are in poor repair.
    • Some areas of counters, microwave ovens and other surfaces in kitchen and dish area unclean.

Los Michoacanos Garcias, 1402 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Multiple food items found not date-marked, including fried chicken, refried beans, cooked beef, salsa, rice, ground beef, etc.
    • Raw chicken stored above tortillas in walk-in cooler. Ground beef stored above whole cuts of beef in walk-in cooler. Raw checked stored above whole cuts of beef in walk-in cooler.
    • Build-up of mold found in ice machine.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Multiple containers of spices and food items in containers without a lid, cooked meats in walk-in cooler and bulk flour bag in dry storage area.

Mexican Villa South, 2755 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Dented can of olives found on shelf for use.
    • Tomatoes tested at 54° and lettuce at 58°.

Prime Inc. Cafeteria (Northstar Cafe), 2740 N. Mayfair Ave.

  • No violations.

Purple Burrito #1, 1700 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Raw shrimp thawing in container at room temperature.

Subway #36752, 3315 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Roast beef and cheese sitting in pans on prep table tested at 45-50°.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Employee preparing subs without a hair restraint on.
    • Nacho cheese bags stored under hand sink plumbing in cabinet.

Walmart Supercenter #444 Bakery, 3315 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Ice condensate found between seams at top of rear ceiling in walk-in freezer.

Walmart Supercenter #444 Deli, 3315 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee using sanitizer spray proceeded to get bag of deli meat out of cooler case.

Whole Hog Cafe, 224 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Potato salad sitting on ice at 47°.

July 18

4D’s Eats LLC, 91 S. Main St., Fair Grove.

  • No violations.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 900 E. Battlefield Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Dicer observed being stored unclean on shelf.

Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard Blvd., Fair Grove.

  • Priority violations:
    • Pack of shredded mozzarella cheese not properly date-labeled and no longer safe for consumption.

Jimmy’s Egg, 3837 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Diced tomatoes in pan in melted ice tested at 58°.
    • Employee observed cracking eggs on grill, leaving station to dish room, removing gloves and putting on new gloves without washing hands in between.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Hot water not at 100° at the hand sink on cook line nearest to dish room.
    • Back kitchen door is not tight-fitting and daylight is visible through he side and bottom.

Kearney Street Cafe, 1324 W. Kearney St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Four #10 cans on storage shelf found dented.

Korean Garden, 414 E. Jackson St., Willard.

  • Priority violations:
    • Five live cockroaches observed in one area of dry storage.
    • Not enough chlorine at three-vat sink.
  • Reinspection to take place on July 25.

Pizano’s Pizza and Sauce Lounge, 106 E. Jackson St., Willard.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Two packages of chicken sitting on the counter thawing.
    • Ceiling in women’s restroom in bar area has a small portion that’s in poor repair.

Rapid Roberts #118, 5011 S. State Highway FF, Battlefield.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No thin probe thermometer available for checking food temperatures on roller grills.
    • Three-vat sink is rusting at seams.

Red’s Giant Hamburg Inc., 2301 W. Sunshine St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Foods held at temperatures above 41°, including milk at 65°, ham at 57° and steak at 59°.
    • Dried food debris found on cleaned slicer.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Open employee drinks found at kitchen hand sink and employee restroom hand sink.
    • No paper towels at kitchen hand sink and employee restroom hand sink.
    • Food on time control not marked with discard time.
    • Unwrapped single-serve utensils, cups and lids not store in a manner to prevent contamination.

July 19

Bubba’s BBQ, 504 N. West Bypass

  • Restaurant’s food permit was suspended due to risks found during inspection. Violations must be addressed before restaurant is allowed to reopen. Restaurant reopened on July 21.
  • Priority violations:
    • Infestations of mice found inside facility.
    • Live cockroaches observed beside mop sink.
    • Barbecue beans and burnt ends found with a discard time of 3 p.m. at 3:15 p.m. Tested at 102° and 95° respectively.
    • Prep refrigerator was broken and pans of potato salad and coleslaw were sitting on trays of ice testing at 58-60°.
    • None of the refrigerated ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food in walk-in refrigerator was labeled with “use by” date.
    • Dishes were being sanitized in a solution with not enough solution.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Wood stacked outside had debris buildup under it and piles of bark could provide harborage for pests.
    • Five dead and decomposing mice found on glue board traps in water heater room and dry storage area.
    • No hand soap at front hand sink.
    • No paper towels at front hand sink.
    • Holes found in wall beside upright freezer and beside mop sink where pests were observed.
    • Floors in kitchen, prep area, water heater room, walk-in refrigerator, hallway to exit, in front of walk-in refrigerator and especially under and behind equipment had significant buildup. Two box fans had heavy accumulation of debris on them.
    • Inside of hot hold cabinet, several shelves inside kitchen and smoking area, inside and sides of ovens, and deep fryers had heavy buildup.
    • Outside grease dump tank had over an inch of debris on its top surface and was open.
    • Old broken prep refrigerator found on parking lot behind facility.
    • Several stacks of foil pans found being stored with the food contact surface facing upward.

Bullseye Convenience Store, 8374 W. Farm Rd. 68, Willard.

  • No violations.

City Cafe, 2129 W. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Classic Rock Coffee, 1900 W. Sunset St.

  • Priority violations:
    • Three coolers holding potentially hazardous foods tested above 41°. Contents discarded.
    • Raw pork stored over cheese and beans in reach-in cooler. Raw beef stored over ready-to-eat foods in tall reach-in cooler.

Creekside at Elfindale, 1601 S. Fort Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee eating a French fry over food preparation area.

Go Burrito, 2100 W. Republic Rd.

  • Priority violations:
    • Employee put gloves on without washing hands first.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No paper towels at front of house hand sink or kitchen hand sink.

Golden Corral, 2734 N. Kansas Expy.

  • Priority violations:
    • Fish found above 41° in tray of melted ice with no time control.
    • Multiple food containers in use and on storage shelf found cracked.
    • Can opener blade in central grill station unclean.
    • Foud #10 cans found dented on storage rack.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Lights near fryer station, storage rack and ice machine found not shielded. Repeat violation.
    • Pest control devices in mop room found full.
    • No paper towels by the employee hand sink in meat cutting room.
    • Shelving in meat cooler found unclean with some units slightly rusting.
    • Ceiling tile missing over hot hold cabinets in central grill area.
    • West-side server station shelf needs to be replaced and east-side server station shelf needs the wood to be repainted or replaced.

Mexican Villa West, 1100 W. Sunshine St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Walk-in fan has build-up on vent covers. power cords and pipes in main kitchen area have significant dust/debris buildup.

Raising Canes Chicken Fingers #513, 321 W. Sunshine St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Roots Coffee Bar, 1645 W. Republic Rd.

  • No violations.

Taco Bell #002278, 1335 W. Kearney St.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Front exterior door facing Kearney Street allows daylight along the bottom.
    • Backsplash of the soda machine by the drive-thru window found unclean.

July 20

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4005 S. South Ave.

  • No violations.

Apple Market – Deli, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Pest control device found installed in kitchen above a food prep table.
    • Back hand sink was out of paper towels.
    • Floor in walk-in freezer on the bakery side was unclean.

Beef A Roo, 1411 W. Kearney St.

  • Previous violations addressed.
  • No new violations.

Boudin & Old Barns, Inc., 358 W. Enterprise Ct., Fair Grove.

  • No violations.

Jimmy John’s #609, 3536 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

Kad-E-Korner Store and Diner, LLC, 2633 E. Shelby Rd.

  • No violations.

Starbucks Coffee #2860, 3628 S. Campbell Ave.

  • No violations.

Tacos El Gordo Numero #2 LLC, 5360 S. Campbell Ave.

  • Priority violations:
    • Utensils and food container lids found chipped, cracked or melted.
    • Date-labeling of food products in walk-in cooler found missing.
  • Nonpriority violations:
    • Front and back exterior doors allow daylight along top and bottom.
    • Beer kegs found stored in women’s restroom.
    • Two ice scoops found laying directly in ice without the handle in the upright position.

The Time Travel Cafe, 82 S. Main St., Fair Grove.

  • No violations.

July 21

Bubba’s BBQ, 504 N. West Bypass

  • Facility was allowed to reopen, as the priority violations had been addressed. A reinspection will be made on Aug. 1 to verify continued compliance. Cleaning and time-control practices still need to be done.
  • No new violations.

Golden Corral, 2734 N. Kansas Expy.

  • No violations.

Joji Quick Stop, 2631 N. Glenstone Ave.

  • Nonpriority violations:
    • No sanitizer test kits available.

Supreme Kringle, Inc., 3314 S. National Ave.

  • No violations.

The Regency Live, 307 Park Central E.

  • No violations.