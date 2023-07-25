GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes a restaurant that was forced to close down for two days for general uncleanliness, as well as a collection of decaying and live mice and cockroaches.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from July 17-21:
July 17
Beef A Roo, 1411 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Non-food-grade buckets being used to move ice.
- Whipped cream found at room temperature by soft serve machine. Repeat violation.
- Large presence of flies in the facility.
- Sliced ham in walk-in cooler found with date label reading 7-7-23.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Mops found stored in the mop sink.
- Sanitizer test strips not usable.
Chinese Chef, 3029 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
City Cafe, 2129 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Walk-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 42-44°.
- Not enough chlorine in dish machine.
Classic Rock Coffee Downtown, 535 W. Walnut St.
- No violations.
Comfort Inn, 3776 S. Glenstone Outer Road.
- No violations.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 615 W. El Camino Dr.
- No violations.
IHOP #5436, 2647 N. Kansa Expy.
- Nonpriority violations:
- About a half-inch of condensation found standing in the bottom of a front prep refrigerator.
- A number of issues with areas being unclean, including walls and floor, some counters, return air and ceiling vents, walk-in freezer floor and several other areas of the floor and walls in facility.
- Some areas of floor in kitchen and dishwashing area have grout and tiles that are in poor repair.
- Some areas of counters, microwave ovens and other surfaces in kitchen and dish area unclean.
Los Michoacanos Garcias, 1402 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple food items found not date-marked, including fried chicken, refried beans, cooked beef, salsa, rice, ground beef, etc.
- Raw chicken stored above tortillas in walk-in cooler. Ground beef stored above whole cuts of beef in walk-in cooler. Raw checked stored above whole cuts of beef in walk-in cooler.
- Build-up of mold found in ice machine.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Multiple containers of spices and food items in containers without a lid, cooked meats in walk-in cooler and bulk flour bag in dry storage area.
Mexican Villa South, 2755 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Dented can of olives found on shelf for use.
- Tomatoes tested at 54° and lettuce at 58°.
Prime Inc. Cafeteria (Northstar Cafe), 2740 N. Mayfair Ave.
- No violations.
Purple Burrito #1, 1700 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Raw shrimp thawing in container at room temperature.
Subway #36752, 3315 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Roast beef and cheese sitting in pans on prep table tested at 45-50°.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Employee preparing subs without a hair restraint on.
- Nacho cheese bags stored under hand sink plumbing in cabinet.
Walmart Supercenter #444 Bakery, 3315 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Ice condensate found between seams at top of rear ceiling in walk-in freezer.
Walmart Supercenter #444 Deli, 3315 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee using sanitizer spray proceeded to get bag of deli meat out of cooler case.
Whole Hog Cafe, 224 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Potato salad sitting on ice at 47°.
July 18
4D’s Eats LLC, 91 S. Main St., Fair Grove.
- No violations.
Buffalo Wild Wings, 900 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Dicer observed being stored unclean on shelf.
Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard Blvd., Fair Grove.
- Priority violations:
- Pack of shredded mozzarella cheese not properly date-labeled and no longer safe for consumption.
Jimmy’s Egg, 3837 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Diced tomatoes in pan in melted ice tested at 58°.
- Employee observed cracking eggs on grill, leaving station to dish room, removing gloves and putting on new gloves without washing hands in between.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hot water not at 100° at the hand sink on cook line nearest to dish room.
- Back kitchen door is not tight-fitting and daylight is visible through he side and bottom.
Kearney Street Cafe, 1324 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Four #10 cans on storage shelf found dented.
Korean Garden, 414 E. Jackson St., Willard.
- Priority violations:
- Five live cockroaches observed in one area of dry storage.
- Not enough chlorine at three-vat sink.
- Reinspection to take place on July 25.
Pizano’s Pizza and Sauce Lounge, 106 E. Jackson St., Willard.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Two packages of chicken sitting on the counter thawing.
- Ceiling in women’s restroom in bar area has a small portion that’s in poor repair.
Rapid Roberts #118, 5011 S. State Highway FF, Battlefield.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No thin probe thermometer available for checking food temperatures on roller grills.
- Three-vat sink is rusting at seams.
Red’s Giant Hamburg Inc., 2301 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Foods held at temperatures above 41°, including milk at 65°, ham at 57° and steak at 59°.
- Dried food debris found on cleaned slicer.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Open employee drinks found at kitchen hand sink and employee restroom hand sink.
- No paper towels at kitchen hand sink and employee restroom hand sink.
- Food on time control not marked with discard time.
- Unwrapped single-serve utensils, cups and lids not store in a manner to prevent contamination.
July 19
Bubba’s BBQ, 504 N. West Bypass
- Restaurant’s food permit was suspended due to risks found during inspection. Violations must be addressed before restaurant is allowed to reopen. Restaurant reopened on July 21.
- Priority violations:
- Infestations of mice found inside facility.
- Live cockroaches observed beside mop sink.
- Barbecue beans and burnt ends found with a discard time of 3 p.m. at 3:15 p.m. Tested at 102° and 95° respectively.
- Prep refrigerator was broken and pans of potato salad and coleslaw were sitting on trays of ice testing at 58-60°.
- None of the refrigerated ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food in walk-in refrigerator was labeled with “use by” date.
- Dishes were being sanitized in a solution with not enough solution.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Wood stacked outside had debris buildup under it and piles of bark could provide harborage for pests.
- Five dead and decomposing mice found on glue board traps in water heater room and dry storage area.
- No hand soap at front hand sink.
- No paper towels at front hand sink.
- Holes found in wall beside upright freezer and beside mop sink where pests were observed.
- Floors in kitchen, prep area, water heater room, walk-in refrigerator, hallway to exit, in front of walk-in refrigerator and especially under and behind equipment had significant buildup. Two box fans had heavy accumulation of debris on them.
- Inside of hot hold cabinet, several shelves inside kitchen and smoking area, inside and sides of ovens, and deep fryers had heavy buildup.
- Outside grease dump tank had over an inch of debris on its top surface and was open.
- Old broken prep refrigerator found on parking lot behind facility.
- Several stacks of foil pans found being stored with the food contact surface facing upward.
Bullseye Convenience Store, 8374 W. Farm Rd. 68, Willard.
- No violations.
City Cafe, 2129 W. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Classic Rock Coffee, 1900 W. Sunset St.
- Priority violations:
- Three coolers holding potentially hazardous foods tested above 41°. Contents discarded.
- Raw pork stored over cheese and beans in reach-in cooler. Raw beef stored over ready-to-eat foods in tall reach-in cooler.
Creekside at Elfindale, 1601 S. Fort Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Employee eating a French fry over food preparation area.
Go Burrito, 2100 W. Republic Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Employee put gloves on without washing hands first.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No paper towels at front of house hand sink or kitchen hand sink.
Golden Corral, 2734 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Fish found above 41° in tray of melted ice with no time control.
- Multiple food containers in use and on storage shelf found cracked.
- Can opener blade in central grill station unclean.
- Foud #10 cans found dented on storage rack.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Lights near fryer station, storage rack and ice machine found not shielded. Repeat violation.
- Pest control devices in mop room found full.
- No paper towels by the employee hand sink in meat cutting room.
- Shelving in meat cooler found unclean with some units slightly rusting.
- Ceiling tile missing over hot hold cabinets in central grill area.
- West-side server station shelf needs to be replaced and east-side server station shelf needs the wood to be repainted or replaced.
Mexican Villa West, 1100 W. Sunshine St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Walk-in fan has build-up on vent covers. power cords and pipes in main kitchen area have significant dust/debris buildup.
Raising Canes Chicken Fingers #513, 321 W. Sunshine St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Roots Coffee Bar, 1645 W. Republic Rd.
- No violations.
Taco Bell #002278, 1335 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Front exterior door facing Kearney Street allows daylight along the bottom.
- Backsplash of the soda machine by the drive-thru window found unclean.
July 20
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4005 S. South Ave.
- No violations.
Apple Market – Deli, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Pest control device found installed in kitchen above a food prep table.
- Back hand sink was out of paper towels.
- Floor in walk-in freezer on the bakery side was unclean.
Beef A Roo, 1411 W. Kearney St.
- Previous violations addressed.
- No new violations.
Boudin & Old Barns, Inc., 358 W. Enterprise Ct., Fair Grove.
- No violations.
Jimmy John’s #609, 3536 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
Kad-E-Korner Store and Diner, LLC, 2633 E. Shelby Rd.
- No violations.
Starbucks Coffee #2860, 3628 S. Campbell Ave.
- No violations.
Tacos El Gordo Numero #2 LLC, 5360 S. Campbell Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Utensils and food container lids found chipped, cracked or melted.
- Date-labeling of food products in walk-in cooler found missing.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Front and back exterior doors allow daylight along top and bottom.
- Beer kegs found stored in women’s restroom.
- Two ice scoops found laying directly in ice without the handle in the upright position.
The Time Travel Cafe, 82 S. Main St., Fair Grove.
- No violations.
July 21
Bubba’s BBQ, 504 N. West Bypass
- Facility was allowed to reopen, as the priority violations had been addressed. A reinspection will be made on Aug. 1 to verify continued compliance. Cleaning and time-control practices still need to be done.
- No new violations.
Golden Corral, 2734 N. Kansas Expy.
- No violations.
Joji Quick Stop, 2631 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No sanitizer test kits available.
Supreme Kringle, Inc., 3314 S. National Ave.
- No violations.
The Regency Live, 307 Park Central E.
- No violations.