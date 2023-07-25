GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes a restaurant that was forced to close down for two days for general uncleanliness, as well as a collection of decaying and live mice and cockroaches.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from July 17-21:

July 17

Beef A Roo, 1411 W. Kearney St.

Priority violations: Non-food-grade buckets being used to move ice. Whipped cream found at room temperature by soft serve machine. Repeat violation. Large presence of flies in the facility. Sliced ham in walk-in cooler found with date label reading 7-7-23.

Nonpriority violations: Mops found stored in the mop sink. Sanitizer test strips not usable.



Chinese Chef, 3029 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

City Cafe, 2129 W. Republic Rd.

Priority violations: Walk-in cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 42-44°. Not enough chlorine in dish machine.



Classic Rock Coffee Downtown, 535 W. Walnut St.

No violations.

Comfort Inn, 3776 S. Glenstone Outer Road.

No violations.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 615 W. El Camino Dr.

No violations.

IHOP #5436, 2647 N. Kansa Expy.

Nonpriority violations: About a half-inch of condensation found standing in the bottom of a front prep refrigerator. A number of issues with areas being unclean, including walls and floor, some counters, return air and ceiling vents, walk-in freezer floor and several other areas of the floor and walls in facility. Some areas of floor in kitchen and dishwashing area have grout and tiles that are in poor repair. Some areas of counters, microwave ovens and other surfaces in kitchen and dish area unclean.



Los Michoacanos Garcias, 1402 W. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Multiple food items found not date-marked, including fried chicken, refried beans, cooked beef, salsa, rice, ground beef, etc. Raw chicken stored above tortillas in walk-in cooler. Ground beef stored above whole cuts of beef in walk-in cooler. Raw checked stored above whole cuts of beef in walk-in cooler. Build-up of mold found in ice machine.

Nonpriority violations: Multiple containers of spices and food items in containers without a lid, cooked meats in walk-in cooler and bulk flour bag in dry storage area.



Mexican Villa South, 2755 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Dented can of olives found on shelf for use. Tomatoes tested at 54° and lettuce at 58°.



Prime Inc. Cafeteria (Northstar Cafe), 2740 N. Mayfair Ave.

No violations.

Purple Burrito #1, 1700 S. Campbell Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Raw shrimp thawing in container at room temperature.



Subway #36752, 3315 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Roast beef and cheese sitting in pans on prep table tested at 45-50°.

Nonpriority violations: Employee preparing subs without a hair restraint on. Nacho cheese bags stored under hand sink plumbing in cabinet.



Walmart Supercenter #444 Bakery, 3315 S. Campbell Ave.

Nonpriority violations: Ice condensate found between seams at top of rear ceiling in walk-in freezer.



Walmart Supercenter #444 Deli, 3315 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Employee using sanitizer spray proceeded to get bag of deli meat out of cooler case.



Whole Hog Cafe, 224 W. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Potato salad sitting on ice at 47°.



July 18

4D’s Eats LLC, 91 S. Main St., Fair Grove.

No violations.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 900 E. Battlefield Rd.

Priority violations: Dicer observed being stored unclean on shelf.



Fair Grove Senior Center, 122 S. Orchard Blvd., Fair Grove.

Priority violations: Pack of shredded mozzarella cheese not properly date-labeled and no longer safe for consumption.



Jimmy’s Egg, 3837 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Diced tomatoes in pan in melted ice tested at 58°. Employee observed cracking eggs on grill, leaving station to dish room, removing gloves and putting on new gloves without washing hands in between.

Nonpriority violations: Hot water not at 100° at the hand sink on cook line nearest to dish room. Back kitchen door is not tight-fitting and daylight is visible through he side and bottom.



Kearney Street Cafe, 1324 W. Kearney St.

Priority violations: Four #10 cans on storage shelf found dented.



Korean Garden, 414 E. Jackson St., Willard.

Priority violations: Five live cockroaches observed in one area of dry storage. Not enough chlorine at three-vat sink.

Reinspection to take place on July 25.

Pizano’s Pizza and Sauce Lounge, 106 E. Jackson St., Willard.

Nonpriority violations: Two packages of chicken sitting on the counter thawing. Ceiling in women’s restroom in bar area has a small portion that’s in poor repair.



Rapid Roberts #118, 5011 S. State Highway FF, Battlefield.

Nonpriority violations: No thin probe thermometer available for checking food temperatures on roller grills. Three-vat sink is rusting at seams.



Red’s Giant Hamburg Inc., 2301 W. Sunshine St.

Priority violations: Foods held at temperatures above 41°, including milk at 65°, ham at 57° and steak at 59°. Dried food debris found on cleaned slicer.

Nonpriority violations: Open employee drinks found at kitchen hand sink and employee restroom hand sink. No paper towels at kitchen hand sink and employee restroom hand sink. Food on time control not marked with discard time. Unwrapped single-serve utensils, cups and lids not store in a manner to prevent contamination.



July 19

Bubba’s BBQ, 504 N. West Bypass

Restaurant’s food permit was suspended due to risks found during inspection. Violations must be addressed before restaurant is allowed to reopen. Restaurant reopened on July 21.

Priority violations: Infestations of mice found inside facility. Live cockroaches observed beside mop sink. Barbecue beans and burnt ends found with a discard time of 3 p.m. at 3:15 p.m. Tested at 102° and 95° respectively. Prep refrigerator was broken and pans of potato salad and coleslaw were sitting on trays of ice testing at 58-60°. None of the refrigerated ready-to-eat potentially hazardous food in walk-in refrigerator was labeled with “use by” date. Dishes were being sanitized in a solution with not enough solution.

Nonpriority violations: Wood stacked outside had debris buildup under it and piles of bark could provide harborage for pests. Five dead and decomposing mice found on glue board traps in water heater room and dry storage area. No hand soap at front hand sink. No paper towels at front hand sink. Holes found in wall beside upright freezer and beside mop sink where pests were observed. Floors in kitchen, prep area, water heater room, walk-in refrigerator, hallway to exit, in front of walk-in refrigerator and especially under and behind equipment had significant buildup. Two box fans had heavy accumulation of debris on them. Inside of hot hold cabinet, several shelves inside kitchen and smoking area, inside and sides of ovens, and deep fryers had heavy buildup. Outside grease dump tank had over an inch of debris on its top surface and was open. Old broken prep refrigerator found on parking lot behind facility. Several stacks of foil pans found being stored with the food contact surface facing upward.



Bullseye Convenience Store, 8374 W. Farm Rd. 68, Willard.

No violations.

City Cafe, 2129 W. Republic Rd.

No violations.

Classic Rock Coffee, 1900 W. Sunset St.

Priority violations: Three coolers holding potentially hazardous foods tested above 41°. Contents discarded. Raw pork stored over cheese and beans in reach-in cooler. Raw beef stored over ready-to-eat foods in tall reach-in cooler.



Creekside at Elfindale, 1601 S. Fort Ave.

Priority violations: Employee eating a French fry over food preparation area.



Go Burrito, 2100 W. Republic Rd.

Priority violations: Employee put gloves on without washing hands first.

Nonpriority violations: No paper towels at front of house hand sink or kitchen hand sink.



Golden Corral, 2734 N. Kansas Expy.

Priority violations: Fish found above 41° in tray of melted ice with no time control. Multiple food containers in use and on storage shelf found cracked. Can opener blade in central grill station unclean. Foud #10 cans found dented on storage rack.

Nonpriority violations: Lights near fryer station, storage rack and ice machine found not shielded. Repeat violation. Pest control devices in mop room found full. No paper towels by the employee hand sink in meat cutting room. Shelving in meat cooler found unclean with some units slightly rusting. Ceiling tile missing over hot hold cabinets in central grill area. West-side server station shelf needs to be replaced and east-side server station shelf needs the wood to be repainted or replaced.



Mexican Villa West, 1100 W. Sunshine St.

Nonpriority violations: Walk-in fan has build-up on vent covers. power cords and pipes in main kitchen area have significant dust/debris buildup.



Raising Canes Chicken Fingers #513, 321 W. Sunshine St.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Roots Coffee Bar, 1645 W. Republic Rd.

No violations.

Taco Bell #002278, 1335 W. Kearney St.

Nonpriority violations: Front exterior door facing Kearney Street allows daylight along the bottom. Backsplash of the soda machine by the drive-thru window found unclean.



July 20

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, 4005 S. South Ave.

No violations.

Apple Market – Deli, 500 S. Miller Rd., Willard.

Nonpriority violations: Pest control device found installed in kitchen above a food prep table. Back hand sink was out of paper towels. Floor in walk-in freezer on the bakery side was unclean.



Beef A Roo, 1411 W. Kearney St.

Previous violations addressed.

No new violations.

Boudin & Old Barns, Inc., 358 W. Enterprise Ct., Fair Grove.

No violations.

Jimmy John’s #609, 3536 S. National Ave.

No violations.

Kad-E-Korner Store and Diner, LLC, 2633 E. Shelby Rd.

No violations.

Starbucks Coffee #2860, 3628 S. Campbell Ave.

No violations.

Tacos El Gordo Numero #2 LLC, 5360 S. Campbell Ave.

Priority violations: Utensils and food container lids found chipped, cracked or melted. Date-labeling of food products in walk-in cooler found missing.

Nonpriority violations: Front and back exterior doors allow daylight along top and bottom. Beer kegs found stored in women’s restroom. Two ice scoops found laying directly in ice without the handle in the upright position.



The Time Travel Cafe, 82 S. Main St., Fair Grove.

No violations.

July 21

Bubba’s BBQ, 504 N. West Bypass

Facility was allowed to reopen, as the priority violations had been addressed. A reinspection will be made on Aug. 1 to verify continued compliance. Cleaning and time-control practices still need to be done.

No new violations.

Golden Corral, 2734 N. Kansas Expy.

No violations.

Joji Quick Stop, 2631 N. Glenstone Ave.

Nonpriority violations: No sanitizer test kits available.



Supreme Kringle, Inc., 3314 S. National Ave.

No violations.

The Regency Live, 307 Park Central E.