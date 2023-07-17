REENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations roundup includes outdated food and mouse feces.
Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from July 10-14:
July 10
Boltons General Store, 7326 State Highway BB, Willard.
- Priority violations:
- A few refrigerated, ready-to-eat foods observed without “use by” dates, including liver-cheese and precooked hamburgers.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Several chubs of ground beef being thawed at room temperature.
- Drain lines under three-vat sink has a leak.
Cafe Cusco, 234 E. Commercial St.
- Priority violations:
- Inside of food container on storage rack unclean.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Kitchen and cook line ceiling vents unclean. Repeat violation.
- Walls along cook line unclean. Repeat violations.
- Old date-labeling stickers found on outside of food containers. Repeat violation.
Dairy Queen #11678, 3665 E. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Prep table holding potentially hazardous foods at 43°. Still within four-hour time control limit, but the table was refrigerated.
Eurasia Coffee & Tea/Culture Cafe, 445 E. Commercial St.
- Priority violations:
- Chlorine sanitizer concentration in three-vat sink had too much chlorine.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Wood holding kitchen utensils and wood wall by three-vat sink not painted or sealed. Repeat violation.
- Two exterior doors for hotel and front exterior door for the coffee shop allow daylight along the bottom. Repeat violations.
McSalty’s Pizza Cafe, 1550 E. Battlefield Rd.
- Priority violations:
- Employee observed eating in a food preparation area.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Open employee drinks observed in food preparation area.
Mudhouse Coffee & Tea, 323 S. South Ave.
- Priority violations:
- One-door prep table’s ambient air tested to 48°. Ground sausage tested at 45°.
Quality Inn & Suites, 3930 S. Overland Ave.
- No violations.
The Hive, 304 E. Jackson St., Willard
- Nonpriority violations:
- Vent in restroom unclean.
- One kitchen employee did not have his hair restrained.
July 11
Braum’s Ice Cream #193, 3020 E. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Potentially hazardous foods not cooled properly.
- Potentially hazardous foods above required temperature using time as a public health control.
Casey’s General Store #3011, 2805 N. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Four outdated subs and salads in display case.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Cabinets under drink station and area around fans in walk-in refrigerator unclean.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store #127, 2858 N. Glenstone Ave.
- Priority violations:
- Multiple containers of hash browns being cooled since last night did not reach 41° or lower within an appropriate amount of time.
Crossroads Eagle Stop, 2785 W. State Highway O
- Priority violations:
- Items in the prep table found without proper date labeling.
- Five boxes of Tylenol past expiration date found on shelf.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Upper part of the backsplash on soda machine unclean.
- Door to the walk-in freezer not shutting tight.
Mama Jean’s Natural Market – Deli and Coffee, 3530 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
Pine Garden, 1725 W. Sunshine St.
- Priority violations:
- Container of crab rangoon in walk-in cooler kept over 24 hours and was not date-marked.
- Can opener has build up of debris on blade.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Sinks have leaks.
- Fried chicken and eggrolls place on time control not properly marked.
Purple Burrito #5, 3459 W. Kearney St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- One of the soda nozzles found unclean.
- Caulking behind three-vat sink in poor repair.
Triple Eights, 1710 S. Kansas Expy.
- Priority violations:
- Containers of noodles tested at 48°, smaller service plates of noodles left out at 59° and one large bin of lettuce at 58°.
- Employee observed retrieving white bin from outside and proceeding to place raw meat inside to place in walk-in cooler.
- Employee observed prepping raw pork and proceeding to grab a drink and begin drinking over the food being prepped.
- Mice feces observed in dry storage area in shed on the floor.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Wood above three-vat sink that wire racks are screwer into is not sealed.
Wendy’s #05, 1312 W. Kearney St.
- Priority violations:
- Employee handling raw ground beef at cook station left that station to handle other tasks in the restaurant without washing their hands and before returning to the cook station.
- Cracked food container lids in use and found on the storage shelf.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Hoods above fryers found unclean.
- Mops found stored in the mop sink.
- Kitchen hand-washing sink found without paper towels.
- Back exterior door allows daylight along the bottom.
Wendy’s #27, 3334 E. Sunshine St.
- No violations.
July 12
Bullseye Convenience Store, 8374 W. Farm Road 68, Willard
- Priority violations:
- Half-and-half in dispenser tested at 48°.
- Dishes were found being washed but not sanitized.
- Hamburger and sausage patties in prep refrigerator lacked “use by” dates. Repeat violation.
- Nonpriority violations:
- No paper towels at hand sink. Staff indicated they were using cloth towels. Repeat violation.
Enterprise Park Lanes, 1625 S. Enterprise Ave.
- No violations.
That Lebanese Place Restaurant, 338 E. Commercial St.
- Nonpriority violations:
- Chute in the ice machine unclean.
- Kitchen hood unclean.
- Seal on small kitchen refrigerator door unclean.
July 13
Break Time, 1545 W. Republic Road
- Priority Violations:
- Open case cooler holding potentially hazardous foods such as cookie dough, yogurt, sandwiches, cheese and yogurt drinks at 46-56 degrees. All potentially hazardous foods in the open-case grab-and-go cooler were voluntarily discarded and denatured.
- Nonpriority Violations:
- No thin probe thermometer available for cooks’ use.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard, 615 W. El Camino Alto Dr.
- Priority Violations:
- Chocolate custard mix in custard hopper at 43-44 degrees.
- Nonpriority Violations
- Chicken, sliced tomatoes and other potentially hazardous foods on ice-bath and time control, however, no time stamped for discard.
Galloway Station
- Priority Violations
- Observed knives being stored unclean on magnetic strip holder when required to be stored clean.
Golden Monkey, 73 N. Orchard Blvd, Fair Grove
- Priority Violations
- Observed multiple potentially hazardous foods being not properly cold held at 41 degrees or lower.
Kum and Go, 5343 S. Campbell
- Nonpriority Violations
- Ice bagged on premises does not have a place of business.
July 14
Fast-N-Friendly, 2745 S. Kansas Expressway
- Nonpriority violations
- Employee observed washing hands at 3-vat sink.
Fat Cat Pizza, 204 S. State Highway 125 Strafford
- Nonpriority violations
- Observed dishwasher not being able to pump/circulate sanitizer or cleaner through the system.
Firehouse Subs, 4135 S. National Ave.
- Priority violations
- Observed PHFs not being properly cold held on the make table.
Jamaican Patty Co., 3439 S. Campbell Ave.
- Nonpriority violations
- Daylight is coming through the bottom of the bag door.