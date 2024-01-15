SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Last week’s restaurant health code violations included mice, birds, and mold!

Below are restaurant health code inspections for Jan. 8-12:

7BREW COFFEE – CITY View History

354 W BUENA VISTA ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/8/2024 2:21:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Smooth mix milk at 45F on counter; corrected by placing on time control. Manager agrees to note time out, time to discard on all four half gallon milk/mocha mixes when removed from under counter cooler. Manager stated each half gallon is gone sometimes within 20 mins. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: No test strips available for quat solution. Make sure test strips are available and used each time a solution is dispensed in 3-vat sink to make sure the sanitizer is at a safe level. Send picture within 30 days.

Observed: Water is coming through storage room door from rain; walk-in cooler door is not closing all the way. Equipment should be in good repair.

ARCHIES ITALIAN EATERY – CITY View History

1410 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/8/2024 4:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed wipe cloth sanitizing solution too weak reading less than 100 ppm for quaternary ammonia when required to be 200 ppm. Solution changed out at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ARNA’S FOOD MART – CITY View History

4912 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/5/2024 2:09:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Spray bottles of cleaners were labeled prior to exit.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: A few spray bottles of cleaners were not labeled with common name. Corrected prior to exit.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Ice bagged on premises lacked store name and address or phone number, if needed for a recall.

Observed: Ice scoop was lying on top of the ice machine.

ASH GROVE SUNSHINE CENTER – COUNTY View History

310 N PERRYMAN AVE ASH GROVE Map it

1/8/2024 11:21:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Donuts were set out with tongs for self-service without a sneeze guard or any cover.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BAWI – CITY View History

4121 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/10/2024 5:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Soft serve hopper holding vanilla ice cream mix at 60-63F. Machine immediately drained and all product voluntarily discarded.

Observed: Bar top slide cooler holding various drink mixes at 50-53F. Cold hold below 41F. Mixes voluntarily discarded.

Observed: Raw chicken stored over raw beef in walk-in cooler; corrected by moving the chicken to the raw chicken storage shelf where the chicken was not over any other product. Corrected on-site.

Observed: Tofu in long prep cooler unit that sits on counter at 53F. Five packages of tofu voluntarily discarded. Cold hold below 41F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Compressor in walk-in freezer has condensate dripping off. Do not store food below until repaired; equipment should be in good repair.

BOIS D’ARC SCHOOL CAFETERIA – COUNTY View History

10315 W STATE HIGHWAY T BOIS D’ARC Map it

1/11/2024 11:27:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

The bottom shelf in dry storage area should be adjusted higher (about 6 inches) to allow the floor to be cleaned under them more easily. School has an issue with birds roosting, nesting and crapping on walk way to outside walk-in freezer, please take additional actions to minimize bird usage. Also make sure all food transported to or from the walk-in freezer is covered.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: The ceiling over hand sink and counter is in poor repair. Repeat Violation

Observed: Two ceiling fans in kitchen area are not clean.

BRAUM’S ICE CREAM #275 – CITY View History

4125 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/11/2024 3:06:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Box reach-in freezer inside walk-in cooler has ice build up on compressor lines. Equipment should be in good repair.

Observed: Heavy build up of grease on floor beneath fryer area and under drive thru soda fountain. Increase cleaning frequency, clean as often as needed to prevent build up.

Observed: Soda unit lines dripping onto floor beneath unit. Plumbing should be in good repair.

CANTON INN – CITY View History

205 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/10/2024 12:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

.Hot water at hand washing sink 120 degrees F, hot water at ladies bathroom sink 109 degrees F

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Three cans on shelf have dents located along the bottom seam of each. Corrected on Site: Cans pulled to be returned to supplier

Observed: Can opener has dried food buildup on bladeCorrected on site: Moved to 3 compartment sink to be cleaned.

Observed: Cooked white rice in walk in cooler does not have preparation or use by date. Corrected on Site: Product dated

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Two carts and exteriors of food containers found not clean

Observed: Ceilings above main kitchen have dust and build up on the tiles; kitchen walls have build up, floor in back storage area has food debris spilled under and in front of storage containers.

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE #3013 – CITY View History

1510 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/10/2024 12:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CASPER’S – CITY View History

937 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/8/2024 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Raw whole shell non-pasteurized eggs stored above ready to eat foods in 1 door reach in cooler in kitchen area. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Single-use take-out trays and cups stored directly on floor in packaging. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

CHARLEYS PHILLY CHEESE STEAK – CITY View History

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/9/2024 5:15:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority violation had been corrected. A new deep chest freezer was in place and food was being kept in a frozen state.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS – CITY View History

1336 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/8/2024 1:50:00 PM – Suspended Permit Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS – CITY View History

1336 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FAZOLIS – CITY View History

2055 E INDEPENDENCE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/9/2024 5:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FIVE GUYS – CITY View History

2711 N KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/5/2024 11:25:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

New container of sanitizer attached and sink refilled with proper quaternary ammonia concentration.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The 3 vat sink had less than 150 ppm quaternary ammonia in final rinse. Attached a new container and sink was refilled with proper concentration of sanitizer by staff.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FOOD 4 LESS DELI/BAKERY – CITY View History

313 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/11/2024 9:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FOOD 4 LESS RETAIL/MEAT – CITY View History

313 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/11/2024 11:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Dented cans stocked on retail shelves. Dented cans were removed from service. Education was given on removing dented cans as found during stocking.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GALLOWAY GRILL – CITY View History

4211 S LONE PINE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/11/2024 5:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed can opener being stored unclean when required to be cleaned within 4 hours of use with a PHF. Can opener cleaned at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

H-N-H CHINESE RESTAURANT – CITY View History

307 E PROCTOR RD WILLARD Map it

1/10/2024 3:13:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

A reinspection will be made on or after 1-12-24 to check for compliance with priority violations.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Food employee was seen changing gloves during food preparation without washing hands. He was stopped and washed hands before changing gloves and going back to food preparation.

Observed: There was cooked rice, chicken and noodles that were not labeled with “use by” dates. Promptly labeled, but a reinspection will by made on or after 1-12-24.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Facility was using “Time as a Control” for some food items, but nothing was documented. A reinspection will be made on or after 1-12-24 to check for correction.

Observed: The water faucet in women’s restroom is badly corroded and needs replaced.

KUM & GO #1476 – CITY View History

2161 E REPUBLIC CT SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/11/2024 10:35:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LITTLE CAESARS PIZZA – CITY View History

1540 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/12/2024 2:05:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MACCHEESY’S – CITY View History

1920 E INDEPENDENCE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/8/2024 6:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed soap dispenser not working properly at kitchen handwashing sink. Repair or replace the dispenser.

MCDONALDS – COUNTY View History

650 S HUNT RD WILLARD Map it

1/10/2024 10:13:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Issues with spigot at 3 vat sink, but dish machine is operating properly.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: The area behind soda dispenser was not clean. This was cleaned prior to exit.

Observed: The faucet at 3 vat sink and sprayer is not operating properly. Please send text photo when repaired.

Observed: Areas of grout is badly eroded in dish washing area and water is standing in between floor tiles.

MCDONALD’S – CITY View History

528 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/11/2024 11:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MUDHOUSE COFFEE & TEA – CITY View History

323 S SOUTH AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/10/2024 3:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Repair company contacted for make table

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Potentially hazardous foods being held above 41 degrees F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Establishment does not have sanitizer test strips

Observed: 3 front coolers and 3 back coolers do not have thermometers located inside to measure air temperature.

NORI JAPAN – CITY View History

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/9/2024 4:45:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Raw chicken in grill drawer temping 44-49F. Chicken was immediately placed in a different cooler. Re-inspection will occur for the grill drawer cooler. Repeat.

Observed: Mice droppings on the floor in the kitchen and on shelves in cashier area. A re-inspection will occur. Repeat.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PANDA EXPRESS #2316 – CITY View History

1905 E INDEPENDENCE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/11/2024 6:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PAPA JOHN’S PIZZA #1288 – CITY View History

1037 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/8/2024 2:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PIZZA HUT – REPUBLIC View History

806 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

1/8/2024 4:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Discussed labeling requirements for spray bottles of cleaners.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Insufficient air gap on pre-rinse sprayer.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Restroom doors are not self-closing.

Observed: Wet mop stored in bottom of mop sink.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #51 DELI – CITY View History

4228 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/10/2024 4:52:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Salad bar holding potentially hazardous foods at 47-50F; all potentially hazardous items voluntarily discarded (approximately 20 half pans of PHFs such as chicken, ham, pasta salads, dressings, etc). Keep cold PHFs below 41F.

Observed: No sanitizer available in hot deli kitchen; sanitizer obtained from delivery cart and connected to 3-vat sink auto dispense unit immediately. All ware must must be sanitized; manager had all items on drying rack sanitized. Corrected on-site.

Observed: Slicers have build up of food residue on food contact surfaces; manager had employee clean and sanitize both units. Corrected on-site.

Observed: Buffalo chicken and turkey in deli case with 8 day use by date; use by date cannot exceed 7 days. Corrected on-site; manager agrees to reset label machine.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hot deli area hand sink is in poor repair, faucet head is loose and sink is leaking beneath. Plumbing should be in good repair.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #51 STARBUCKS – CITY View History

4228 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/10/2024 9:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Three vat sink faucet hot water is leaking when faucet is turned off; plumbing should be maintained in good repair.

Observed: Incorrect order of washing, rinsing, and sanitizing process. Staff was had 3-vat sink set up as rinse, then hot soapy water, then sanitizer solution. Corrected at time of inspection; education provided.

QDOBA MEXICAN GRILL – CITY View History

401 S KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/8/2024 2:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Build up observed on shelving in the walk in cooler

Observed: Food under front line equipment, behind prep table in back area, on ceilings in back area.

Observed: Men’s bathroom does not have paper towels. Corrected on Site: Paper towels stocked.

RAPID ROBERTS #110 – CITY View History

945 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/5/2024 10:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: 3 cans of bean dip have various dents, one can of peaches has dent on top seamCorrected on site: Removed from shelf to be returned to vendor

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Wall behind ice machine deteriorated along the bottom; standing water under tiles that surround the ice machine. Person in charge notified maintenance of need to repairs during inspection.

Observed: Two holding drawers under coffee station have old droppings and one chewed bag of powdered coffee mix. Bag of mix was voluntarily discarded in the trash.

RISE SENIOR DAY CENTER, LLC – CITY View History

1331 N STEWART AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/11/2024 2:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

S & L DONUTS – CITY View History

1011 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/12/2024 8:25:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

All previous cold holding violations have been corrected. No Reinspection Required.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

S & L DONUTS – CITY View History

1011 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/11/2024 10:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

2 Door Reach In Kitchen Cooler was holding above 41 F. All Potentially Hazardous Foods (PHF) were either voluntarily discarded or moved to a different cooler if the food temperature was 41F and below or 45F and below for whole shell egg. Reinspection required.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Ambient air temperature for 2 door reach in kitchen cooler tested at 52 F. Ham tested at 51 F. Creamer tested at 52 F. Hot Dogs tested at 51F. All potentially hazardous foods were voluntarily discarded. PIC stated repairs will be made that day. Reinspection Required.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hand sink had PVC pipe, cleaning sponge, dirty dishes, and drink debris inside hand sink. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

SONIC DRIVE-IN #6828 – CITY View History

729 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/9/2024 11:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Tomato slicer, onion dicer, and tomato core tool have dried food build up. Corrected on site: Relocated to 3 compartment sink to be cleaned

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SORIANO SERVICES – CITY View History

Map it

1/5/2024 11:21:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STRAFFORD SENIOR CENTER – COUNTY View History

201 W BUMGARNER BLVD STRAFFORD Map it

1/11/2024 11:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited during inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STRAFFORD TRAVEL CENTER – COUNTY View History

325 E EVERGREEN ST STRAFFORD Map it

1/12/2024 12:20:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

-Reinspection conducted. Both priority violations from previous inspection have been corrected. Large Indian food condiment fridge is now running at 39.0F and large wall cold holder is now running at 33.0F. Food may now be cold held in both units. Time as a temperature control logs have also been provided for all pizza product at the pizza line and will be maintained daily going forward.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

STRAFFORD TRAVEL CENTER – COUNTY View History

325 E EVERGREEN ST STRAFFORD Map it

1/8/2024 1:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Re-inspection to be conducted on 1/11/2024 to recheck the large cooler temperature, large Indian food condiment cold holder temperature, and time as temperature control documentation.

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Multiple foods in two cold holders discarded due to holding temperatures above 41.0F. X18 yogurts, X10 green sauces, X10 brown sauces, and X10 pickled vegetables discarded from large Indian food condiment cold holder discarded due to product temping within 49.0-52.0F degrees. X30 containers of milk and X6 containers of mango yogurt drink discarded from large wall cold holder due to temping between 69.0-70.0F. Both cold holders require repairs. Reinspection scheduled on 1/11/2024 to recheck temperature of both cold holders.

Observed: X3 dirty slicers found soiled with food debris. All three slicers were promptly washed, rinsed, and sanitized. Corrected on site.

Observed: Multiple foods prepared by establishment not labeled. Manager promptly labeled containers storing said foods. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 7

Observed: All pizza product at pizza line using time as a temperature control without necessary documentation or logs for longer than two hours. Food discarded at 3 hour mark. (12:00). Will recheck for proper time as temperature control logs at reinspection on 1/11/2024.

Observed: Multiple moldy and expired foods found in small walk in cooler. Product discarded by manager. Corrected on site.

Observed: Curry and rice cooling in kitchen without proper cooling methods. Food was still in acceptable temperature range to be placed under cooling when found. Food was promptly placed under refrigeration to cool. Corrected on site.

Observed: Multiple containers storing foods that are not recognizable unlabeled. Containers promptly labeled and dated by manager. Corrected on site.

Observed: X2 employees with large beards without beard nets in kitchen. Manager notified and employees provided with hair restraints. Corrected on site.

Observed: Bag of onions stored on kitchen floor. Manager notified and onions discarded. Corrected on site.

Observed: No test kit for sanitizer found or provided by manager.

SUBWAY – COUNTY View History

520 E JACKSON ST WILLARD Map it

1/8/2024 2:41:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Container for ice scoop cleaned and sanitized prior to exit.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The ice scoop was being stored in a container that was not clean. Promptly cleaned and sanitized by staff.

SWEET COUTURE/ EUROPEAN CAFE – CITY View History

207 PARK CENTRAL EAST SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/8/2024 3:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Repair company was notified for service request on dish machine during inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed – Dish machine is not dispensing correct concentration of chlorine sanitizer solution

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TAQUERIA MARY L.L.C – CITY View History

2904 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/5/2024 10:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Foods held above 41F, lettuce at 44F and sliced tomatoes at 43F.

Observed: Sanitizer too strong in wiping cloth bucket. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE COFFEE ETHIC – CITY View History

124 PARK CENTRAL SQUARE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/10/2024 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Two containers of potentially hazardous foods in Baker’s cooler did not cool to 70 degrees F within 2 hoursCorrected on site: Product voluntarily discarded into trash.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE GROTTO – CITY View History

301 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/10/2024 5:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE PRESS CAFE LLC – CITY View History

2710 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/10/2024 2:30:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

All violations had been corrected prior to re-inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE PRESS CAFE LLC – CITY View History

2710 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/8/2024 3:05:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Chicken being held below 135F in the steam warmer unit. (Chicken 113F) Chicken was placed on time control. Education was given on the unit to keep empty pans in the unit so hot air doesn’t escape. A re-inspection will occur.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Shrimp being thawed at room temperature in a container sitting in the hand sink. Shrimp 63-65F. Shrimp was voluntarily discarded.

Observed: Shrimp thawing in a container in the hand sink.

WALMART SUPERCENTER #1009 GROCERY/MEAT – REPUBLIC View History

1150 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

1/9/2024 5:16:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Cooler not maintaining roast temperature at 41F or below.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Roast held at 44F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WILLARD MIDDLE SCHOOL – COUNTY View History

205 N MILLER RD WILLARD Map it

1/10/2024 11:17:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WINGSTOP – CITY View History

2718 N KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/9/2024 2:57:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Grout around 3 vat sink has moderate erosion and plans should start being made to repair this area.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There were 3 half gallons of buttermilk on counter that were 44 degrees F. Promptly put into walk-in refrigerator at my request.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The inside of front cabinet and floor around soda dispenser were not clean.