SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Last week’s restaurant health code violations included improper handwashing issues and temperature problems.

Below are restaurant health code inspections for Jan. 1-5:

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE CINEMA – CITY View History

4005 S SOUTH AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/4/2024 4:50:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Prep and cook staff preparing or handling food without hair effectively restrained; ponytails out and beards not covered. Hair should be effectively restrained when handling or preparing food. Corrected on-site; manager agrees to message team and began discussing with employees at time of visit.

ARNA’S FOOD MART – CITY View History

4912 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/5/2024 2:09:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Spray bottles of cleaners were labeled prior to exit.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: A few spray bottles of cleaners were not labeled with common name. Corrected prior to exit.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Ice bagged on premises lacked store name and address or phone number, if needed for a recall.

Observed: Ice scoop was lying on top of the ice machine.

CANTONESE KITCHEN – CITY View History

839 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/4/2024 4:20:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority violation had been corrected prior to re-inspection. Presence of pest had been minimized. No pest droppings were seen during the re-inspection and more pest traps had been set.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CARACAS HOUSE LLC – CITY View History

Map it

12/29/2023 2:48:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Flan held at 55F in countertop cooler.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CASEY’S GENERAL STORE #2247 – CITY View History

4124 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/4/2024 2:03:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed making sure that any employee food in kitchen is wrapped and away from food preparation areas.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: There were some boxes of bread and other food items on the floor of walk-in freezers.

Observed: The area under soda crates in the walk-in refrigerator was not clean.

DAYS INN & SUITES – CITY View History

3114 N KENTWOOD AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/29/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EXIT 88 DINER – COUNTY View History

225 E EVERGREEN ST STRAFFORD Map it

12/29/2023 11:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: X4 food items in hot holder at 121.0F or below for more than four hours. All four food items were discarded by manager, including tub of chili, tub of brown gravy and two bags of broccoli and cheddar soup. Hot holder’s steam well was not refilled with water at start of shift. Employee refilled steam well after discarding food. Education given, corrected on site.

Observed: X3 unlabeled spray bottles filled with blue, purple, and clear liquids. Manager identified solutions and properly labeled the spray bottles. Education given, corrected on site.

Observed: Employee medication and cigarettes stored on top of breakfast prep cooler. Medication and cigarettes were promptly relocated to a safe location by manager. Education given, corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FIVE GUYS – CITY View History

2711 N KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/5/2024 11:25:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

New container of sanitizer attached and sink refilled with proper quaternary ammonia concentration.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The 3 vat sink had less than 150 ppm quaternary ammonia in final rinse. Attached a new container and sink was refilled with proper concentration of sanitizer by staff.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LA PALOMA MEXICAN GRILL – CITY View History

3014 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/3/2024 9:11:59 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority items corrected. All foods properly stored, date marked and held at proper temperatures.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MCDONALD’S – CITY View History

234 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/3/2024 3:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Door leading to shed that houses dry storage and walk in freezer has gap along bottom.

Observed: Back hand washing sink did not have paper towels in dispenserCorrected on site: Paper towels stocked

NEW ORIENTAL RESTAURANT – CITY View History

550 E CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/4/2024 3:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Employee sprayed off pan at 3 compartment sink then put on gloves and handled cooked beef and rice noodles without washing hands between tasks. Corrected on site: Educated and had employee conduct handwashing, discarded food and gloves.

Observed: Employee put dirty dishes on dish rack then went to handle clean dishes without washing hands between tasks. Corrected on site: Educated employee on handwashing and observed employee do proper handwashing.

Observed: Garlic and oil 64 degrees F, employee stated it had been out for an hour. Corrected on site: Container put up in make table, education provided

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Employee washed hands in 3 compartment sink. Corrected on site: Education on using handwashing sink for hand washing.

Observed: Chicken cooling in plastic container covered with plastic wrap Corrected on site: Educated provided.

Observed: 3 compartment sink has a leak on underside and second faucet drips consistently.

Observed: Back door has gap along bottom and top.

ORANGE LEAF FROZEN YOGURT – CITY View History

1011 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/4/2024 4:45:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

All violations had been corrected prior to re-inspection. Freezer had been defrosted and cooler was holding below 41F.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

OUTBACK STEAKHOUSE – CITY View History

3760 S GLENSTONE OUTER RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/3/2024 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed food dicer not being stored clean. Dicer pulled from service to be properly cleaned at the time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PAPPO’S PIZZERIA – CITY View History

221 E WALNUT ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/3/2024 3:05:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

-Reinspection conducted. Dishwasher is now sanitizing correctly, which produced a chlorine result of 100 parts per million. Violation has been corrected. No other concerns at this time.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PAPPO’S PIZZERIA – CITY View History

221 E WALNUT ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/29/2023 1:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

-Note: A reinspection will be conducted on 1/3/2024 to recheck the dishwasher sanitizing capabilities.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Dishwashing machine not sanitizing. Machine could not produce a measurable concentration of sanitizer. Manager notified and will be calling a technician to service machine. Dishwashing shall only be conducted in three compartment sink to allow for proper washing, rinsing, and sanitizing until dishwasher is working properly. A reinspection will be conducted on 1/3/2024 to recheck that the dishwashing machine is properly sanitizing.

Observed: Slicer found dirty with food debris. Slicer was promptly washed, rinsed and sanitized by manager. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No sanitizing test strips found in facility. Manager notified and education provided. Will recheck for test strips at next regular inspection.

POPEYE’S #779 – HZ OPS HOLDINGS INC. – CITY View History

1231 W KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/4/2024 3:19:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

A few areas of floor needed cleaned better.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Inside of sandwich preparation refrigerator had some dried on food debris.

Observed: The drain line under middle compartment of 3 vat sink is leaking.

RAPID ROBERTS #110 – CITY View History

945 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/5/2024 10:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: 3 cans of bean dip have various dents, one can of peaches has dent on top seamCorrected on site: Removed from shelf to be returned to vendor

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Wall behind ice machine deteriorated along the bottom; standing water under tiles that surround the ice machine. The person in charge notified maintenance of need to repairs during inspection.

Observed: Two holding drawers under coffee station have old droppings and one chewed bag of powdered coffee mix. Bag of mix was voluntarily discarded in the trash.

ROCCO’S PIZZA – CITY View History

834 E DIVISION ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/2/2024 5:01:38 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority items corrected. All foods held at proper temperature and all foods properly date marked. Manager able to demonstrate food safety knowledge.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SONIC DRIVE-IN – CITY View History

5656 S FARM ROAD 157 SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/4/2024 4:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SORIANO SERVICES – CITY View History

Map it

1/5/2024 11:21:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TAQUERIA MARY L.L.C – CITY View History

2904 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/5/2024 10:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Foods held above 41F, lettuce at 44F and sliced tomatoes at 43F.

Observed: Sanitizer too strong in wiping cloth bucket. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE WHEREHOUSE BAR – COUNTY View History

2463 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/29/2023 3:58:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Test strips for quat solution at 3-vat sink are not working. Obtain new test strips. Send picture within 30 days.

TRAVELLERS HOUSE COFFEE – CITY View History

824 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

1/3/2024 2:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed during routine inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WALMART SUPERCENTER #1009 DELI – REPUBLIC View History

1150 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

1/4/2024 2:36:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WALMART SUPERCENTER #1009 DELI – REPUBLIC View History

1150 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

12/29/2023 2:05:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WALMART SUPERCENTER #1009 GROCERY/MEAT – REPUBLIC View History

1150 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

12/29/2023 2:22:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Stew meat held at 45F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WHATEVER YOU WANT LLC – CITY View History

2463 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/29/2023 2:57:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Chicken cooked yesterday still 46F.

Observed: No discard date on food made on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0