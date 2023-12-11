SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include mouse feces in storage areas and some outdated products on shelves.

Below are the health violations for Dec. 4-8.

417 TAPHOUSE – CITY

431 S JEFFERSON AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 2:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ALDI FOOD STORE #33 – REPUBLIC

1434 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC

12/7/2023 3:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ANDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD – REPUBLIC

1355 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC

12/4/2023 5:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ANDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD INC. – CITY

2726 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/1/2023 1:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ANGELA'S KITCHEN CREATIONS – REPUBLIC

1645 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 11:35:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No hair restraint being worn. Corrected by putting hair restraints on. Corrected on-stie.

ARRIS' PIZZA – REPUBLIC – REPUBLIC

738 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC

12/6/2023 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Discussed proper storage of ice scoops.

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: No chlorine residual in dish machine.

Observed: Several containers of foods made on site not marked with discard date.

Observed: Several containers of food past discard date in prep coolers for use.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BOX TURTLE CREAMERY – CITY

1458 E CHERRY ST SPRINGFIELD

12/7/2023 5:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BREW 21 – CITY

Map it

12/2/2023 11:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed all food they sell must be from an approved source and what an approved source is.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CASEY'S GENERAL STORE #2034 – CITY

703 S SCENIC AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/5/2023 1:40:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected. No sign of mouse droppings in facility.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL – CITY

423 E CENTRAL ST SPRINGFIELD

12/7/2023 10:05:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed labeling spray bottles and appropriate date marking.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CHAR – CITY

1620 E REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

12/5/2023 5:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Employee open energy drink can in food preparation area. Employee drinks are required to have a lid and straw and stored below food preparation areas.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DARLA'S DINER – COUNTY

104 W JACKSON ST WILLARD

12/7/2023 1:57:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

We discussed that the only items that need * on menu are eggs (that may be undercooked). This might be changed next time the menus are updated, since the bacon, sausage, hamburgers and other items are not undercooked.

Ice machine went down recently and restaurant is buying ice from a local convenience store. Discussed trying to keep shared dumpster closed when not in use to minimize flies and birds usage.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: An employee had an open drink cup in food preparation area. Promptly removed

Observed: Ice scoop being stored on top of ice machine, without being on tray or container that can be easily cleaned and sanitized.

EL RINCON – CITY

1645 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

12/5/2023 12:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No quat test strips available for quat solution. Test strips need to be used to test quat solution each time a solution is made.

FAIRFIELD INN & SUITES – CITY

2455 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/5/2023 9:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Cream cheese and butter found 49-50F. Foods were placed on time control and to be voluntarily discarded after breakfast service. Containers used will be placed in the freezer now instead of just refrigerated. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FARMER'S GASTROPUB – CITY

2620 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/7/2023 11:55:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FAST-N-FRIENDLY #7 – COUNTY

3535 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 4:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Several boxes of outdated medicine on retail shelves. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No covered trash can in restrooms.

FAT TONY'S PIZZA KITCHEN – CITY

6287 S FARM ROAD 25 BILLINGS

12/2/2023 3:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Cheese held at 51F in reach-in cooler. Temperature correction made at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS – CITY

2305 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/5/2023 11:45:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Reinspection conducted. Kitchen storage cold holder has been repaired and is now adequately maintaining both ambient and internal food temperature of 33.0F and 37.0F respectively. Food can now be placed inside unit for cold holding and cooling.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

FREDDY'S FROZEN CUSTARD & STEAKBURGERS – CITY

2305 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/1/2023 12:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Reinspection will be conducted on Tuesday, 12/05/23 due to kitchen storage cold holder not maintaining proper internal food temperature. Food will no longer be placed in this unit until the unit is repaired and maintaining proper internal food temperature.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Ambient temperature of kitchen storage cold holder temped at 40/41F. Cut tomatoes inside cold holder temped at 50F and cut lettuce temped at 49F, both of which were prepped at 9:30AM. Temperatures taken between 11:00-11:30AM. Both the tomatoes and lettuce moved to adequate cold holder to allow for proper cold holding and cooling. A reinspection will be conducted on 12/05/23 to recheck kitchen storage cold holder temperature.

Observed: Straws placed directly under soap dispenser at handwashing sink, causing a potential source of contamination. Soap easily fell from soap dispenser onto straws, soaking the straws with liquid soap, inside their paper wrapping. Affected straws were discarded and the rest of the unaffected straws were moved to a safe location. Violation corrected on site and education given.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Metal grates on soda dispensing machine have a substantial amount of rust and food debris on them. Grates will need to be replaced before next regular inspection.

GLORIA DEO ACADEMY – CITY

3146 S GOLDEN AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 10:09:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations were observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GOLDEN CORRAL – CITY

2734 N KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 1:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: The following food contact surfaces were found dirty and were properly washed, rinsed, and sanitized upon notifying the manager:-X2 slicers found dirty at salad bar prep area with food residue-X4 ladles found dirty with food residue and staining-X1 spatula found dirty with food residue

Observed: Potato soup temped at 125.0F-130.0F two hours after placing in soup hot holder. Upon notifying the manager, soup was reheated and soup hot holder temperature was adjusted to allow for proper hot holding temperature. Corrected on site.

Observed: Multiple food containers found chipped, cracked, or burned. Containers were removed and discarded by manager upon notification. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 6

Observed: General cleaning frequency needs to be increased in the following areas: Walk-In coolers need to be more frequently cleaned due to mold development. Hood vent above dishwashing machine needs to be cleaned more frequently due to mold development. Bottom portion of the main grill needs to be cleaned more frequently due to build-up of food/grilling debris. General cleaning frequency needs increased behind food equipment and hard to reach areas throughout facility.

Observed: Damages in following areas will need to be repaired in following areas: Floor and wall tiles throughout facility missing or broken.-Corner siding/seams on walls throughout facility.-Coving on bottom of walls throughout facility.

Observed: Wooden shelf at service station needs to be resealed/repainted. Shelf also has a visible hole which will need to be resealed.

Observed: Light bulbs found unshielded over chicken/fish prep area. Light bulbs will need to be shatterproof or properly shielded by next regular inspection

Observed: Hot holder in kitchen being sealed with wash cloths. Wash cloths will need to be removed and unit will need to be properly resealed by next regular inspection.

Observed: Wiping cloths not being held in sanitizer in-between uses. Manager was notified and education provided. Manager placed wiping cloths into sanitizer solution, corrected on site.

GOLDEN DOOR PECANS LLC – CITY

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 1:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GOLDEN DOOR PECANS LLC – CITY

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE CO KIOSK – CITY

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 12:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GREAT AMERICAN COOKIE COMPANY – CITY

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 12:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GREATLIFE GOLF & FITNESS AT DEERLAKE – COUNTY

5544 W CHESTNUT ST SPRINGFIELD

12/7/2023 1:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Discussed requirement for paper towels at hand sink.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No sneeze guard on self-serve hot roller.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HONG KONG INN #1 – CITY

1632 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/1/2023 3:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Cases of chicken sitting directly on the wet floor in the walk-in cooler. Education was given on keeping all food cases/boxes up off the floor at least 6 inches.

HY-VEE KITCHEN – CITY

2150 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 11:50:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

INSOMNIA COOKIES – CITY

401 S KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/8/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #498 – COUNTY

104 N MISSOURI BLVD ROGERSVILLE

12/4/2023 12:57:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Open case cooler is emptied; person in charge did not stock case after repair due to ambient air temperature being 43F. PIC stated maintenance is coming back out. Call when repaire. Item moved from priority to core since no PHFs were in unit at time of follow up.

KUM & GO #560 – CITY

215 S KANSAS EXPY SPRINGFIELD

12/7/2023 9:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LOLLI & POPS – CITY

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 10:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited during inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

LUCYS CHINESE FOOD II – CITY

2456 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 11:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Raw beef stored on shelf in walk-in cooler above cooked ready-to-eat chicken. Staff moved raw beef to a different shelf below any ready to eat foods.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MAGIC BEAN – CITY

519 S KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 5:58:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

There were no customers in facility during my visit.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There were several cartons of milk in one refrigerator that were beyond “use by” dates. Promptly discarded by owner.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4

Observed: The hand sink in kitchen area had all types of stuff setting in it. This must be accessible at all times.

Observed: The 3 vat sink and hand sink must be cleaned out and so they can be used as needed.

Observed: The floor in kitchen area and front bar area were not clean and organized.

Observed: There is excessive stuff being stored in kitchen and front bar areas. Stuff needs thinned out and organized.

MIMI'S SOULFOOD LLC – CITY

533 S KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/7/2023 3:05:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

On re-inspection for cold holding, the make table was maintaining 41 degrees or below. All violations were corrected.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

NEXT STOP C-STORES, LLC – CITY

1620 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 4:40:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

NIJI SUSHI BAR & GRILL – CITY

3938 S LONE PINE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 5:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Utensils being stored unclean in clean storage area when required to be stored clean to sight and touch. Items properly cleaned at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The tempura not documented with time placed out of temperature when using Time Control. Corrected at time of inspection.

PARK CENTRAL MARKET – CITY

331 PARK CENTRAL EAST SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 10:54:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

The two violations cited at time of inspection were corrected prior to exit.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: There were cartons of raw shell eggs and packages of raw bacon being stored above lunchmeat and cookie dough. This was promptly corrected by staff moving products.

Observed: The self-service Coke dispenser was leaking on to the cabinet. Staff put two trays under hose to catch any drips.

PARKVIEW BASEBALL CONCESSIONS – CITY

516 W MEADOWMERE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 9:55:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PARKVIEW H.S. GYMNASIUM CONCESSIONS – CITY

516 W MEADOWMERE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 10:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Floor unclean in dry storage area and in main food prep area.

PARKVIEW H.S. JFK STADIUM CONCESSIONS – CITY

1333 S GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 9:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER #20 BAKERY – CITY

335 N NOLTING AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 10:30:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER #20 GROCERY/MEAT – CITY

335 N NOLTING AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed cleaning fan cover in milk walk-in cooler frequently.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER #20 PRODUCE – CITY

335 N NOLTING AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 11:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed cleaning walk-in fan covers more frequently.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 COLD DELI – CITY

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 11:10:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

A reinspection will be conducted on 12/7/23 to recheck the olive bar cold holder temperature to ensure unit is cold holding at 41.0F or below.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Left side of olive bar cold holder on salesfloor running between 52.0F-53.0F. (Olives temped at 52.0F and mixed vegetables temped at 53.0F). Product on left side of cold holder voluntarily discarded by manager of deli area, which included at olives and mixed vegetables. Right side of olive bar cold holder running within normal temperature range. (Olives and mixed vegetables temped at 40.0F on right side.) Potentially hazardous food shall not be cold held in left side of olive bar cold holder until repaired. A reinspection of the left side of the unit will be conducted on 12/07/23 to assure unit is capable of cold holding at 41.0F or below.

Observed: Quaternary sanitizer solution in three compartment sink tested at or above 400 ppm. Manager remade sanitizer solution and solution produced results in acceptable range. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Storage three door cooler in deli area has a substantial amount of white and black mold growing inside of unit on walls and near vent fan. Will recheck that unit is properly cleaned during reinspection on 12/7/23.

Observed: No sanitizer test kit in deli area for three compartment sink. Manager located sanitizer test kit in a different area and brought kit back to deli area. Corrected on site.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 FONNIES TAP – CITY

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 1:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Quaternary sanitizer solution in sanitizer bucket tested at or above 400 ppm. Employee remade solution, which then tested at acceptable range. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No sanitizer test kit in bar area. Employee located test kit in a different area and brought test kit back to bar area. Corrected on site.

PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 HOT BAR/PIZZA – CITY

3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 12:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

A reinspection will be conducted on 12/7/23 to recheck the salad bar dressing cold holder temperature to ensure unit is cold holding at 41.0F or below.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Salad dressings (including ranch dressing) cold holder at salad bar temped between 53.0F(Ranch Dressing)-56.0F(Ranch Dressing). Salad dressings voluntarily discarded by manager and unit will not be used until properly repaired. A reinspection will be conducted on 12/7/23 to recheck salad dressing cold holder to ensure cold holding temp is 41.0F or below.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Cleaning frequency needs to increase in hard-to-reach areas, such as walk-in cooler floor, behind kitchen equipment, and sides of kitchen equipment. Will recheck at next regular inspection.

RAPID ROBERTS #127 – CITY

1357 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/8/2023 1:40:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

At the time of the reinspection, violations had been corrected.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

RAPID ROBERTS #127 – CITY

1357 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/7/2023 2:40:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Several packages of medications past their use by date. Medications pulled from floor.

Observed: Tongs not being properly cleaned every 4 hours due to 3 compartment sink not being accessible. A reinspection will be performed.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

RELICS EVENT CENTER – CITY

2015 W BATTLEFIELD RD SPRINGFIELD

12/1/2023 11:02:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Gap at entrance door at bottom to event center. Replace door sweep or seals so the doors are tight fitting.

RERICO BRAZILIAN GRILL – CITY

3371 E MONTCLAIR ST SPRINGFIELD

12/7/2023 6:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Can opener blade with excessive dried food debris when required to cleaned with 4 hours of use with a PHF. Can opener was taken out of service to be properly cleaned.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Back door with a significant gap at the top allowing pests to enter. Repair or replace door. (Repeat Violation)

Observed: Floor area not clean in the dry storage room. Clean floors at a frequency to maintain clean.

Observed: Some open bags of flour in the dry storage room when required to protected from potential contamination. Corrected at the time of inspection.

Observed: Glass window in office broken/shattered. Repair or replace window.

RISE NUTRITION – COUNTY

1652 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC

12/2/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No water in mobile unit. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SAM'S SOUTHERN EATERY – CITY

1631 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/7/2023 11:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 7

Observed: Mice feces found in multiple areas of the facility. Premises will need to be cleaned more frequently and monitored for signs of pest.

Observed: Dead mouse found in trap. Mouse removed by employee. Corrected on site.

Observed: No paper towels at handwashing sink. Manager notified and paper towels provided.

Observed: Walk-in cooler has an abundant amount of black mold growing on shelves and equipment. Floor of walk-in cooler also has a substantial amount of debris and food residue that needs to be cleaned more frequently. Area behind and under ice machine also has substantial amount of debris and soil. Kitchen cooking equipment also soiled with grease and food debris which will need deep cleaned more frequently.

Observed: Repeat violation. Unnecessary items to the operation found in the back storage area. Education given.-Observed: Bag of onions stored directly on floor. Onions stored on shelf that was at least 6 inches above the floor.

Observed: Two boxes of single-use articles found stored directly on floor. Boxes moved to a shelf that was at least 6 inches above floor. Corrected on site.

SCOOTER'S COFFEE – CITY

2930 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/1/2023 5:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SEOUL ORIENTAL MARKET – CITY

3165 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/5/2023 4:16:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Open case cooler holding tofu at 44F. Cold hold below 41F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Walk-in freezer has condensate build up near door and on ceiling. Equipment should be in good repair.

Observed: Boxes of pairs near produce open case cooler stored on floor and chips stored on floor in boxes. Store all food at least six inches off floor. Repeat.

Observed: Bagged fish missing fish name and weight. Repeat.

SHRIMP RUNNER – CITY

1834 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/2/2023 1:21:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

We met in parking lot behind Whole Hog BBQ on N. Glenstone Avenue. She had already dropped off live blue crabs before we met. She had 4 ice chests in Uhaul pull behind trailer connected to her pickup truck. All seafood was frozen or on ice at this time.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SKULLY'S – CITY

1427 E CHERRY ST SPRINGFIELD

12/7/2023 5:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Pork that had been cooked and cooled the day prior temped at 43F. Pork was voluntarily discarded. Education given on cooling methods. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Ice machine inside not clean.

SMASHED – CITY

420 N NETTLETON AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/2/2023 11:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed time control procedures and cold holding requirements for working supplies of food.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SMOREISH KILLER DESSERTS – CITY

Map it

12/2/2023 10:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No hair restraints on food prep employees.

STRAFFORD SCHOOLS ELEMENTARY – COUNTY

201 W MCCABE ST STRAFFORD

12/6/2023 11:55:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hash brown triangles holding in hot hold unit at 125-126F. Corrected by reheating rapidly to over 165F. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Condensate build up below walk-in freezer compressor that is dripping onto boxes. SIx zip lock bagged hotdogs with buns voluntarily discarded. Person in charge agrees not to store any food items below compressor until repaired. Correct by next routine inspection.

Observed: Employee wearing long pony tail out of hat. Corrected by restraining with hat. Corrected on-site. Education provided.

SUBWAY – CITY

1443 N ROBBERSON AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 2:41:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Single-service cups were being stored under front hand sink without being protected from potential contamination.

TACOS EL CHAMPU – CITY

1342 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Employee performing dishwashing duties was not performing sanitization step during wash, rinse, and sanitize. Employee rinsed, washed with soapy water, and rinsed again. After washing employee placed wet dishes on clean/ready to use rack. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

Observed: Multiple food items such as salsa, rice, and cooked meats not properly date marked. Education Provided. Corrected on site.

TACOS EL CHAMPU 2 LLC – CITY

603 S KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/7/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed keeping chemicals separate, proper storage of raw meat products, proper use of single-use gloves, repair of weather stripping on back door

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Rice prepared the previous day was observed at 43 to 45 degrees F. Corrected on site: Rice was discarded into the trash voluntarily and education provided on properly cooling rice in shallow metal pans quickly, uncovered in the walk in cooler and monitoring the temperature during the process.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: No test strips to check the concentration of sanitizer available. Discussed obtaining sanitizer test strips and to have onsite at all times.

Observed: Drain under the 3 compartment sink does not have an adaptive coupling. A single use cup is being used in lieu of such which is not permitted. Showed operator what the adaptive coupling is so it can be replaced and be kept maintained and in good repair.

THE FLEA – CITY

637 S KIMBROUGH AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/5/2023 2:57:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Half-n- half is only potentially hazardous foods that they have.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TROPICAL LIQUEURS – CITY

420 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 3:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No Violations Cited.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

VILLAGE INN – REPUBLIC

533 E ELM ST REPUBLIC

12/5/2023 1:37:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Discussed proper hair restraints for food prep employees.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Pies held at 46F in front pie case.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Hash browns on time control not marked with discard time. Corrected at time of inspection.

Observed: Ladles and spoons are spilt and pitted finish. Items discarded at time of inspection.

Observed: Employees personal items not properly stored. Corrected at time of inspection.

WALGREENS 5286 – CITY

1930 W GRAND ST SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 12:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET #3111 RETAIL/BAKERY – CITY

545 W EL CAMINO ALTO DR SPRINGFIELD

12/4/2023 2:55:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: GM-2 delivery door is bent and no longer tight fitting; GM-1 door has small gap between door sweeps. Both doors should be tight fitting to prevent pest entry. Send picture of repairs within 30 days.

WALMART NEIGHBORHOOD MARKET #5692 RETAIL/BAKERY – CITY

3150 W REPUBLIC RD SPRINGFIELD

12/6/2023 2:50:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection. Core item from 2022 inspection corrected; all delivery doors are tight fitting with no gaps or daylight coming through.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WHITE OAK STATION #63 – CITY

310 S SCENIC AVE SPRINGFIELD

12/5/2023 1:50:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected. Sanitizer at proper strength.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0