SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Last week’s restaurant health code violations included wrong temperatures and misuse of gloves and hairnets.

Below are restaurant health code inspections for Dec. 22-29:

4D’S EATS LLC – COUNTY View History

91 S MAIN ST FAIR GROVE Map it

12/28/2023 12:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Large can opener in kitchen found dirty with build-up of metal shavings. Can opener was properly cleaned and sanitized. Education provided and manager stated that staff will increase frequency of cleaning the can opener. Corrected on site.

Observed: X2 rodent bait stations found uncovered and tamper-prone. Both bait stations disposed of by manager. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Frequency of cleaning to be increased in the following non-food contact areas and rechecked during the next regular inspection: 1. Floors in kitchen storage area due to build up of food debris. 2. X2 large fans with build-up of dust debris.

ARBY’S ROAST BEEF RESTAURANT #8424 – REPUBLIC View History

1320 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

12/22/2023 3:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CAPTAIN DS #3545 – CITY View History

2964 S NATIONAL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/22/2023 4:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Floors have build up of food and debris; there is grease below fyer area at floor wall juncture. Increase cleaning frequency.

Observed: Employees preparing food and on cook line without hair restraints. Employees should wear effective hair restraints to keep hair covered.

CHICK-FIL-A BATTLEFIELD MALL – CITY View History

2825 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/28/2023 3:06:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DUGOUT – CITY View History

1218 E TRAFFICWAY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 3:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Dried food debris on back side of slicer. Food contact surfaces should be clean to sight and touch after cleaning and sanitizing. Corrected on-site; employees cleaned and sanitized immediately.

Observed: No chlorine residual in dish machine; corrected by priming machine. Chlorine solution now at 50-100 ppm chlorine as required. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No test strips available for dish machine chlorine residual and bar sink quat solution. Send a picture within 30 days.

ECHELON COFFEE – CITY View History

2407 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 10:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 4

Observed: Cook used same pair of single use gloves to crack raw shell eggs then handle bagels for order. Corrected on site: Educated on glove use and cook changed gloves and washed hands.

Observed: Can opener stored with dried food build up on blade. Corrected on site: Moved to 3 compartment sink to be cleaned.

Observed: Bucket of sanitizer water sitting on top of make table; 3 spray bottles of cleaners and sanitizer hanging on shelf directly over clean dishes. Corrected on site: Bottles relocated to mop sink area.

Observed: Cook scraped food debris off spatula on edge of trash can. Corrected on site: Cook instructed to replace spatula with clean one and provided education on proper utensil cleaning.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Facility does not have a thermometer to verify internal food temperatures.

Observed: Open box of cups sitting directly on floor in dry good storage room

EXIT 88 DINER – COUNTY View History

225 E EVERGREEN ST STRAFFORD Map it

12/29/2023 11:20:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: X4 food items in hot holder at 121.0F or below for more than four hours. All four food items were discarded by manager, including tub of chili, tub of brown gravy and two bags of broccoli and cheddar soup. Hot holder’s steam well was not refilled with water at start of shift. Employee refilled steam well after discarding food. Education given, corrected on site.

Observed: X3 unlabeled spray bottles filled with blue, purple, and clear liquids. Manager identified solutions and properly labeled the spray bottles. Education given, corrected on site.

Observed: Employee medication and cigarettes stored on top of breakfast prep cooler. Medication and cigarettes were promptly relocated to a safe location by manager. Education given, corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

GOLDEN MONKEY – COUNTY View History

73 N ORCHARD BLVD FAIR GROVE Map it

12/28/2023 11:45:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: No air gap present in plumbing of dishwashing/handwashing area. Education given. Will recheck for the proper installation of air gap at the next regular inspection.

Observed: X2 unlabeled spray bottles filled with green and blue liquids. Spray bottles properly identified and labeled. Education given, corrected on site.

Observed: Employee medicine and cigarettes found stored on top of prep cooler in kitchen. Medicine and cigarettes moved to safe location. Education given, corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Leak on ceiling located in kitchen storage room. Leak droplets have been contained by plastic tub and food/food contact surfaces found under and near leak have been moved to a safe location. Leak will be rechecked for proper repair at next regular inspection.

Observed: Multiple wiping cloths found stored outside of sanitizer solution. Wiping cloths promptly placed in sanitizing solution by employee. Education given, corrected on site.

I LOVE TACOS TAQUERIA #1 – COUNTY View History

430 N BROADVIEW PL SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/26/2023 2:27:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There were two bags of frozen cooked beef sitting on counter to thaw.

KUM & GO #558 – CITY View History

959 S GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/22/2023 11:15:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Front doors have gaps along bottom

Observed: Dishes and utensils not being submerged in quat sanitizer per manufacturer’s instructions. Corrected on site: Dishes placed in sanitizer per the manufacturer’s instructions then removed to air dry.

PAPPO’S PIZZERIA – CITY View History

221 E WALNUT ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/29/2023 1:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

-Note: A reinspection will be conducted on 1/3/2024 to recheck the dishwasher sanitizing capabilities.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Dishwashing machine not sanitizing. Machine could not produce a measurable concentration of sanitizer. Manager notified and will be calling a technician to service machine. Dishwashing shall only be conducted in three-compartment sink to allow for proper washing, rinsing, and sanitizing until dishwasher is working properly. A reinspection will be conducted on 1/3/2024 to recheck that the dishwashing machine is properly sanitizing.

Observed: Slicer found dirty with food debris. Slicer was promptly washed, rinsed and sanitized by manager. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No sanitizing test strips found in facility. Manager notified and education provided. Will recheck for test strips at next regular inspection.

PRICE CUTTER #35 DELI – CITY View History

1260 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 3:30:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

All violations had been corrected. Hand sink and tiles had been fixed. Deli meats were not being held past the discard dates in the deli case.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER #35 MT/SEAFOOD – CITY View History

1260 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 4:20:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Nonfood contact surface (inside top) of ice machine not clean.

PRICE CUTTER #35 PRODUCE/SALAD BAR – CITY View History

1260 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 3:50:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Salad bar unit had been looked at and temperature turned down, but it still isn’t holding temperature consistently below 41F. A re-inspection will occur.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Potentially hazardous foods not being held at or below 41F on the salad bar. Items were placed on time control to be discarded after 4 hours of being placed on salad bar cooler or voluntarily discarded. (ham 42F, chicken 42F, potato salad 49F, macaroni salad 46F, cottage cheese 48F) Salad bar unit had been looked at and temperature turned down, but it still isn’t holding temperature consistently below 41F. A re-inspection will occur.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER #35 RETAIL/BAKERY – CITY View History

1260 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 5:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Dented cans stocked on retail shelves. Cans were removed from shelves and from possible sale for customers. Corrected on site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

RAPID ROBERT’S #1033 – CITY View History

1211 E GRAND ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/22/2023 10:05:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Hot dogs, jalapeno cheddar links, cheddar brats, and brats in walk in cooler open with no open or use by date. Corrected on site: Manager on duty voluntarily discarded products into trash.

Observed: 4 cans of bean dip observed to have dents. Corrected on site: Products pulled, set aside to be returned to vendor.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Bottle of cleaner sitting in back handwashing sink. Corrected on site: Bottle removed and placed in chemical storage area.

RED’S GIANT HAMBURG INC – CITY View History

2301 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 10:30:00 AM – Complaint Reinspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected. They deep-cleaned the whole establishment and found no signs of pest activity. They will follow up with spraying pest control products and cleaning practices.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

REPUBLIC VFW #4593 – REPUBLIC View History

129 N MAIN ST REPUBLIC Map it

12/26/2023 4:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

ROCCO’S PIZZA – REPUBLIC View History

250 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

12/22/2023 4:45:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

Discussed needing to clean dish machine racks. Discussed proper loading of prep cooler containers.

Priority Violations Found: 3

Observed: Ham, ground beef and lettuce held at 43F in an upright prep cooler.

Observed: Ice cream not from an approved source

Observed: Lasagna and cheese held at 43F

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Ice cream not properly labeled

Observed: Can opener holder not clean

SHANGHAI INN – CITY View History

1937 N GLENSTONE AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 11:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: White Rice from previous night at 46 degrees F. Corrected on Site: Rice voluntarily discarded into trash

Observed: Raw shell eggs stored on shelf directly over raw vegetables in reach in cooler 2. Corrected on site: Products rearranged so eggs on bottom shelf.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Hot water continuously drips at faucet of hand washing sink; water continuously drips at faucet on 3 compartment sink.

STAR MART – CITY View History

3905 W CHESTNUT EXPY SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 2:43:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: The ice bagged on premises lacked name and phone number of establishment.

SUSHI KABAR IN PRICE CUTTER #35 – CITY View History

1261 E SAINT LOUIS ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 3:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations cited at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE WHEREHOUSE BAR – COUNTY View History

2463 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/29/2023 3:58:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Test strips for quat solution at 3-vat sink are not working. Obtain new test strips. Send picture within 30 days.

TRIPLE EIGHT’S REPUBLIC – REPUBLIC View History

557 E ELM ST REPUBLIC Map it

12/26/2023 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Discussed marking foods on time control with discard time.

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Noodles still above 70F cooked more than 6 hrs. earlier. Corrected by education given.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No hair restraints on food prep employees.

WALMART SUPERCENTER #179 BAKERY – CITY View History

3520 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 10:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WALMART SUPERCENTER #179 DELI – CITY View History

3520 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 11:00:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WALMART SUPERCENTER #179 GROCERY/PRODUCE – CITY View History

3520 W SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/27/2023 1:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Boxes of meat bags stored on floor in back storage area.

Observed: Dust build-up on fan covers in walk-in coolers.