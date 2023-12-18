SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include improper cooler temperatures and labels.

Below are the health violations for Dec. 11-15:

BIG EASY GRILL – CITY View History

3641 E SUNSHINE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/12/2023 2:30:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BLACK LAB COFFEE COMPANY – REPUBLIC View History

545 E ELM ST REPUBLIC Map it

12/14/2023 9:00:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority items corrected. Sanitizer residual at proper level and foods in prep cooler held at proper temperatures.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BOYD SCHOOL – CITY View History

833 E DIVISION ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/12/2023 11:40:00 AM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted during the inspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

BREADSMITH – CITY View History

3305 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/14/2023 12:59:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Bleach water in spray bottle over 200 ppm chlorine. Corrected by emptying and remaking to 50-100 ppm chlorine. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Two chemical spray bottles hanging on dish rack above 3-vat sink. Corrected by moving chemicals to chemical storage area. Do not store chemicals over equipment where ware can become contaminated. Corrected on-site.

CHINESE CHEF – CITY View History

3029 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/12/2023 4:44:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Shell eggs stored over cooked chicken in walk-in cooler. Corrected by moving cooked chicken to alternate shelf with cooked chicken. Education provided; corrected on-site.

Observed: Cooked chicken in top of prep cooler stored above fill line at 47-48F. All chicken below fill line at 41F or less as required. Corrected by voluntarily discarding chicken. Corrected on-site.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CLASSIC ROCK COFFEE REPUBLIC – REPUBLIC View History

1230 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

12/15/2023 4:00:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

CORPORATE DINING CONCEPTS – CITY View History

2645 N AIRPORT PLAZA AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/13/2023 2:11:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: There were some food items prepared and packaged on site for self-service that lacked ingredient labels: fruit cups, sub sandwiches, parfaits, etc…

CULVER’S FROZEN CUSTARD – CITY View History

1815 E PRIMROSE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/11/2023 5:35:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

D’S CLOUD – CITY View History

1902 E MEADOWMERE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/14/2023 2:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted at time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EXPEDIA SPRINGFIELD CAFE – CITY View History

5000 W KEARNEY ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/14/2023 3:27:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Permitted with Reinspection

A reinspection will be made on or after 12-19 to check date marking and potentially hazardous food temperatures.

Priority Violations Found: 2

Observed: There were numerous potentially hazardous foods were out of temperature in small back refrigerator and the open coolers.

Observed: There were several refrigerated, potentially hazardous foods in refrigerators and walk-in refrigerator that were not labeled with “use by” date: tuna salad, chicken salad, cooked sausage, etc…

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HILLCREST HIGH SCHOOL CAFETERIA – CITY View History

3319 N GRANT AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/11/2023 12:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

No violations noted during the inspection

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

JEANIE’S RESTAURANT – REPUBLIC View History

1692 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

12/14/2023 8:30:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected. Sanitizer at proper residual level.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

JUST ONE MORE – REPUBLIC View History

7530 W US HIGHWAY 60 REPUBLIC Map it

12/15/2023 1:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KICKAPOO HIGH SCHOOL INSIDE CONCESSION – CITY View History

3710 S JEFFERSON AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/14/2023 5:25:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KUM & GO #498 – COUNTY View History

104 N MISSOURI BLVD ROGERSVILLE Map it

12/13/2023 9:16:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Violation corrected; open case cooler now holding below 41F as required.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

NEIGHBOR’S MILL BAKERY & CAFE – CITY View History

1435 E INDEPENDENCE ST SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/11/2023 3:40:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed open package of garlic seasoning in baking area. Containers should closed and protected from contamination when not in use. Corrected at time of inspection.

PANDA EXPRESS #3070 – REPUBLIC View History

1472 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

12/14/2023 3:53:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Grilled chicken held at 120F on steam table. Corrected by discarding food and will not place chicken in single layer in pan in the future to ensure proper hot holding temperatures.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PREFERRED FAMILY HEALTHCARE – CITY View History

2626 W COLLEGE RD SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/14/2023 12:45:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected. Sanitizer residual at proper level.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SEOUL ORIENTAL MARKET – CITY View History

3165 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/13/2023 10:05:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected; open case cooler now holding below 41F as required. Core items corrected: fish is labeled; food items in boxes are at least six inches off floor.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Condensate build up in walk-in freezer near door; owner relayed a part has been ordered to repair unit. Correct by 1/5/2024.

TACO BELL #003851 – CITY View History

3340 S CAMPBELL AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/14/2023 4:10:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

TACO BELL #022777 – CITY View History

4140 S LIPSCOMB AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/12/2023 3:10:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

No violations observed at the time of visit; discussed glove complaint. Education given to manager; manager agrees to educate staff on glove and hand washing.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THE BARNHOUSE EVENT CENTER – KITCHEN – REPUBLIC View History

5484 W SUNSHINE ST BROOKLINE Map it

12/13/2023 5:30:00 PM – Complaint; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2

Observed: Water leaking on floor at 3-vat sink area in upstairs bar. Repair, plumbing systems should be maintained in good repair. Correct by next routine inspection.

Observed: Ceiling tile in women’s restroom missing with tarp over it; various ceiling tiles in eating areas in poor repair repair or missing. Replace tiles by next routine inspection.

VILLAGE INN – REPUBLIC View History

533 E ELM ST REPUBLIC Map it

12/14/2023 9:30:00 AM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority item corrected. Pies held at proper temperature.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WESTPORT K8 – CITY View History

415 S GOLDEN AVE SPRINGFIELD Map it

12/14/2023 12:00:00 PM – Re-Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WIRE ROAD BREWING COMPANY – COUNTY View History

4453 S TIMBERCREEK AVE BATTLEFIELD Map it

12/14/2023 2:15:00 PM – Routine Inspection; Result: Active

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1

Observed: No quat test strips available to test auto dispense solution. Send picture of quat test strips within 30 days.