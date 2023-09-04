GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — This week’s health code violations include flies, cooler issues, and leaking appliances.

Below are the results of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department’s food inspections from August 28-September 1:

BAMBINO’S CAFE & BAKE SHOP – 2810 E BATTLEFIELD RD Map it

Discussed the following: 1) Fixing doors on wait station under counter cooler so that they close easily so that they do not stay slightly open allowing warm air to enter unit. 2) Training all dishwashers how to test dishwasher for proper sanitizer levels. 3) Increasing cleaning frequency of ice machine. 4) Repairing hole in wall in mop sink area.

Priority Violations Found: 5 Observed: Foods in cookline prep coolers at temperatures above 41F, chicken at 46F, diced tomatoes at 43F and pepperoni at 45F. Observed: No air gap provided on pre-rinse sprayer. Observed: Using window and surface cleaner to clean wood baker’s table. Corrected at time of inspection by washing and sanitizing table. Observed: Spray bottles of chemicals not labeled. Observed: Numerous flies throughout kitchen and in front bar.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3 Observed: Cooling foods that are still warm placed in plastic bins that are over 6″ deep. Recommended using shallow pans or sheet pans on a cooling rack which allow for rapid cooling. Observed: Wood baking table is deeply scored and needs to be sanded smooth. Observed: Can opener not clean.



BRAUM’S ICE CREAM #284 – 2617 W REPUBLIC RD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Small amount of yogurt, eggs, and butter were reloaded into open dairy cooler; product was all above 41F. Butter and yogurt at 44-45F moved to walk-in cooler; boiled eggs and shell eggs moved voluntarily discarded due to temperature being 51F. Even in defrost the temperature of the product should not rise above 41F. Some thermometers in the case were reading as high as 60F. Repeat.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

COLD STONE CREAMERY #21552 – 900 E BATTLEFIELD RD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

DOMINO’S PIZZA – 4032 W REPUBLIC RD Map it

Priority item corrected: Drawers of pizza prep cooler now holding potentially hazardous foods at 41F and below as required.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Men’s restroom hot water only reaching 82F. Operations manager on-site stated he will have someone out to look at the hot water today. The flow on the hot water is minimal through the mixing valve; more cold than hot.



DOMINO’S PIZZA – 4032 W REPUBLIC RD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Bottom drawers of pizza prep cooler holding potentially hazardous foods at 43-47F. Two bags of sausage and two half pans of cheese voluntarily discarded.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Men’s restroom hot water only reaching 82F. Restroom faucets should be at least 100F. Women’s restroom and kitchen hand sinks both over 100F as required.



DRURY UNIVERSITY- EINSTEIN BRO BAGELS – 900 N BENTON AVE Map it

No violations.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

EL RINCON – 306 E COMMERCIAL ST Map it

No violations noted during the inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

HINODE JAPANESE STEAKHOUSE – 4301 S NATIONAL AVE Map it

Priority and core items corrected: 1. Splash guard in place between sushi hand sink and prep station. 2. New cutting boards and dish racks in use. 3. Ice machine has been cleaned. 4. No cloth being stored over sushi rice and no food stored directly on cooler racks.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

IMO’S PIZZA – 636 W REPUBLIC RD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Cutting board on prep cooler near fryers is scored as well as two small cutting boards used for prep. Resurface or replace.



J & L FOODS – 2944 W SUNSHINE ST Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Brisket cooling while wrapped in slide cooler. Temperature still at 95F, as owner had placed it in cooler at about 8 am after taking it out of smoker. Use proper method; owner removed brisket from cooler and unwrapped it then placed it loosely covered in flip freezer. Owner will monitor with thin probe thermometer to make sure brisket is below 70F before the 2 hour mark or will reheat to 165F. Corrected on-site.



JIMMY’S EGG – 3837 S CAMPBELL AVE Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

JIMMY’S EGG -3837 S CAMPBELL AVE Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

KENTUCKY FRIED CHICKEN – 1808 W BATTLEFIELD RD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Small under counter prep cooler on line holding coleslaw at 44-46. The small to go container of coleslaw was the only potentially hazardous food in the unit and was voluntarily discarded. Manager placed a work order in immediately and agrees not to hold any PHFs in unit until repaired and below 41F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

MINGLES TOO – 6821 W INDEPENDENCE DR Map it

No violations noted.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

NEXT STOP – 168 E US HIGHWAY 60 EAST REPUBLIC Map it

Priority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Cheese sticks held at 44F in reach-in cooler. Observed: Lighter Fluid stored next to cough drops on retail shelf. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3 Observed: Boxes of food found stored on the floor or less than 6″ off floor. Observed: No hand soap at hand sink. Observed: No paper towels at hand sink.



OMO JAPANESE SOUL FOOD – 2101 W CHESTERFIELD BLVD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Seasoned boiled eggs in quarter pans with condensate on lids and at 51F. Cooks relayed the eggs were made last night. Four quarter pans of boiled seasoned eggs voluntarily discarded. Education given on ice bath cooling method. Corrected on-site. Observed: Slide cooler holding various potentially hazardous foods at 43-48F. Beef, salmon, tuna, calamari, tako, mussels, tuna, egg rolls, pork and chicken voluntarily discarded. Items that were thawing such as shrimp at 36F moved to alternate cooler. Owner called repair company immediately and agrees not to store any PHFs in the unit. Follow up will occur 9/5/2023 due to the Monday holiday.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Hand sink in kitchen is leaking when turned off, repair.



PITA PIT OF SPRINGFIELD – 1318 E BATTLEFIELD RD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

PRICE CUTTER #20 GROCERY/MEAT – 335 N NOLTING AVE Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Raw sausage stored above fully-cooked bacon in display cooler. Corrected at time of inspection.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 2 Observed: Grocery freezer is damaged preventing door from sealing tight. Observed: Fan covers in dairy cooler have an accumulation of dust and mold.



PRICE CUTTER PLUS #50 RUBY JEANS – 3260 E BATTLEFIELD RD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Employee did not have hair restraint on. Education given.



QUALITY INN AND SUITES NORTH – 2745 N GLENSTONE AVE Map it

Food Permit is being re-instated due to hot water resuming. Water temp was 102F at kitchen sink.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

RAPID ROBERTS #124 – 1655 S KANSAS EXPY Map it

Discussed: 1. Cutting milk dispenser tubes at an angle no longer than 1 inch. 2. Cleaning up drink syrup from leaking dispenser in cupboards.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3 Observed: Box of foam cups stored on floor in store room. Observed: Fan covers and ceilings in walk-in cooler have an accumulation of dust. Observed: Hand sink blocked with crate etc.



SAKURA – 3230 S NATIONAL AVE Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

SOUTHBOUND BAR & GRILL – 5739 S CAMPBELL AVE Map it

Priority item corrected: small reach-in cooler now below 41F as required. Core items corrected: Ice machine and bin has been cleaned and flushed; staff is cooling items using approved method, uncovered in shallow pans in walk-in cooler

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Vent hood and filters have grease build up. Owner stated the hood cleaning company did not show up as scheduled this week; owner agrees to send pictures of cleaned hood and filters.



SOUTHBOUND BAR & GRILL – 5739 S CAMPBELL AVE Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Reach-in cooler next to prep coole holding various potentially hazardous foods such as sauces, mayonnaise, sour cream etc. at 43-44F. Items moved to walk-in cooler. Keep cold PHFs below 41F.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 3 Observed: Buffalo sauce cooling in slide cooler with lid on. Sauce was just placed in unit as it was still at 137F; cook immediately uncovered sauce, placed quarter pan in ice bath and placed in walk-in cooler. Use approved methods to cool. Observed: Vent hood and filters have grease build up; maintenance on site at time of visit stated hood cleaning company is scheduled 8/30/3034; discussed increasing cleaning frequency of filters to once per week to prevent build up. Maintenance also checking to see why motor is turning on and off intermittently. Observed: Ice shield and bin is not clean; clean at a frequency specified by manufacturer. Maintenance on-site agrees to clean machine.



SWIRLY’S ICE CREAM – 3867 S CAMPBELL AVE Map it

No violations observed at the time of inspection.

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

THAI EXPRESS – 2113 W REPUBLIC RD Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed: Two small bowls of scrambled egg mixture cooling in bottom of prep cooler while covered. Plastic wrap removed and small bowls placed in the walk-in to finish cooling uncovered. Corrected on-site; education provided.



VIB-THE WHEELHOUSE – 1845 E SUNSHINE ST Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1

Observed: Dairy products stored in the milk cooler not being held at or below 41F(half/half 42-43F, heavy whipping cream 44F). Products were voluntarily discarded. Re-inspection on 8/30/2023.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WAFFLE HOUSE #1231 – 4128 S NATIONAL AVE Map it

Priority Violations Found: 1 Observed not properlry cold holding a PHFs at 41F or below when (Lettuce 58F, Tomatoes 52F). Items placed on Time Control. and education provided.

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed not properly documenting time when using “Time Control” for raw shell eggs. Education provided.



WALMART SUPERCENTER #2221 DELI – 2021 E INDEPENDENCE ST Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 0

WALMART SUPERCENTER #2221 PRODUCE/RETAIL – 2021 E INDEPENDENCE ST Map it

Priority Violations Found: 0

Nonpriority Violations Found: 1 Observed unnecessary items/clutter being stored on produce table where food is being handled. Remove items and properly sanitize area.



YUM YUM BOWL – 706 E BATTLEFIELD RD Map it